I rewatched the early days of Geordie Shore and I have *lots* of ideas

Geordie Shore season one cast

Geordie Shore season one cast

Now, I know what you’re thinking, MTV’s Geordie Shore is just a place for drinking, having sex on TV, and gaining enough followers for influencers to blink and enjoy protein shakes. But, as a full-time fan of Trash TV, I’m here to tell you that it’s so much more.

In 2011, the first season was released as a shoot-off from USA counterpart Jersey Shore – which starred young Charlotte Crosby (then 21), Holly Hagan (18), Gaz Beadle (23), Vicky Pattinson (23), Sophie Butcher (22), Jay Gardner (25), Greg Lake (27) and James Tindale (21).

In episode one, A Warm Welcome, the housemates meet. They’re awkward, a little unsure of what’s going on – but in true 2000s style, they get drunk very fast. What’s exposed is an ill-motivated, loud, partially naked smorgasbord of hedonism gone wrong. Dionysus could never happen. But, the stage is well and truly set for the 22 seasons that follow.

As much fun as it is to be a drunk teen (that’s a twentieth-century teen, FYI), Geordie Shore has found itself at the center of slut shaming, gaslighting, domestic abuse, substance abuse, risky sex, violence, and physical mutilation. Found at the center of headlines and allegations about. to name but a few.

Over the years, the show has faced allegations of on- and off-show misogyny. In 2014, Gaz promoted #bedofshame on social media, which encouraged young people to take non-consensual photographs of their sleeping partners – for which he later apologised. In 2016, he also wrote in his column for the Daily Star: “I’ve met some unreal birds in the clubs and think, you could have been Mrs Gary Beadle, but after meeting you four hours ago you let me bang “

Meanwhile, girls were subjected to extreme amounts of body and slut shaming on social media and from artists. It must have seemed inevitable. And we were complicit, watching the ‘boys’ abuse the ‘girls’, using dehumanizing language, calling them “fucking whores” and “fat slags.”

But that’s not the only double standard the show has exposed. Girls were often used as cozy blankets for boys when they didn’t have a warm body to snuggle next to, but as soon as the chance to “pull a worldly thing” came along, they would run away without apology. Or explanation. Naturally, and not surprisingly, many of them were hurt.

Speaking in 2022, Vicky told The Times that he had drank “dangerous amounts” of alcohol.

She said: “I don’t blame the producers for anything, but I didn’t have the skills to navigate being surrounded by so much alcohol. I was young and I felt pressure to be what they wanted me to be, and it made me feel very powerless. This has definitely added to my problems. I became a complete caricature.”

In 2018, concerns regarding the amount of alcohol consumed during season 11 led the Journal of Alcohol and Alcoholism to advise brands to distance themselves from alcohol due to the effects it could have on people under 18. .

Watching the whole thing again, I can’t help but draw parallels between the drinking culture of then and now. But it is not just about this.

Was Geordie Shore really just a snapshot of what life was like at the time?

As we’ve progressed through the decade, the cast of Geordie Shore has not been tamed, but protected in a different way. In a recent interview with The Daily Star, Abbie Holborn said: “There are definitely more strict rules put in place, you can’t drink unlimited amounts of alcohol anymore, there’s actually a crew member who tells us Gives us our drinks and keeps track of our drinks and writes down exactly what we drank. They can refuse us drinks and stuff, I’ve been refused, and I said, ‘ Come on, give us a chance – I’m fine!’

What we were really seeing in the OG days was a condensed exaggerated version of the lives of young men and women. Re-watching Geordie Shore is like getting a nasty snapshot of what it’s like to be a twenty-something immersed in binge-drinking culture and realizing for the first time how deeply ingrained lad culture, sexism and misogyny are in our language. Have established roots. I don’t remember it being that bad. But, maybe that’s because I was also taking part in it.

I’ve come a long way from my days of being paralyzed by drinking and one night stands (not that there’s anything wrong with consensual drinking with two strangers – I’d do that too, but I’m out of the market. ). Looking at it with eyes devoid of my own insecurities and internalized misogyny, I just feel an overwhelming sadness.

I feel like we owe all female artists an apology for what they experienced, especially in those early days. To get excited by trope-ish storylines and participate in soft (and not so soft) trolling. In many ways, I’m glad he got fame and fortune in return for what he endured, but who am I to say if that’s enough?

Either way, Geordie Shore is one of many cultural documents that illustrate how badly we got things wrong in the 2010s. If the artists suffered collateral damage, so did we. It’s a worrying mirror held up to society and I’m glad we’ve (marginally) moved on from the Wild West days of reality TV. I just wish the rest of the real world would catch on.

A Geordie Shore spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.

More Reality TV:

Source: www.bing.com