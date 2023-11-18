I Tried 5 Side Hustles, Here's the Best Way to Make Money for Women wealth of geeks

According to a survey conducted by Motherly, more women left the workforce after having children – 24% last year, compared to only 15% in 2022.

The flexible approach of earning money from home can prove to be a boon for these women. With countless options, it’s hard to determine which one is worth the investment of effort and time. Additionally, the best ways to make money as a woman require considering additional factors beyond flexibility.

As a side hustle expert for Mrs. Outlaw Studio and a woman herself, I tried five side hustles, but only two passed muster for new and existing moms.

Survey

Unlike other side hustles, surveys do not earn a full-time income. They help you earn extra pocket money but do not demand much time.

Survey apps require you to complete surveys, play games, watch videos, answer questions, etc. In return, they give you cash or prizes.

I tried Swagbucks, which claimed the possibility of earning a hundred dollars a year. After spending an average of 5-10 minutes on the app, I didn’t find it worth it, so I deleted the app.

youtube

YouTube involves creating video content in a specific niche, optimizing it for search, and promoting it on various social media platforms. Most YouTubers make money from sponsored videos, brand collaborations, advertising, affiliate marketing, and digital products.

Jill Karen of Blue Collar Brain shares, “I chose YouTube for my side hustle because I found that I was always teaching people about my skills. I realized there could be a huge market for what I could teach and I created a YouTube channel to share my knowledge. This helps me reach new people and build a community that now reads my content and engages with me on different platforms. Making videos is easier than writing content, and it’s turning into something I enjoy doing. The revenue from this is increasing, and the more videos I make, the bigger the community is – and the revenue increases.

Although I’ve also built a YouTube community, and will continue to do so as an adjunct to my blog and online presence, I can’t recommend this side hustle for busy women enough.

There is a big learning curve. Videography can be challenging, requiring skill development, investment in equipment, and a significant time commitment.

Independent

If you can simplify the concepts and write in a way that even a 5th grader can understand, then freelance writing is an additional endeavor that you should definitely look into.

It gives ample flexibility and pays well. Freelance writing is also a relatively low-cost startup business, as you only need a computer and an Internet connection to get started. While beginner writers charge $0.10-0.20 per word, experienced writers pay $0.50 to $1 per word.

I enjoy freelancing because there are enough clients to work for, deadlines are easy, you can write about the things you love, work from anywhere, anytime and the pay is good too. Additionally, customers easily refer you to other businesses that need it. I still do freelance writing work from time to time.

I also spoke to fashion and beauty blogger Herman Awal of Your Girl Knows.

She says, “There was a short period when I was not able to make ends meet, so I tried freelancing. I knew I made good Pinterest pins, so I gave her that as my offer. Initially, after learning the right methods for two weeks, customers started coming. In the third week I got four clients for pin designing and, after a month, got a client to manage Pinterest for the next six months.

“For me freelancing means making quick money doing things I know and love to do. It offers flexibility and work-life balance for women, while also allowing them to set their own rates and be their own boss, making it a great way to increase income and pursue a passion.

Freelancing is definitely an extra effort I recommend for busy moms. You can find clients you love working with, take the workload you want, and create your own schedule. It has everything a busy mom needs.

virtual assistant

Virtual assistants are a simple way to make money and can be started with any skills. Some of the skills to monetize include administrative work, social media image building, social media management, content writing, blog management, etc.

I added virtual assistance services to my resume but quickly realized that the competition was too high; Providing multiple services would confuse my marketing strategy, and high-paying clients always prefer hiring specialists rather than all-rounders.

While virtual assistance is beneficial and starts quickly, I stopped doing it because I don’t feel like I can.

“As my son grew up, I wanted to build my career back and started as a virtual assistant. It had to take off quickly, and I got some clients for designing and content creation. Not only was I able to work on my schedule, but I also earned good money,” says Anika Jain, What Anika Says.

Personally, I don’t recommend this for busy moms unless you know what service you want to provide and you have expertise in it. If not, there is a possibility of confusion and getting lost.

blogging

Blogging is a flexible and low-cost way to generate income. The focus should be on writing about those topics, helping the audience, and optimizing the content found on search engines, social media, etc.

Some popular ways to make money from a blog include affiliate marketing, sponsored posts, and selling digital products or services.

“Blogging as a woman means I rule my time,” says Emcee Maczko of Eco Lodge Anywhere. I have two children, and blogging enables me to be there for them whenever and wherever I want. Spending time with them even while working full-time is priceless. I’m not saying it’s easy to manage time because blogging as a business has its challenges and difficulties, but having the final say on when and where I work is the best thing for a woman.”

I’ve been blogging for five years now, and I’m a fan of this side of things. There’s a big learning curve, and it takes time to make money, but nothing is as flexible as blogging. You can work as per your schedule at any time of the day, and your profit margins skyrocket.

You can find tons of other things on the internet with claims of making easy money, but almost everything requires consistent effort. In short, the best side hustle for women is one that suits their skills, interests and flexibility needs.

Freelance writing and blogging are two options that offer a lot of flexibility, good earning potential, and relatively low startup costs.

Chhavi is a lawyer who quit her job to become a full-time home-work blogger. She shares tips and tricks for making money online, side hustles, freelancing, and blogging through her blog, Mrs. Outlaw Studio. Apart from blogging, she works as a freelance coach and shares her expertise on YouTube and Instagram. When she’s not blogging, she’s traveling, sketching, or doing yoga

