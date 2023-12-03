‘I think this company has lost its power’: Content creator says brand asked for refund months after campaign ended

As the creator economy continues to grow, collaborations between brands and influencers have become common. But what happens when these collaborations go awry? This is something that TikToker The Traveling Hive (@thetravellinghive) found out firsthand, as a brand the content creator was working with went on to ask her for a refund.

After going viral for wearing some specific shapewear, the TikToker says a clothing company reached out to him for a collaboration in hopes of emulating his past success. Once the producer and the brand agreed to a price, which was $2,000 for 10 videos, she said she made the requested videos for them — only for the brand “to tear them apart.”

“They were like, ‘I want you to do this; I want you to say this; I want you to add this,’ and I said, ‘It’s not authentic.’ This is not what I signed up for,” she said. “I will not be sitting there with a script. “I don’t like companies doing this.”

She added, “Yeah, the shapewear was nice. I would happily promote it. The problem was that I didn’t like the way they wanted me to promote it.

Nevertheless, despite his reservations, he said he made the first video as the brand intended.

“It didn’t go well, shocking,” she said. But then, with her next video, the creator was more off-script and authentic – she said, which led to this video getting more views than the first one.

“When they came to me, and they said, ‘Hey, like, we didn’t get a good amount of sales from that,’ I said, ‘I can’t guarantee how many sales you’ll get. I’m just making videos,’” ‘ He replied. “But it also wasn’t authentic. You have to let me do it.”

@thetravelinghive I think this company has lost their marbles! #momashive #contentcreator #branddeals #badbranddeals ♬ Original Sound – The Traveling Hive

After gaining more creative control over the content, the producer said that the next video went “pretty good”. But this success soon faded as the TikToker revealed how they “torn apart” her other video drafts and ideas. Then, despite only making five of the 10 planned videos, the company reportedly told the producers they wanted to cancel the rest of the campaign. As a result, the creator deleted other video drafts related to the project.

This is where things went wrong. The producer described how the company got in touch “months later” and asked him to post the unreleased draft video. Upon being informed that they had been removed, the creator was issued an ultimatum: either post the video or return the money paid to him by the company.

“If you’re creating content for a company and they say, ‘Oh, we’re not getting good sales, can you give us the money back?’ That’s not my job,” she concluded. “That’s on you. I can get them to a landing page, but that landing page has to lead them to a sale, and if it’s no good, it’s you. But it is.

The Daily Dot contacted the manufacturer via email.

*First published: December 3, 2023, 4:00 PM CST

charlotte colombo

Charlotte is a regular Daily Dot contributor with bylines in Insider, VICE, Glamour, The Independent, and others. She holds a Master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from City University of London.

Source: www.dailydot.com