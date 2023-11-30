I tested Doritos Silent and the AI-powered app actually canceled all my crunches



Doritos

If you’ve ever had the urge to sneak a snack during a call at work, but were afraid your lack of appetite would betray you, the answer may be

Available today, Doritos has launched what it calls “Doritos Silent” – an AI-powered crunch-canceling app.

How do you train an AI to cancel crunches? According to the company, Doritos enlisted about 500 people to crunch chips (official Doritos, of course) into a microphone 10 times each. These 5,000 crunches were fed into the AI ​​to train it to recognize what it sounds like, to ensure that the noise could be isolated. Those sounds were then mixed with the sounds of people talking to simulate what it would sound like if someone was chewing while talking.

While the app is aimed at gamers who can spend hours communicating via a headset, it claims to work on anything that accepts a microphone, including Zoom, Google Voice, and Discord. Once the app is installed, it essentially functions by replacing your default microphone. You’ll need to go into the settings of whatever program you’re using and switch the mic to “Doritos Silent” to take advantage of the feature.

It also works on any crunchy snack, the company said — not just Doritos.

As silly as it is, I had to test it myself. After installing the program, I turned on Google Voice and made a call on my cell phone. Under normal circumstances, my chip crunching certainly became annoying fast. But when I flipped the switch, the sounds disappeared. I tried several snaps, and each was now perfectly quiet on calls.

I tried to trick the program with what I felt was a very convincing fake crunch sound, but the AI ​​didn’t believe me and let the sound slip.

Unfortunately, the app is only available for Windows PC right now, but support for other devices is coming. Equally unfortunate, there’s no AI answer yet for video cramming your face on a Zoom call — but that’s what the “Off Camera” button is for.

