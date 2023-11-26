I stopped buying Apple products and this is what I learned

Episorn/Getty Images

Apple products have long held an almost mythical appeal, with their dedicated fans claiming there’s nothing like using a MacBook, iPhone or any of the tech giant’s beautifully designed devices.

However, there are some consumers who have moved away from Apple to seek alternatives. After all, Apple certainly isn’t the only game in town. What motivates some people to change, and what do they learn in the process?

To find out, we talked to two former Apple customers who moved to Android and Windows about their experiences. He described several factors that are motivating him to move forward and try something new.

However, the process was not always smooth. A few bumps in the road reminded him that Apple has earned its loyal devotees for a reason.

Looking for more customization

For many people, Apple’s tightly controlled ecosystem provides a frustration-free experience where everything works together seamlessly. The company’s beautifully designed hardware and seamless integration between devices is a major selling point. But some consumers are troubled by the lack of customization options.

“My desire to adapt was a particular factor in my decision to move away from Apple,” said Kaitlyn Siu, founder and CEO of Teach Your Kids Code. “Despite their attractive design and ease of use, Apple products can be a bit limited in terms of customization.”

The open Android platform provided Siu far greater flexibility to personalize its devices.

“I was able to customize and adjust my equipment to my liking,” she said. “I was able to discover the limitless possibilities of customizing technology through this journey which included everything from installing custom ROMs to changing the home screen layout.”

For those who like to tinker and want more personalization, Android offers an attractive alternative.

Graphic designer Garrett Roberts also found that the comparatively open nature of Windows appealed to his desire for greater personalization and configurability.

“With Windows, I had a lot of options to make changes to my PC, from choosing my own hardware components to installing software that Apple would never allow,” he said. “I can build a machine to suit my needs as a power user.”

search for strength

Despite their many virtues, there is no debating the fact that Apple products come with a premium price tag. Roberts made the switch partly for financial reasons.

“It cannot be denied that Apple commands premium pricing across all of its products,” he explained. “As much as I appreciated the Mac and the iPhone, the costs were increasing.”

The transition to Windows PCs and Android phones opened up Roberts’ options.

“In terms of laptops, I can get a really powerful Windows machine for a fraction of the price of a comparable MacBook Pro,” he said. “And Android offered a huge selection of budget-friendly smartphones with great specifications and features.”

By adopting alternative ecosystems, Roberts gained access to more affordable equipment ideal for his needs. “I didn’t have to sacrifice performance or quality. This made my decision to switch very straightforward.”

Disadvantages of switching

There may also be some downsides to Apple leaving the walled garden that will remind fans why they love its products so much. Apple’s seamless integration makes using its devices hassle-free.

“I can’t deny that Apple products provide an incredibly sophisticated user experience,” Roberts said. “The way Apple crafts both hardware and software together results in devices that feel like magic – everything works together smoothly and seamlessly right out of the box.”

Roberts cautioned that fragmentation of Android could lead to inconsistencies and frustrations. Since so many different manufacturers are making Android devices, there is no standardization.

This fragmentation also means that Android phones do not receive new OS updates as often, leaving users stuck on outdated software and vulnerable to security risks. Users who find themselves struggling with pre-installed bloatware may find themselves yearning for Apple’s simplicity and polish.

After years of being immersed in Apple’s culture and the macOS interface, Roberts found that both Windows and Android took time and effort to adjust to.

“In the beginning, it honestly felt like switching from an automatic to a manual transmission,” he said. “I had to re-learn basic tasks and change a lot of habits. It was frustrating having to click through things, from keyboard shortcuts to window management and how multitasking works.

There are always some changes taking place while changing the ecosystem.

lessons learned

Ultimately, examining Apple’s alternatives proved to be eye-opening and beneficial for those willing to explore beyond its four walls.

As Siu said, “Switching from Apple was a bold move but it empowered me to break free from the norm and explore innovative possibilities.”

By leaving Apple, he gained perspective on its merits and also appreciated the virtues of Android.

