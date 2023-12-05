I want to convert the $500k I have in my 401(k) to a Roth IRA. How do I avoid paying taxes? , SmartAsset

You can’t avoid taxes when doing a Roth IRA conversion, but there are strategies to reduce your tax burden if the circumstances are right.

When you convert money from a pre-tax account, such as a 401(k) or IRA, to an after-tax Roth IRA, you’ll pay income taxes on the full value of the transfer. The advantage of converting to a Roth IRA is that withdrawals will be tax-free during your retirement. But this may be worthwhile only if your tax burden on conversion does not exceed the benefit.

Eligibility for Roth IRA Conversion

In general, you can transfer funds from any qualified retirement plan to a Roth IRA.

Unlike contributions, there are no household income limits on Roth IRA conversions. This leads to what is called a “backdoor conversion,” in which high-income families contribute to a traditional IRA and then convert that money to a Roth IRA. This is legal and effective, but if done repeatedly it will trigger certain additional taxes known as the “proportionality rule”.

While every withdrawal made in retirement from your 401(k) will be taxed, Roth IRA withdrawals over age 59.5 will not be taxed. So, if you have time left to grow your assets, or you expect a higher tax rate in retirement than currently, converting to a Roth IRA may give you a greater benefit in retirement. However, if you’re already very close to retirement or expect a lower tax rate when you make withdrawals, a conversion may not be worth it.

Roth IRA conversions go one way. You can convert a pre-tax account to a Roth account, but you can’t convert a Roth account to something like a traditional IRA or 401(k). This is especially important because it means you can’t open this bell once you receive your tax bill. Once you do the conversion, you will have to deal with taxes.

How to Reduce Taxes on Your Roth Conversion

Here, you have $500,000 that you would like to convert to a Roth IRA.

If you’re keeping this money in a Roth 401(k), you won’t have to pay any taxes on that transaction. Both of these are after-tax accounts, so you can execute a rollover or transfer without any tax incidence.

If you’re keeping this money in a pre-tax account, like a 401(k) or IRA, it gets more complicated. When you transfer this money, you’ll add the full value of the transfer to your taxable income for the year. Here, for example, you would add up to $500,000 to your AGI for that year.

As a result, it often makes sense to make larger conversions in smaller amounts so as not to have a huge tax bill and higher tax bracket in a given year. Converting $500,000 a year could potentially push your total AGI into the highest federal tax bracket (37% in 2023, plus any applicable state and local taxes). However, if you have time to spread out the conversion over, say, five years, adding $100,000 each year to your AGI could keep you in a lower tax bracket. Depending on how you file taxes and the relevant limits, you could save thousands of dollars with this strategy.

Evaluating your anticipated retirement date

Beyond that, the biggest issue is when you expect to retire.

The Roth IRA is one of the most useful tax-advantaged retirement accounts on the market, but its value largely depends on having enough time to earn large, tax-free gains. If you’re planning to retire in the next few years, you probably won’t see much in tax-free Roth gains to offset the tax bill from the conversion.

It’s also important to consider your planned retirement income and tax bracket.

The difference between a pre-tax and after-tax account is when you pay your taxes. With a Roth account you pay in advance, with a 401(k) or IRA you pay when you make withdrawals. So if you pay a much higher tax rate while you’re working than you will after you retire, a Roth portfolio may lose some advantages.

For example, let’s say you pay a 20% effective tax rate currently and anticipate a 10% effective tax rate in retirement. You may pay $100,000 upon conversion (0.2 * $500,000) versus $50,000 upon withdrawal over time (0.1 * $500,000).

Now, this is just an example. Actually taxes are much more complicated, but this gets the point across. If you have time to grow your Roth IRA significantly and you expect to be in a comparable tax bracket after you retire, this may be a wise conversion. If you don’t have time to grow this account significantly and/or you expect to be in a significantly lower tax bracket in retirement, you may actually end up paying more on a Roth IRA conversion in the long run.

ground level

You can’t avoid paying taxes on a Roth IRA conversion. This is a post-tax account, so you have to pay income tax on the money invested in it. For larger retirement accounts, this makes the conversion complicated. This may be a good idea if you have the money to pay that bill and time for your account to grow, but be careful not to become overtaxed in the long run.

Roth IRA Management Tips

It’s easy to think of the Roth IRA as the golden goose for retirement, and for most people it really is the best product on the market. Still, it’s important to consider both the advantages and disadvantages of investing in a Roth IRA.

