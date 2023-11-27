29-year-old Xaviera Ho spent years working toward her dream job at JPMorgan.

But two years after landing his dream job as an investment analyst, he quit.

A combination of push and pull factors ultimately led him to the decision.

Told this essay is based on conversation xaviera ho, a 29-year-old investment professional who previously worked at JPMorgan. The following has been edited for length and clarity. Business Insider has confirmed her employment history.

I became interested in the financial markets when I was 16 years old.

I was at a bookstore when I came across Robert Kiyosaki’s “Rich Dad Poor Dad.” Reading Kiyosaki’s book introduced me to the concept of investing and growing one’s wealth.

That’s when I realized I wanted to go to business school and pursue a career in finance.

Participating in internships and co-curricular activities in the business school

After graduating high school, I went to study at the National University of Singapore Business School, where I was awarded a scholarship that covered my college tuition fees.

During my four years in business school, I held several finance-related internships, including stints with an investment bank and a hedge fund.

In addition to internships, I participated in stock pitching competitions and joined investment-related student clubs.

Being a part of those clubs expanded my financial investing knowledge and also gave me the opportunity to network with seniors and alumni in the banking industry.

Living the dream at JP Morgan

Working at JP Morgan was Ho’s first experience. xaviera ho

I was very excited when I received my offer at JP Morgan. It was my dream company, and I thought I would stay there until I became the managing director.

My first year with JPMorgan was the honeymoon period. The performance in the markets was excellent. I had the opportunity to learn about all types of asset classes while being part of a very exciting, high-caliber team.

I remember saying to myself at the time, “Oh my God, I’m living my life as a first-year analyst at JPMorgan.”

Feeling attracted towards impact investing

During my second year, I started volunteering at the bank’s customer events.

I remember visiting Tencent’s headquarters in Shenzhen as part of the JPMorgan Tech Exchange, an annual event where the bank brings together thought leaders and investors to discuss investment opportunities in the tech sector.

One thing that sticks with me to this day was Tencent’s demonstration of facial recognition technology and how it can be used to locate missing people in China.

Later, I helped with the bank’s impact investing program in Kuala Lumpur, where I learned how investors were earning attractive returns when investing in mission-driven businesses.

Volunteering for those events gave me a broader perspective on the markets and let me know what new trends are going to impact our lives.

I then decided that if I wanted to pursue a career, I would have to be in the development sector.

There is no such thing as work-life balance in banking

There were two main things that pushed me out of banking.

For one, the banking work culture did not match my outlook on life. There is no such thing as work-life balance or work-life integration.

Since I was so connected to the markets and trading, I had to stay on top of financial market news. I had to be constantly available after hours and even on weekends to respond to senior bankers and clients.

getting lost in the web of bureaucracy

Working in a large organization like JP Morgan, which is headquartered in the US, can feel like a cog in the wheel at times.

Many initiatives or positive changes that you want to implement may get lost in the web of bureaucracy.

I realized that I prefer autonomy when it comes to starting projects. I wanted to be close to key decision makers.

Jump in private investment

I joined a private investment firm. I enjoy working at my current company and have taken secondments to Vietnam and Seattle.

Compared to JPMorgan, where the impact of my work was not so tangible, I feel a sense of ownership over the portfolio companies I help manage.

That said, I don’t regret starting my career at JPMorgan.

I often tell my juniors at the National University of Singapore that if they want to pursue a career in finance, they should start with an emerging bracket bank.

The branding, exposure and networking opportunities you get from working at a top bank like JPMorgan can be a great booster for your career.

Once it’s added to your resume, you can go ahead and do whatever you want.

