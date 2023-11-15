I Stopped Making Any Purchases on Amazon – Here’s Why

mrmohock / Shutterstock.com

Whether you need fresh-cut tulips, a punching bag or GMO-free organic chicken feed, Amazon can have it delivered to your door within 48 hours. In addition to free two-day shipping, a Prime membership offers streaming music, movies and TV, gaming, e-books, and more.

But after decades as the undisputed king of e-commerce, Amazon is losing some customers who are fed up with the experience, the company, and the man behind the empire.

America’s love-hate relationship with Amazon

Supporters of Amazon point to the company’s massive economic and lifestyle contributions. The company offers an astonishing 1.46 million full and part-time jobs and lets you furnish your entire home without even leaving.

But its opponents have spent more than a decade attempting to boycott the company over unethical corporate practices, social and economic injustice, and grossly unjust tax-evasion.

No matter what your camp is, there’s no denying that Jeff Bezos has made it easy for average earners to be angry with him — or at least not want to make him any richer. . A perennial contender for the title of the world’s richest person, the Amazon founder has a personal net worth of $165 billion. His yacht alone costs $500 million and is the largest sailing ship in the world. In fact, he’s so rich that he even has a yacht on his yacht — a $75 million support ship for Bezos to unload his helicopter tag on every trip.

What is behind the boycott?

There have long been efforts to boycott Amazon, which is a heavy lift considering that 167 million Americans have a Prime membership, which is so popular they have a 99% two-year renewal rate. .

Here are just a few:

The Guardian reported the boycott in response to unfair treatment of workers, supply-chain-wide labor exploitation, gruesome warehouse conditions, dystopian productivity technology and anti-union efforts by its leader.

An ethical consumer boycott has called this “abusive tax avoidance”.

Social Justice Books has called Amazon’s business practices “scorched-earth capitalism” that hurts local bookstores, squeezes authors and publishers, and devastates local economies.

There have been many other boycotts based on related complaints, but there are plenty of garden variety customers fleeing Amazon, even if they are not workers and have no social issue to do with it.

A longtime Prime member has his reasons for leaving

Eric Sornoso is the CEO of MealFan, a site that helps people interested in healthy eating choose among the many different meal delivery services competing for their business.

It provides in-depth reviews of services like Blue Apron, Green Chef, HelloFresh, and Sun Basket. MealFan caters to people based on their lifestyle, family size and dietary preferences, providing recipes and pre-made meal recommendations and maintains a health and wellness blog.

Like millions of Americans, Sornoso had grown accustomed to eagerly awaiting the arrival of a package with the familiar smile logo on it at his door. Then, one day, their love affair with the world’s largest online retailer ended.

“I stopped shopping on Amazon for several reasons, including the cost of a Prime membership, concerns about the reliability of reviews, and a desire to support local businesses,” he said. “The decision to move away from Amazon was not sudden but was the result of a variety of factors.”

Membership has become expensive

Amazon has raised its prices by $20 every four years since 2014, from $79 to $99 to $119 and finally to $139 in 2022. If you pay by the month, the price is now $14.99, or $180 per year. For many of those who don’t take advantage of streaming and other extra features — they’re mostly in it for the free shipping — the costs of Prime now outweigh the benefits.

Sornoso is one of them.

“Amazon’s Prime membership cost was one of the important factors,” he said. “Although it offers many benefits, the annual fee has become a significant expense, especially considering that I need to fully utilize all of Prime’s services.”

The reviews are becoming increasingly unreliable

Buyers rely on reviews to assess the quality of a product they are considering purchasing. Like many others, Sornoso has grown to take them with a grain of salt.

“I began to have doubts about the credibility of product reviews on Amazon,” he said. “There were instances where reviews could be manipulated, making it challenging to trust them as a reliable source of information for my purchases.”

Love to support local businesses

While Sornoso isn’t participating in an organized boycott, he also doesn’t want to see his downtown neighborhood decimated while he shops from home.

“As a conscious consumer, I wanted to support local businesses in my community,” he said. “This change was not only a way to contribute to the local economy but also a way to discover unique and locally made products.”

It turns out Amazon isn’t the only game in town

For many people, it’s hard to imagine life without free two-day delivery, algorithm-based shopping suggestions, and everything under the sun that’s just a click away from your front porch.

But Sornoso has re-learned the lost art of buying things elsewhere.

“Since stopping shopping on Amazon, my dollars have found new homes,” he said. “I have redirected a significant portion of my online shopping to local businesses, including both brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce websites. “This gives me the opportunity to discover handmade and unique products that help my community grow.”

For specific items or brands that are not readily available in local stores, they are searching for specific online retailers rather than returning to Amazon.

“These platforms often focus on particular categories or products while still ensuring quality and variety,” Sornoso said. “As environmental concerns became more serious to me, I discovered eco-friendly markets that prioritize sustainable and ethically sourced products.”

