I Was Fired as Creative Director of Oatly, Here Are 5 Arguably Useful Lessons

Kevin Lynch was the creative director of Oatly for many years. Then he got the axe. Here’s what they learned from shaking up the dairy sector.

This summer, I got the ax from Oatly, and before my hypnotist succeeds in helping me forget the entire incident, I think I should share a few things I learned in that highly unlikely event that might be beneficial to you. Looks like.

It starts with trust.

I would say that the quality of Oatly’s work reflects the amazingly talented people who create it. But this would sideline the biggest contributor to our success: trust. Simply put, the people doing the work were tasked with approving the work.

There was no C-suite swoop-in at Oatly; No complicated approval processes, no testing, and risk was something that was welcomed, not avoided. All the internal conspiracies that blunt the marketing edge did not exist. And this is largely due to trust.

The confidence we got was partly born from the long-standing relationship between CEO Tony Peterson, who led Oatly’s rebirth in 2013, and John Schoolcraft, the creative leader who brought him with him. It was also partly born out of the fact that Tony is one of those rare CEOs who believes in the power of creativity; And those who believe that creativity doesn’t belong to a department – ​​it needs to be embedded throughout the company. As a result, John’s Oatly Department of Mind Control had immense influence not only on communications but on the entire company.

Think revolution, not development. Before it became Oatly, you know, the company spent about 20 years becoming Oatly, which you ignored. Starting with its inception in the 90s, Oatly followed all the FCMG rules and created marketing that only a focus group could love. That’s no exaggeration: At the top of the old packaging, there was a handwritten callout that read ‘Calcium and Vitamin Enriched.’ Right at the bottom of the pack, in case anyone forgot, it was claimed that the product was ‘enriched with calcium and vitamins.’

Redundancy testing wonderfully.

So when it came time for Oatly to change its trajectory – to transform from a food processing company to a lifestyle brand that does something more meaningful than just selling oat milk – it did so by moving away from equity and familiarity, to zero. Was ready to start from. Which was created in the last 15+ years. Nothing except the name was left in the rebranding. I don’t believe that today’s Oatly came about through incremental thinking and development. This required revolution.

Remember, no one cares. One of the most enabling aspects of working at Oatly was the freedom to openly admit that no one cares about what we have to say. (And look, we haven’t met, but I’ll bet people feel the same way about your brand.)

By acknowledging this apathy, it gave us a better opportunity to connect with our audience by meeting them where they are. “We know you’re probably not thinking about oat milk right now. If we weren’t getting paid to do this, we wouldn’t be either…”

Despite knowing that people weren’t listening to us, we were forced to adopt certain behaviors that every brand can benefit from.

First, you care more about your audience than you think about yourself. For us, this meant that being entertaining took priority over being informative.

Second, remain single-minded. At Oatly, when we had a chance to talk about ourselves (which was often but not always), we kept the message stupidly simple. Because if you want people to remember your brand, there’s only one thing you can tell them. Unless you are entertained about it, in which case, telling them anything may not work either.

Recommended newsletters for you

daily briefing

Check out the most important stories of the day, compiled by our editorial team.

ad of the week

See the best ads from last week – all in one place.

media agency briefing

Our media editor explores the biggest media buys and trends making waves in the sector.

It is better to debate than ignore. This is neither a new observation nor a typical Oatly observation. However, the company accepted the criticism with remarkable enthusiasm. When groups of visitors would come to Oatly, our head of community management and I would co-present the brand story, and she would happily say, “Kevin’s team starts fires, and our team puts them out.” (Cue The Prodigy’s ‘Firestarter’, not Billy Joel’s ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’, because that’s…)

That enthusiasm is most evident in fckoatly.com, a website that my colleagues created so that people wouldn’t have to waste time on the Internet finding all the things we did “wrong.”

You could argue that Oatly had no choice but to be brave – that trying to shift the planet from dairy to plant-based will inevitably create stress, so we might as well face it. But our tolerance level for criticism was so high that it created a culture where you actually felt like you could act, as a famous Oatly internal chart claimed, “Fucking fearless. “

Okay, okay… you got me. There are only four lessons. I just thought five made the article more meaningful. [Editor’s note: readers do prefer odd numbers for some reason.]

Trust your creativity and eliminate processes that lead to mediocrity. Understanding that sometimes, the path to greatness is not step by step; This requires a jump. Knowing that your biggest competition is not other brands in the category; This is indifference. And to realize that criticism is merely a form of caring. These lessons are not just common sense; They are also easily duplicatable. And yet, few organizations will learn them.

Oh wait, I finally remembered lesson five.

Never write an eight-minute, 51-second TikTok video about an oat milk newsletter, but mostly about a man who wants to drink a woman’s shower water. It was the last thing I did before I got canned.

I can’t help but think that these two things are related.

Kevin Lynch is the former creative director of Oatly. He recently founded The Wrong Agency, a creative consulting company that probably no one will ever hire [his words, not mine], And he’s available on LinkedIn.

Source: www.thedrum.com