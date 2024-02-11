I was admitted to the hospital after the fire in Mandillas building caused loss of lakhs – Entrepreneur

Lagos-based entrepreneur, Blessing Anene, speaks to VICTORIA EDEME after the Mandilas Mall fire destroyed her business.

How Did you come to know about your shop being burnt?

My name is Blessing Anene from Anambra State. I sell luxury goods including men’s clothing and shoes in my shop in Mandilas Mall. I was at home when I got a call regarding hell on Sunday, January 21, 2024. I saw updates from WhatsApp groups I was in with people in the same business. We received a broadcast message. The first message sent was that the market was on fire. People started getting news even before the fire increased. The fire started in the morning. Then I got the message.

What was your reaction after seeing the extent of the damage?

I was sad. I started calculating how much I lost and where to start, but it is the same. A lot of people were affected. Many other plazas were also burnt. So, it was nothing personal. The fire started from a particular plaza and reached another plaza. Many people’s property worth crores was destroyed. I know someone who lost goods worth N200m and another who lost over N1bn.

When did you start the business?

I have been in this business for more than four years. The shop that burnt was not my first shop. I started a business in the same market but I just moved from another plaza to that particular plaza.

When did you shift the shop to that location?

I have lived at Mandillas Plaza for more than two years.

Based on the stock in your shop, how much was your business worth?

I have lost millions of naira. I wouldn’t like to be specific.

Now that the fire has burned down your shop, what is the next step for you?

The next step is how to raise money and start buying stocks again.

What is your plan to raise funds and restart your business?

I am planning to take a loan from the bank but I have not started the process yet.

What was the cause of the fire?

The fire started from the second plaza. The managers of the plaza wanted to add additional shops without government permission. The plazas are interconnected. You can go from one plaza to another. So one day, they came to Mandillas Mall and took away people’s air conditioners. When people asked, they said that the management did not say anything about this. On Sundays, they brought in local artisans. The welders were inexperienced. That fire started because of greed; Greed of plaza management. They were making money off the sweat of people and they felt like they could add more shops without obtaining proper permits. So, the fire started from the welder, causing the first explosion. We didn’t know what they were welding but they were trying to build something.

Some boys nearby noticed this and were the first to extinguish the fire. Then the second time, there was another explosion in their welding equipment and again they were very careless about it, and the fire increased. It got absorbed into the gas and other things nearby. Most of the shops in Mandilas are unplanned. There is no space and too many shops. If a fire occurs, it is quite easy to escalate due to faulty wiring and illegal connections. In this way the fire increased. There are a lot of issues at the Plaza.

Is this your only business?

No, I do other business.

Are your other businesses related to trading in goods?

That’s another line entirely.

How has this incident affected you?

This has affected me mentally. I’m tired. I’m just trying to keep myself together. This has affected my daily life and my income. I have had customers who have paid for goods and their goods have been destroyed in a fire. So, I have to start giving money back to people and it’s a lot of money. Everyone saw the fire. I wasn’t the only one impressed. The fire was not small. If you watch the video, you will see the extent of the damage. Nine floors in Mandillas Mall were burnt. It’s just a plaza. Now, the Lagos State Government has started demolishing the plaza. There is a lot of chaos. It will affect me but I will do my best to avoid falling ill. On the first day, my blood pressure had increased so I just had to control myself so that I did not have to go to the hospital.

How is your health now?

I am a little better. I am taking medicine. After the incident I had to go to the hospital because my blood pressure had increased.

Have your customers reached out to you yet?

I reached him. I didn’t wait for him to come to me. The incident is of Sunday. A consignment was to depart on Monday. I had a lot of goods whose bills I had to send to Abuja. They were in the shop. People had paid. A lot of people traveled for Christmas. Sometimes, customers will ask you that they should pay you to hold items for them. I also have customers abroad who have bought a lot of goods. Some people will say that you should help send the items to their families or keep them for a month or two so that their family members can come to Nigeria to pick them up. All that stuff is gone.

How long do you think it will take you to get back what you lost?

The money lost is not something that is earned in a year, so I don’t know how long it will take to get it back. I’ll just take it one step at a time. It’s almost like I’m starting everything over. My shop was full. When I talk about luxury I am not talking about cheap items. The cheapest pair of luxury shoes costs about N100,000.

How do you intend to compensate your customers for their lost items?

I have to refund money to some of my customers. Some people may say they need their money, while others may want to give me some time. Some people may also say that they will get their goods later; It depends on customers. When it comes to money you can’t tell people how to react. I will let them know, but anyone who would be kind enough not to ask for their money back, I would be grateful. I have contacted them, and some said they will contact me. I am waiting for the response. In a situation like this, I didn’t wait for them to come to me, I came to them. So at the very least, I’ll prepare myself for the next step. Having them reach out to you first feels like you’re delaying a rainy day. I need to get straight ahead and know what I want to do.

Since the Lagos State Government has decided to demolish other shops around the affected plaza, do you think this is going in the right direction?

There will be no way out on the basis of security reasons. I know about construction because it is also a business I am involved in. Fire weakens the buildings so they have to demolish some parts because if they don’t do it the building may collapse on people one day. Therefore, they also have to ensure that it is safe for people. I was expecting it. Immediately after the fire, I told people that demolition was about to happen. This is standard practice when it comes to building safety regulations. The nine floors of the Mandillas building may still be demolished, but I think the building owners may be talking to their insurance company or they may be negotiating with the government. I do not know. But right now, they are demolishing the lower shops and the plazas around it which are not very high but the tallest plaza is still standing. The entire nine floors were gutted and it is not safe.

As someone who is in the construction business, I knew there would be demolition. It’s so bad that people have lost so much. People are dying from blood pressure. Just a few days ago, someone had died due to this fire. People have lost their sources of livelihood and a lot of money. Imagine they’ve marked the area safe and some people go back inside and the building collapses on more people; That would just be pure greed. If people were not greedy then all this would not have happened.

Based on your experience in construction, what do you think should be done to avoid recurrence?

The plaza should be well managed. If possible, fire extinguishers should be provided in the plaza so that they can remain safe. The management should also make such a way that if any fire occurs, it can be extinguished before the fire brigade personnel reach it. Many safety precautions should be taken. There are many things that can cause a fire. These are some of the reasons why Lagos Island and Balogun markets catch fire from time to time. One day I fainted in the market because I smelled the smoke and there was no fresh air there. There is jam everywhere and no ventilation. When you come to some plazas you may see 50 generators in one place. If one of those generators caught fire and exploded, the fire would be out of control.

The plaza should be constructed in such a way that people remain safe. Measures should be taken to control the fire. This is the first thing they should do. Mandillas Plaza, which burned down, is one of the most expensive and most disorganized in the market. The plaza has a service charge and a central generator. If the other plazas had not burned down, the fire would not have reached the building. There is also security at the entry and exit points. Opening a store at that location alone will cost you no less than N30m. This is just for renting a shop, talk more about keeping stock. From this it can be estimated what people have lost due to the negligence and greed of the management.

This is not about the government taking taxes, but they should look at these things. They should take safety measures to ensure that fire does not enter the stores and destroy the goods. There are sprinklers abroad. If there is even a small fire, sprinklers come and extinguish the fire. But no one in this country cares about it. People don’t even care how buildings are built. They just want to keep building more shops. After the demolition, Lagos State can simply build a block of shops and start giving shops to people without any safety measures or even thinking about how people will escape from fire incidents. The government should look into all these things.

After the incident, would you say you regret doing business in that plaza?

I wouldn’t say I regret having my business in that location. There is no business that does not have its risks. The only thing is that no one had any idea of ​​the magnitude of the fire nor saw it. This is the worst fire on Lagos Island in the history of such incidents. Last year a fire broke out in Balogun but it was just a plaza. But more than five plazas were affected.

Looking ahead, would you like to continue your business in Mandillas after recovery?

It will still be around Mandillas because you get the best importers there. Most of the boutique owners in Lagos come to buy stock from us. It is still the best place to do this type of business. Unless I want to change my business field, I will definitely consider Mandillas.

What did the management say on the fire incident?

The management has not said anything yet. I think they should just take care of people. If possible, hold an orientation process for people to learn more about insurance policies. Many people do not believe in insurance policies and if anything our government should also ensure that there are effective insurance companies where you buy the policy, and that they will not come up with different stories when it comes time to make your claims. The government can encourage people to pay attention to insurance companies to ensure that those taking out fire policies will keep their word should an incident occur. Insurance companies should not come out and say that these clauses were in place when you were signing the policies because these are some of the things that can help if incidents like this happen.

Was your business insured?

Partially, but the company is saying among other excuses that they cannot pay the damage limit. These are part of the issues. The insurance company is saying that that kind of fire incident was not covered in the policy. I have just turned my attention away from the insurance thing and am looking for other ways to get money to restart. To be an entrepreneur in this country you just have to have thick skin.

What help do you need?

I need financial assistance. My friends have promised financial assistance but I have not received any.

