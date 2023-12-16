'I still have my business but inflation has set me back': Employee 'crawls' back to job after a year of trying to be a 'hot shot entrepreneur'

Although social media can sometimes make it seem like small business owners and entrepreneurs have a glamorous life, one woman decided to impress her fans and return to her old job after quitting to start a skin care line. talked to.

In a video posted on December 5, TikToker Aaan (@aan.Naturals) filmed himself sitting in his car about to return to his old workplace for financial reasons.

“Babe, you think you’re having a bad day? I’m going to go back to that job that I quit last year because I thought I was going to be some hot shot entrepreneur, natural skin care business owner, but right back in 12 months,” she said in the video. Said.

The TikToker launched a brand called Ayaan Naturals, but due to the rising cost of living and inflation, she returned to her old job after a year of self-employment.

As she prepared herself to return to her previous job, she noted that she was disappointed to see that a co-worker who she had said would cause her business to fail was at work that day.

“Oh, and the coworker who told me my business would fail and I’d back out is sitting at her desk. I can see him through the window now. I was expecting that she wouldn’t be here on the first day of my return, but here she is,” she commented.

@ayan.naturals On the bright side… I ate a cheeseburger #hadbadday #backtowork #naturalskincareproducts #fiveguys ♬ Monaco – Bad Bunny

According to an article by LendingTree, which cites the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, “about 1 in 5 American businesses fail within their first year of operation,” and about half fail within five years. Are.

Ayaan’s video has since gone viral, garnering over 453,500 views and hundreds of comments from viewers who have shown support for the TikToker.

“Being re-employed at your old job means you are an excellent employee, which leads me to believe that you are also an excellent entrepreneur. You got this!” said one commenter.

“You took a risk and you gained knowledge. Just remind yourself that you’re at work for yourself, not that coworker. Good luck,” another commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot has contacted Ayaan via TikTok direct message for comment.

*First published: December 15, 2023, 6:30pm CST

Vladimir Supika

Vladimir Supica is a freelance writer for the Serbia-based Daily Dot. She enjoys traveling Europe, reading non-fiction books, and playing with her dog Max.

