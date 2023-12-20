I want to take RMD but don't need the money right now. SmartAsset

While many retirement accounts offer tax-sheltered ways to save and invest, the IRS mandates that account holders begin withdrawing money at a certain point. This takes the form of required minimum distributions (RMDs). Required minimum distributions for many retirement accounts currently begin at age 73.

It’s not unusual to reach an age when the IRS requires you to withdraw money from retirement accounts that you don’t need to tap yet. RMDs may trigger taxes and likely won’t generate competitive returns on your checking account. Instead, here are some ways to think about managing this money.

Why Plan for RMDs?

Required minimum distributions, or “RMDs”, are withdrawals that the IRS requires you to make from most tax-advantaged retirement accounts. They apply to all pre-tax accounts, like IRAs and 401(k)s. They do not apply to Roth IRAs and, effective in 2024, will no longer apply to Roth 401(k)s.

Starting at age 73, everyone with a qualifying account must make this minimum withdrawal each year. This rule applies per-account, not per-taxpayer. So, let’s say you have both an IRA and a 401(k), each account will have its own minimum annual withdrawal. The IRS calculates your minimum withdrawal based on your age and account value.

For example, let’s say you turn 73 this year and you have $500,000 in an IRA. The IRS will require you to withdraw at least $18,867 from this IRA by the end of 2023. With a $1 million retirement account, annual minimum withdrawals of $37,735 will be required.

These are the rules for the retirement accounts you have contributed to. Inherited retirement accounts also require minimum distributions for the heirs who inherit them. Often you must withdraw this money within 10 years of inheriting it, but the details vary widely depending on the nature of the account and its original owner.

Remember, a financial advisor can help you determine the best way to structure your withdrawals.

What can you do with your RMDs?

At age 73, you really have decades ahead of you, so don’t pull out that cash and put it in a depository account. Some ways you can make money work for you include:

In-kind transfers can save taxes

With in-kind transfers, you move investment assets from one category of the portfolio to another. This counts as a withdrawal, so it will satisfy your RMD requirements. But because it is not a sale, it will not trigger any tax events. With an in-kind transfer, your assets also get invested, so that your money can continue to grow as per your original plan.

So, for example, you can move an amount of stocks from a 401(k) to a tax-advantaged portfolio. As long as the value of your stock matches your required minimum withdrawal, you will meet the IRS requirements without liquidating assets or paying taxes.

Redistribute to secure development

Just because you don’t need this money now doesn’t mean you won’t need it later. In that case, the required minimum withdrawal can be a golden opportunity to shift your money from growth to long-term security. Assets such as certificates of deposit (CDs) or Treasury bonds can be a great way to reduce risk and keep your money from losing value due to inflation.

redistribution for development

“You should own more equity in retirement than you think,” says Kevin Caldwell, financial planner at Golden Road Advisors.

The counterpoint to risk management in retirement is to anticipate growth, he said, because longevity should be at the forefront of your retirement conversations. Ideally you have a long life and, although there is no certainty either way, extended life and health in the years to come is also not an edge. You certainly don’t want your 100th birthday to come as an unwanted surprise.

Years of expenses, inflation and cost of living increases, and medical bills will all put demands on your retirement account. Especially if you don’t need these distributions, the money may be better suited for growth-oriented investments to help manage those needs.

Consider a Qualified Charitable Deduction

Or, Caldwell said, if you’re feeling charitable you can skip the minimum distributions altogether in favor of the qualified charitable deduction (QCD).

A qualified charitable deduction is a good way to manage your taxes around RMDs, while also doing some good. Here, you can transfer cash or assets directly to a charity instead of withdrawing money from your retirement account. The IRS will treat this as an above-the-line deduction, meaning you won’t pay taxes on the donated assets and can still claim the standard deduction for that year, and you’ll meet your RMDs.

Effectively, this allows you to meet your required minimum distributions tax-free.

Bottom-line

If you have to start taking RMDs but don’t need the money yet, it’s important to figure out how you want to use the money. You can invest for growth or safety, or you can simply try to manage the taxes that will arise from it.

Managing your required minimum delivery tips

One thing to remember is that the IRS calculates your required minimum distributions annually. You have the entire year to make this withdrawal in lump sum or in pieces. So… what’s the best bang for your buck?

A financial advisor can help you create a comprehensive retirement plan. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be difficult. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with three verified financial advisors serving your area, and you can have a free introductory call with one of their advisors to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Charday Penn

Source