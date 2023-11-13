I spent a weekend with Amazon's free AI courses, and highly recommend you do the same



This article almost wasn’t written. I spent most of the weekend falling down the rabbit hole. It was a nice rabbit hole. It was a fascinating rabbit hole. But this article was not suitable for writing.

That’s what happens when I’m given a buffet of really cool and really interesting stuff to learn and see that you can eat. Learning spikes. Productivity Tank.

I’m talking about Amazon’s huge range of free AI-related courses. After writing my article last month about free OpenAI and deep learning courses, Amazon contacted me to say it also had a library of free AI training.

I was told about the ten resources it provides. Something like the Generative AI Foundation Playlist contains many learning opportunities. In fact, it’s the Generative AI Foundations series that took up most of my time this weekend.

This deep dive offers seven hours of video, covering everything from preparing to build a foundation model to rapid engineering, quick tuning, pre-training a new model, preparing large-scale data and training, and how to model human response. Topics like should be done are included. Model and deploy your own basic models.

this was good. I spent most of the time with a small, warm, cozy dog ​​in my lap. No writing work was done. And that’s why I’m here now, late at night before this piece is due, struggling to get it into my editors’ queue before the sun comes up.

Amazon has courses offered for technical and non-technical audiences. For most of these, you’ll need to sign in to Amazon’s AWS Skills Builder site. You can use your AWS account, or even sign in using your consumer Amazon account. that’s what I did.

let’s take a look.

Free AI courses for non-technical learners

Unlike the Deep Learning content I highlighted earlier, which was aimed primarily at programmers, Amazon provides a great overview for managers, decision makers, and the AI-curious.

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence , This is a short introductory course that explains what AI is, why it is important, and how it relates to machine learning and deep learning.

This is a short introductory course that explains what AI is, why it is important, and how it relates to machine learning and deep learning. Introduction to Machine Learning – The Art of the Possible , This is a quick, useful course that explains the basics of machine learning and how to help evaluate the benefits and risks associated with adopting ML in different business cases. It will be a good hour or so.

This is a quick, useful course that explains the basics of machine learning and how to help evaluate the benefits and risks associated with adopting ML in different business cases. It will be a good hour or so. Introduction to Generative AI – The Art of the Possible , It differentiates generic AI from machine learning and provides an introduction to generic AI with a description of use cases, risks, and benefits.

It differentiates generic AI from machine learning and provides an introduction to generic AI with a description of use cases, risks, and benefits. Generative AI for Executives, This is a collection of free, concise, and easy-to-follow videos to help C-suite executives understand how generative AI can help solve their business challenges and drive business growth. Each course is only a few minutes long, and if you’re willing to commit less than half an hour of your day, you’ll learn a lot about what all the fuss is about.

Beginner AI resources for developers and other techies

These resources are suitable for people getting started with AI. You’ll need some quality tech and coding skills to understand what’s going on here, but you can get a lot out of it, even if you’re completely new to AI.

aws depressor , This is not a course but a practical learning laboratory. It’s also free, but only to a certain extent. Once you sign up, you get 10 hours and up to 30 days to use those 10 hours. After that, you need to sign up for membership. That said, you’ll be able to learn a lot from those 10 hours. Deepracer gives you access to machine learning through a cloud-based 3D racing simulator, a fully autonomous 1/18th scale race car powered by reinforcement learning, and a global racing league. It has increased.

This is not a course but a practical learning laboratory. It’s also free, but only to a certain extent. Once you sign up, you get 10 hours and up to 30 days to use those 10 hours. After that, you need to sign up for membership. That said, you’ll be able to learn a lot from those 10 hours. Deepracer gives you access to machine learning through a cloud-based 3D racing simulator, a fully autonomous 1/18th scale race car powered by reinforcement learning, and a global racing league. It has increased. Amazon’s Machine Learning University , This is a huge learning victory. Amazon offers anyone, anywhere the opportunity to access the same machine learning courses that are used to train Amazon’s own developers on machine learning. MLU offers a free, comprehensive self-service path to understanding the foundations of machine learning.

This is a huge learning victory. Amazon offers anyone, anywhere the opportunity to access the same machine learning courses that are used to train Amazon’s own developers on machine learning. MLU offers a free, comprehensive self-service path to understanding the foundations of machine learning. Amazon CodeWhisperer – Getting Started , This is a free, self-paced digital course that introduces learners to Amazon CodeWhisperer, an AI coding companion designed to help developers get work done more quickly. Learners are taught its capabilities, how to set it up, and how to start using it in their programming language of choice. I didn’t know much about CodeWhisperer before taking this course, but I discovered that (a) it works with PHP and PhpStorm, my development language and IDE, and (b) it’s free for personal use. Is free. It has all the signs of becoming a rabbit hole in the future.

This is a free, self-paced digital course that introduces learners to Amazon CodeWhisperer, an AI coding companion designed to help developers get work done more quickly. Learners are taught its capabilities, how to set it up, and how to start using it in their programming language of choice. I didn’t know much about CodeWhisperer before taking this course, but I discovered that (a) it works with PHP and PhpStorm, my development language and IDE, and (b) it’s free for personal use. Is free. It has all the signs of becoming a rabbit hole in the future. Amazon Bedrock – Getting Started, This is a free self-paced digital course that introduces learners to Amazon’s service for building generic AI applications. This one-hour course will introduce developers and technical audiences to the benefits, features, use cases, and technical concepts of Amazon Bedrock. Bedrock was once an Amazon-only internal tool that is now available to anyone, so it’s definitely worth spending an hour learning what it can do.

Intermediate AI resources for developers and other technical experts

Now, we move on to what Amazon considers intermediate level courses. There’s a lot here, so let’s dig deeper.

Twitch Series: AWS Power Hour Introduction to Machine Learning for Developers , This is a recording of a Twitch-based learning chat series. It helps you learn the basics of Machine Learning and get a practical perspective on what developers really need to know to get started with Machine Learning. It also teaches how you can leverage the power of machine learning and deep learning to make your applications more intelligent.

This is a recording of a Twitch-based learning chat series. It helps you learn the basics of Machine Learning and get a practical perspective on what developers really need to know to get started with Machine Learning. It also teaches how you can leverage the power of machine learning and deep learning to make your applications more intelligent. Generative AI Foundations on AWS , It’s the course I described above that ate up my Saturday. This is a free, on-demand technical deep-dive course designed for technologists already familiar with AI modeling. The course covers conceptual fundamentals, practical advice, and practical guidance to pre-train, fine-tune, and deploy state-of-the-art Foundation models on AWS and beyond.

It’s the course I described above that ate up my Saturday. This is a free, on-demand technical deep-dive course designed for technologists already familiar with AI modeling. The course covers conceptual fundamentals, practical advice, and practical guidance to pre-train, fine-tune, and deploy state-of-the-art Foundation models on AWS and beyond. Generative AI with large language models, Now we come full circle. This is a hands-on course co-developed by AWS with DeepLearning.AI and Andrew Ng, a leader in machine learning and education. These are the people who created the course I highlighted in my previous free AI learning roundup. This is a three-week course that prepares data scientists and engineers to become experts in the selection, training, fine-tuning, and deployment of large language models (LLM) for real-world applications.

go ahead. Learn something – free!

While Amazon and other providers offer plenty of paid learning programs, if you dig a little deeper (or just read my articles), you can find a huge amount of free resources to get you started and growing your game.

Remember to ask Alexa to set some alarms or timers before you click Enroll and start learning. Otherwise, you may lose track of time (in a good way).

so what about you? Have you taken these or other Amazon courses? Did you use any of the learning resources I highlighted last month? Let us know in the comments below.

