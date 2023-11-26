According to the National Retail Federation, holiday sales for 2023 are expected to grow between 3% and 4% compared to 2022.

Louisville, Ky. – Despite the big-time rivalry game airing on Saturday, shoppers still managed to reach out to Shop Small.

“Small Business Saturday is a little different because it’s an afternoon game, but still [there’s] “A lot of people are supporting locals, supporting small businesses and supporting the promotion of NewLou,” Katie Meinhart said. “I think with all the small businesses here we’re a good metropolis for small shopping.”

Meinhart, president of the Newlu Business Association, said seven new businesses have opened in the neighborhood in the past year. Meinhart, owner of Nulu boutique Six Sisters, said her store’s revenue is up 22% so far in 2023.

A new men’s store opening on East Market Street in March 2024 will expand his business, he said.

According to the National Retail Federation, holiday sales for 2023 are expected to grow between 3% to 4% compared to 2022, with shoppers spending between $957.3 billion and $966.6 billion in November and December this year.

It provides jobs and stability for families, accounting for about two-thirds of the jobs in the city’s workforce, according to the Louisville Metro Government website.

Meinhart said, “I give back to my kids’ schools; I give back to music programs, because that’s what’s near and dear to my heart in Louisville.” “So a big part of that money goes back into our community.”

Stephanie Gallaher of Ashland, Kentucky, said it is “absolutely important” to support small businesses.

,[Our family] Ran a small business for almost 45 years,” she said. “So I know how important it is to have people support you. And it’s hard to do that sometimes these days, but I think it’s great for the community.”

Gallaher and her former college roommate, Rita Strausber, arrived at the Nulu Shops, while Gallaher’s son and husband were watching the game inside L&N Stadium.

“I just love supporting our local businesses; Amazon won’t like it – but I don’t shop [on] Amazon has a lot,” Strausber said. “You have [a] More personal relationships.”

