I want to give my daughter and her husband $50,000 for a down payment. Do I need to worry about gift tax? , SmartAsset

Imagine you have $50,000 to give your daughter and her husband a down payment on their new house. The question is, do you have to pay gift tax because of your generosity?

Despite popular framing, federal gift and estate taxes apply only to the very wealthy households. Unless you have about $13 million to give away over your lifetime, these taxes probably won’t apply to you.

To put it very simply, these are the rules of federal taxation. Every state also has its own tax laws and every tax profile is different, so be sure to talk to a financial or tax professional before making any plans for your estate. However, there are two main issues to consider in this scenario: the mortgage process and the potential gift tax implications.

Down payment and gifts

With the mortgage and lender process, you want to make sure you fill out all the forms and requirements correctly. It is very unlikely that you can complicate the ownership of this property, but by making a mistake you can certainly complicate or invalidate the loan.

When your daughter applies for her mortgage, the lender will learn about her finances in detail. They want to know what assets she has, where they came from, how much income she has and how she will repay this debt and any other information. The purpose of a down payment is this indicator of financial stability, so receiving it from a third party may raise concerns.

Many lenders have rules about who can provide the money for a down payment. It is common for them to reject mortgages with gift-type down payments unless the money comes from someone with a long-standing relationship with the borrower. Among other issues, it aims to prevent fraud and money laundering. Since the borrower is your daughter, there should be no problem.

If you are giving the money directly to your daughter you will typically need to either “season” the money or provide a gift certificate. Seasoning the money means transferring it more than 60 days in advance, again as an indicator of legitimacy against fraudulent transfers. A gift letter is a document signed by both the giver and the recipient confirming that it is a one-way transfer with no right of repayment.

The specific format of a gift letter will vary depending on the lender and jurisdiction, so consult an attorney about this document. A financial advisor can also potentially help you with this process.

You can also make this transfer through the loan process, making a down payment on your daughter’s behalf rather than transferring the money to her. The lender will ask you and your daughter to disclose this during the loan application process. In itself, your gift will usually not be a problem, but failing to specify the distinction between borrower and payee will almost always complicate (if not invalidate) the loan.

Gift Tax Exclusions and Exemption Limitations

Aside from the rules associated with giving this type of gift, your main consideration here is gift taxes.

This is a tax the IRS imposes on unilateral transfers. If you give money or property to someone without expecting fair compensation in return, you have given them a gift. If you give them enough money, eventually you (the gift giver) will have to pay taxes on the transfer. Gift tax rates range from 18% to 40% depending on the size of the gift.

However, the gift tax only applies to a very small number of households due to some important tax provisions: the annual exclusion and the lifetime exemption limit. And if you have additional questions about any of this, consider talking to a financial advisor.

annual exclusion

The first is the annual exclusion of gift tax. This is the amount of money you can give to someone each year, regardless of gifts in previous or future years. In 2023, the annual exclusion is set at $17,000 for individuals and $34,000 for married couples filing their taxes jointly. In 2024, this limit will increase to $18,000 for individuals and $36,000 for married couples.

Annual exclusions apply on a per recipient basis. So, for example, let’s say you had four children. You can give each of them $17,000 in 2023 without incurring any gift taxes.

lifetime discount

The lifetime gift and estate tax exemption is the amount of money you can give away during your lifetime – or upon your death – without incurring gift or estate taxes. For gifts in excess of the annual exclusion, the difference is applied to your lifetime exemption. If you give a gift to someone in excess of that year’s annual exclusion and have exhausted your lifetime exemption, you must pay gift tax on the amount in excess of that year’s exclusion.

In 2023, the lifetime gift and estate tax exemption for individuals is $12.92 million, which means married couples have a joint exemption limit of $25.84 million. In 2024, the exemption will increase to $13.61 million for individuals and $27.22 million for married couples. If a person has already made a gift of $12.92 million over the exclusion limit by 2023, they will be able to make a gift of another $690,000 in 2024 (not including the annual exclusion amount).

Unlike the annual exclusion, the lifetime exclusion does not reset. While you can make gifts up to the annual exclusion each year, any remaining permanently reduces your lifetime limit. The lifetime exemption is on a per-donor basis, meaning it applies collectively to all gifts you make. For example, let’s say you give $20,000 to each of your four children in 2023. Each gift exceeds the exclusion by $3,000. Collectively, they will reduce your lifetime gift and estate tax exemption by $12,000.

Gift Tax and Advance Payment

When it comes to your daughter’s down payment, the tax issues are: Are you married? And how much have you sacrificed throughout your life? Let’s assume you’re single for simplicity’s sake.

First, if you give her the down payment amount in 2023, the first $17,000 of the gift will automatically be exempt from any potential tax liability. However, since the gift exceeds the annual exclusion by $33,000, that balance will reduce your lifetime exemption.

So, for example, if you never gave a taxable gift to anyone, you won’t owe any gift tax and your annual exclusion will reduce to $12.887 million ($12.92 million minus $33,000). If you’ve already exhausted your lifetime exemption, you’ll owe taxes on $33,000.

However, there will still be ways to manage this potential tax liability. If you can wait until 2024 to give the money to your daughter, your lifetime exemption will increase to $13.61 million. You can apply the balance to the newly increased limit and no tax will be payable on the additional gift. But if you need additional help managing your tax liability, consider working with a financial advisor.

ground level

As long as you haven’t given more than $12.92 million in gifts in your lifetime, you can almost certainly give a $50,000 down payment to your daughter or other family member and not have to pay gift taxes in 2023. Just be careful to get the paperwork done properly, otherwise, it can lead to a complicated loan.

gift tax tips

Will things be complicated by the fact that this is your daughter? While the IRS does not treat gifts from parents any differently, large gifts within a wealthy family can potentially complicate future planning around trusts and estates.

A financial advisor can help you strategically give away assets to reduce your potential estate tax liability. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be difficult. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with three verified financial advisors serving your area, and you can have a free introductory call with one of their advisors to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Photo Credits: ©iStock.com/gradyreese, ©iStock.com/payphoto, ©iStock.com/designer491

Source