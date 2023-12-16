'I still have my business but inflation has set me back': Employee 'crawls' back to job after a year of trying to be a 'hot shot entrepreneur'

Although social media can sometimes make it seem like small business owners and entrepreneurs have a glamorous life, one woman decided to return to her old job after quitting to impress her fans and start a skin care line. Did. talked to.

In a video posted on December 5, TikToker Aan (@aan.Naturals) filmed himself sitting in his car to return to his old workplace due to financial reasons.

“Babe, you think you’re having a bad day? “I’m going back to the job I left last year because I thought I was going to be some hot shot entrepreneur, natural skin care business owner, but came right back in 12 months,” she said in the video. said in. Said.

The TikToker launched a brand called Ayaan Naturals, but due to the rising cost of living and inflation, she returned to her old job after a year of self-employment.

As she prepared herself to return to her previous job, she noted that she was disappointed to see that the coworker she had said would cause her business to fail was at work that day.

“Oh, and the coworker who told me my business would fail and that I should step back is sitting at her desk. Now I can see him through the window. I expected that she would not be here on the first day of my return, but here she is,” he commented.

According to an article by LendingTree, which cites the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, “about 1 in 5 American businesses fail within their first year of operation,” and about half fail within five years. . Are.

Ayaan’s video has since gone viral, garnering over 453,500 views and hundreds of comments from viewers who have shown support for the TikToker.

“Being re-employed at your old job means you are an excellent employee, which leads me to believe you are also an excellent entrepreneur. You got this!” said one commenter.

“You took a risk and you gained knowledge. Just remind yourself that you’re at work for yourself, not that coworker. Good luck,” another commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot has contacted Ayaan via TikTok direct message for comment.

