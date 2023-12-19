I tested the Whoop 4.0 band with a fitness coach like ChatGPT, and the results surprised me



The Whoop Coach feature, powered by OpenAI’s GPT, makes Whoop 4.0 great for beginners who are serious about improving their health and fitness but don’t know where to start.

Whoop’s unique health-tracking metrics, like recovery and strain, provide more in-depth insight into your everyday performance than other fitness wearables in the field.

Some analyzes may be difficult to understand.

The Whoop 4.0 has been a standout among fitness trackers due to its unique design – a band without a screen.

If its name sounds familiar, it’s probably because you’ve seen a famous athlete wearing this device in a TV commercial. Since launching in 2020, Whoop has been endorsed by elite athletes including Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James, Tiger Woods, and Michael Phelps. There’s got to be something more than just what the band is getting paid to say, right?

In September, Whoop unveiled Whoop Coach, a GPT-4-supported conversational chatbot that can provide personalized recommendations and fitness coaching based on a user’s data. The inclusion of Whoop Coach is an effort to expand the target audience of the device, giving everyone, regardless of athletic experience, the ability to understand their biometric data and take steps toward improving their health. So I gave it a try.

hoop 4.0

Whoop 4.0 is a fitness tracker with a sleek, screen-less design that can provide in-depth analysis of your human performance.

For the record, this review goes into detail specifically about the Whoop Coach; My colleague Matthew Miller breaks down the Whoop hardware when it was first released.

To understand whether Whoop Coach is helpful, we first need to understand the biometric data that Whoop 4.0 tracks. Whoop says it captures “the most meaningful biometric data” for your health: sleep activity, stress, and recovery. Stress refers to how much stress you put on your body from daily activities, including exercise, work, anxiety, and more. Recovery measures how your body adapts to those stresses.

Although these metrics may seem straightforward, they can be difficult to understand, because so many different factors influence the score. As a result, it may take some time to understand what and why things are happening.

The user interface of the Whoop app can also be intimidating at first, with all the data displayed on graphs that aren’t the easiest to understand, as seen in the picture below.

If you’ve ever used ChatGPT, the experience with Whoop Coach is almost identical. As soon as you open the Whoop app, you can start typing a text prompt to chat with the AI ​​bot. You can ask as broad or specific a question as you want, and it will likely get you a detailed, useful response. At least that’s what I got.

For example, when I asked, “What does a 9% recovery rate mean?”, Whoop Coach gave a detailed explanation telling me that I was in the recovery red zone and, as a result, my body needed proper rest and recovery. was needed. Due to high stress, insufficient sleep or other factors.

The feedback was an accurate assessment of my activity that day as I had just landed from a seven-hour flight with a red eye and the most turbulence I had ever experienced.

You can also use data from Whoop Coach to help you improve your performance. For example, in response to a poor recovery score, I asked, “What actions can I take to get a proper recovery?” Whoop Coach gave me six detailed bullet points about things I could do to get a better recovery score in the future.

Finally, you can use Whoop Coach for general questions that don’t involve your data at all, like, “How many hours is considered a good night’s sleep?”

Overall, my experience interacting with Whoop Coach impressed me. The app can answer all my fitness and health-related questions, and I had a lot of questions — especially when I first got the device and tried to familiarize myself with its metrics.

Ultimately, if you want to access comprehensive biometric data and are ready to take action every day to improve your health, Whoop is an incredible tool to have at your disposal. All you have to do is cover the cost of the subscription – the actual band in the default black color comes free – $30 per month or $239 upfront for a year.

The metrics tracked by Whoop provide valuable insight into the relationship between your physical activity, mental load, and recovery stages. Integrating Whoop Coach ensures you understand the data, so you can make immediate, effective changes.

However, if you’re just starting your wellness journey – and you really want the usual metrics (heart rate, calories, steps, etc.) from a fitness tracker – there are plenty of other wearable devices available on the market that are easier to understand. They have a low price, and there are other features that you can take advantage of.

