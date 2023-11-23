I shop for deals all day for a living, and these are the must-buy items in the Gap Black Friday sale

This article is brought to you by Gap and created by In The Know’s commerce team. If you decide to purchase a product through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you haven’t been to Gap in a while, you’re really missing out. I’m an OG Gap stan, and I’m pretty impressed with everything they’re making right now. From trendy faux leather pants to seriously stylish outerwear, I want it all. And now that the Gap Black Friday sale is live, I’m going for it, and so should you.

For a limited time only, everything at Gap is 50% off. I’m talking cute jeans, cozy sweaters, layering tees, warm fleece and cozy PJs; Black Friday deals are too good to ignore. Even better, shoppers can take an additional 10% off with code ADDON.

I already have some great pieces from Gap that I purchased earlier this fall and highly recommend. I live in these perfect black jeans, pairing them with sneakers and ankle boots alike. And I’ve stocked up on this long-sleeve tee in tons of colors because it’s so comfortable and the perfect base layer under sweaters.

What can I get in the Gap Black Friday sale today? Keep reading to see what’s currently in my cart.

The best Gap Black Friday deals

Difference

Difference

Difference

Difference

Okay full disclosure, I liked this CashSoft Rib sweater vest so much that I already bought it in the camel color. But it’s so good, I’m going back for black today.

$39 at Gap

Difference

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: see all Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage here. Follow Engadget for black friday tech deals, know about black friday trends On In The Know. Hear the best from Autoblog’s experts Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and homeFind out more black friday sales To shop on AOL, selected just for you.

If you liked this story then check it out Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your Shopping List,

More from In the Know:

25 Body Washes That Smell So Good They Basically Work As Perfumes Too

The 8 best Le Creuset Black Friday deals to shop if you want to win this Christmas

News Flash – J.Crew Has the Best Party-Ready Jewelry for the Holidays Under $50

Cozy weather is here, and Nordstrom has the best loungewear for under $50 to hibernate in this winter.

The post I shop for deals all day long for a living, and these are the must-buy items at the Gap Black Friday sale appeared first on In The Know.

Source