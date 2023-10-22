‘I strongly support sustainability’: Nayanthara on her latest skincare brand ‘9Skin’, fitness routine and beauty secrets

With celebrity-owned influx Skin care and makeup brands The latest entrant in this space is none other than Indian actor and producer Nayanthara who recently launched 9Skin. The diva, who made her presence felt in Bollywood by starring opposite Shahrukh Khan in the blockbuster film youngCreating a distinct niche for itself.

Nayanthara, one of the brightest stars of South Indian cinema, is now also a successful entrepreneur with her new skincare brand 9Skin. Entering a market where other beauty giants like Deepika Padukone’s 82°E, Katrina Kaif’s K Beauty and Kriti Sanon’s Hyphen are already present, Nayanthara found affordable and a gap in the market. Exotic skin care ingredients.

What sets 9Skin apart is its “formulas that are carefully crafted using nature’s goodness and cutting-edge nanotechnology”.

“We have obtained exotic ingredients that have multi-benefits, such as sea buckthorn and my auntWhich has never been used by any Indian skincare brand before us. The best part is that the products are suitable for all skin types and genders. This is not right Care of skin, It’s an act of self-love,” explains the actor indianexpress.com,

In lieu of the launch of her brand, we interviewed the multi-hyphenate on everything from skin care and beauty to self-care, mental health and more. Read edited excerpts here:

Q: What was the idea behind releasing your own skincare brand?

Nayantara: The concept behind 9Skin was to establish a skincare brand that symbolized dedication to beauty, self care, and personal empowerment. The idea was to develop a product line that caters to a wide range of skin needs, offers multiple benefits in a single product, and provides efficient treatments while incorporating an element of customization.

Q: What’s one skin care secret you swear by?

Nayantara: A skin care secrets I strongly support continuity. Regular and consistent care, and the use of high-quality products that are specifically tailored to your skin’s needs, are the foundation of a glowing and healthy complexion.

See more

Q: Any DIY skin care treatments you follow?

Nayantara: While I appreciate its simplicity DIY skin care, I trust professionally designed products for sustainability. However, once in a while, a DIY mask made with natural ingredients can be a refreshing addition to the routine.

Q: Who has shaped your understanding of skin care?



Nayantara: Both my mother and grandmother have shaped my understanding of skin care. Her timeless tips—which have been passed down through generations—remind me of the importance of natural ingredients in a skin-care routine and the beauty of simplicity.

Q: How do you find time for fitness in your busy schedule?

Nayantara: finding time for Fitness amidst busy schedule This involves prioritizing and planning. I try to find specific slots for workouts and stick to them. I do yoga and incorporate other types of exercise, which not only promote cardiovascular health but also muscular strength and endurance. Staying active helps increase my energy levels and overall productivity.

Q: What else do you do to prioritize self-care?

Nayantara: Apart from skin care, I allocate time to activities that bring me joy and relaxation. Reading helps me refresh mentally and expand my horizons. Meditation is another daily ritual that helps manage stress, focus, and develop inner peace. I also indulge in simple joys like nature walks or spending quality time with loved ones to refresh emotionally.

Creating balance by creating these moments of joy is essential, as they act as anchors in busy lives – fostering mental and emotional growth. emotional flexibility, Self-care, in all its forms, is the foundation of a healthier, more balanced existence.

Question: How do you overcome online trolling?

Nayantara: Whereas trolling Challenging as it may be, I consciously prioritize positivity and constructive feedback. I understand that negativity often stems from external factors rather than personal inadequacies. Building resilience has been important in dealing with such challenges. I actively surround myself with a supportive circle, including friends, family, and coworkers who provide encouragement and constructive criticism.

most Read

1 Leo Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Report: Vijay’s film makes a comeback, records 10% rise in earnings 2 AR Rahman ‘completely changed’ after adopting new religion, changes his name from Dilip Kumar Taken: Shivmani

See more

Engaging in mindfulness practices and pursuing hobbies that bring me joy have helped maintain my mental well-being.

Q: If you had to use one skin care product for the rest of your life and give up the rest, which product would it be and why?



Nayantara: If I had to choose one product to last a lifetime, it would be high quality sunscreen, Sun protection cannot be compromised for skin health, and a good sunscreen acts as a shield against premature aging and damage.

📣 Follow us on Instagram for more lifestyle news. Twitter , Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

Source: indianexpress.com