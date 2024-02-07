I turned 73 this year. How do I avoid RMD taxes? , SmartAsset

The IRS allows workers to set aside pre-tax income in traditional individual retirement accounts, 401(k)s and similar workplace accounts, and watch all the money grow — tax-deferred — giving you cash for retirement. But the national tax collector only waits so long to collect, and once you turn 73, the law forces retirees to take required minimum distributions and start paying taxes.

These distributions — RMDs, for short — often aren’t a problem for people who are already making withdrawals to cover their living expenses. But if you’re making do without tapping retirement accounts, spending that tax money may be something you’ll want to avoid — or at least delay as long as you can.

How is your RMD calculated?

The amount of your RMD is based on your account balance at the end of the previous year and the tax agency’s life expectancy tables. The tables are designed to map out all the assets in your account by the estimated end of your life. If you turn 73 in 2024, your life expectancy will be 26.5 years. If you had an IRA with a balance of $500,000 on December 31, you would divide the balance by your life expectancy and find that your RMD for the year was $18,868, which would be added to your ordinary income for the year, And tax will be imposed. so.

There are some tips you can use to bypass or reduce RMDs.

Withdraw your tax-deferred assets

By postponing the start of any pension or Social Security payments early in retirement, you can remove account balances that will later be subject to RMDs. It also allows you to maximize your Social Security benefit, which increases by 8% every year between your full retirement age and when you turn 70.

Don’t pay if you don’t have to.

RMDs are required on the combined total of all your tax-deferred accounts, but in the case of IRAs, can be paid from any one account. RMDs for 401(k)s and similar plans must be calculated and paid from each account, prompting many retirees to consolidate them all into one rollover IRA. But if your spouse is younger, don’t include their account balance in your RMD calculation. Otherwise, you’ll take RMDs and pay taxes on those accounts very quickly.

Remember: The “I” in IRA stands for “individual,” so each person must manage RMDs on their own accounts separately from their spouse’s accounts.

be charitable

If you don’t need the RMD cash for living expenses, you can donate some or all of the money to a qualified charity. Under a qualified charitable distribution, the money goes directly from the IRA custodian to the charity and you do not pay income taxes on the amount donated. Just be aware that you can’t donate yourself by withdrawing the cash: once the money comes to you, it’s taxable. You also can’t deduct qualified charitable distributions as a charitable deduction. Finally, make sure the charity you choose is considered eligible by the IRS, otherwise you’ll still owe taxes.

Change

You can convert part or all of a tax-deferred IRA to a Roth IRA, pay taxes on distributions now and then never pay taxes on any money withdrawn from the Roth — even your investment gains. But also. You can manage this conversion over time, adjusting your other income and then withdrawing enough from the tax-deferred account to avoid moving into a higher tax bracket. An added bonus is that, as long as the Roth has been open for at least five years, your heirs won’t pay any taxes on the inherited Roth account.

Pay your other taxes

This is a mental trick that doesn’t necessarily reduce your tax bill but rather simplifies it and helps ensure that you don’t overpay estimated or withheld taxes on other income. If you’re receiving pension payments or other income, you must withhold a portion for taxes or pay quarterly estimated taxes yourself. However, distributions from IRAs are “assessable” – paid equally throughout the year – no matter when the payments are made. As long as your estimated and withheld tax payments equal 90% of your tax bill or 100% of your last year’s tax, you won’t face any penalty for underpayment. This allows you to collect all your other income during the year, make an accurate total in December, then take an RMD that covers the entire tax bill and have that entire RMD amount withheld for taxes.

Remember, failing to take an RMD during the required period results in a larger penalty – up to 50% of the missed RMD amount. For more help with RMDs, consider contacting a financial advisor.

ground level

How to manage your RMDs — and all the other tax questions that may arise in retirement — can be complicated. Take the time to estimate your retirement taxes before you start withdrawing from pension, Social Security and retirement accounts.

suggestions

