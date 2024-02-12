I put the OnePlus 12 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max through a 7-round face-off – here's the winner

The OnePlus 12 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max is a battle worth paying attention to. It shows just how big and how small the differences can be between flagship phones of different prices at the same time, making you question how much you need to spend to get a great new phone.

The OnePlus 12 is a new arrival in the market that is undercutting rivals in terms of price, while it has many of the same parts, including some unique parts like the alert slider, Aqua Touch display, and very fast charging. iPhone 15 Pro Max This pair is more established, and boasts market-leading performance, superb photography and a sophisticated titanium design, although for considerably more money.

If these two phones are competing to be your next phone, or you just want to see how Apple and OnePlus’ latest showdown fares, here’s a detailed look at the OnePlus 12 and iPhone 15 Pro Max comparison.

OnePlus 12 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Specifications

row 0 – cell 0 oneplus 12 iPhone 15 Pro Max Face value $799 $1,199 Display 6.82-inch OLED () 6.7-inch OLED () refresh rate 1 – 120Hz 1 – 120Hz rear cameras 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 64MP 3x telephoto 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP 5x telephoto front camera 32MP selfie 12MP selfie Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 a17 pro to hit 12GB/16GB 8 GB storage 256 GB, 512 GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 5,400 mAh 4,441 mAh charge 80W wired (100W outside US), 50W wireless 20W wired, 15W wireless size 6.47 x 2.98 x 0.36 inches 6.29 x 3.02 x 0.32 inches weight 7.76 ounces 7.8 ounces colour’s Flowy Emerald, Silky Black Natural Titanium, Titanium Black, Titanium White, Titanium Blue

OnePlus 12 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Price and availability

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is on sale from September 2023. The OnePlus 12 is a bit new, only appearing on store shelves since February 2024.

At $799, the OnePlus 12 is more expensive than last year’s OnePlus 11, but it’s still the same price as an original iPhone 15. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro Max costs at least $1,199, which is significantly more expensive. , Initially you get the same storage for both: 256GB.

OnePlus 12 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Design

The OnePlus 12 has a classic premium Android look, with its large 6.82-inch body, curved display edges and aluminum side rails. It also retains the classic OnePlus alert slider to easily switch between normal, vibrate and silent profiles.

(Image credit: Tom Guides)

There is no confusion between OnePlus and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple’s flagship has a strikingly distinct silhouette with flat edges and a flat display, plus it offers matte-textured titanium side rails, giving the phone quite a different feel.

(Image credit: Tom Guides)

Instead of its old Silent toggle, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has an Action button that can be pressed to turn Loud Mode on or off, or perform a number of other functions depending on the option you select in Settings.

(Image credit: Tom Guides)

Looking at the dimensions, the OnePlus 12 is taller and thicker while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is wider, though there isn’t much of a difference in either case. The weight of both the phones is also almost the same.

Although the OnePlus 12’s IP65 rating means it’s more waterproof than the OnePlus 11, it’s a worse IP rating than the iPhone’s IP68. However, similarly, the OnePlus 12 also offers a unique Aqua Touch feature for its display for better interactions when the screen or your fingers are wet. If you’re using the phone in the rain it’s easy to notice how much more responsive the OnePlus is.

You’ll also get an IR blaster on the OnePlus 12, which is something precious few modern phones have, and something the iPhone certainly can’t compare to. It can be used to control your TV, air conditioning or other appliances with a traditional remote with little set-up.

The OnePlus 12’s color options are limited to Flowy Emerald or Silky Black, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max has four options: Natural Titanium, Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, and Titanium White.

OnePlus 12 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Display

The OnePlus offers a slightly higher QHD (1,440 x 3,168) resolution than Apple’s Pro

row 0 – cell 0 oneplus 12 iPhone 15 Pro Max Color accuracy (∆E, lower is better) 0.2 0.14 DCI-P3 color gamut coverage (%) 78.9 84.5 Peak Brightness (nits) 1,115 1,550

Although the OnePlus 12 promises much brighter brightness than the iPhone 15 Pro Max on paper, in our own testing we found the iPhone 12 to be brighter than both phones. The iPhone was better in color gamut coverage and color accuracy according to our labwork, too.

OnePlus 12 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Cameras

The OnePlus 12 and iPhone 15 Pro Max have the same camera selection. All of OnePlus’ cameras feature high-resolution sensors, offering a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 64MP 3x telephoto, and a 32MP selfie shooter. Meanwhile, the iPhone comes with 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP 5x telephoto and 12MP selfie cameras, which only wins on paper with its zoom magnification level.

But let’s see how they perform in practice, starting with the main cameras. We have this shot of a statue sitting on a bench in Paddington Basin. OnePlus has made a big deal of highlighting the highlights of the image, especially the light reflecting off the statue, and delivers a brighter, better image overall than the iPhone. There is little or no difference in details between the two.

In this ultrawide image of part of the Paddington Fan Bridge, it’s the iPhone’s shot that shines brightest. The OnePlus image probably has a little more detail, but overall it’s pretty close.

Now we have two telephoto comparisons. The first is 3x, OnePlus’s optical zoom level. Even though the iPhone is relying on a cropped main camera image here, it’s still a nice shot, if slightly overexposed. The Birdbox shown by OnePlus looks much more natural.

We now move on to the comparison between the iPhone’s 5x telephoto camera with the OnePlus 12’s 6x zoom pre-set, the highest zoom you can do from the default on-screen option in the Camera app. Now the iPhone is a faster shooter, although still with warmer colors. The overall shot taken by the OnePlus is great, except that a fair amount of detail is lost in the wood grain of the Birdbox due to zooming in further.

Finally, a selfie portrait comparison. The iPhone has a strong Bokeh effect by default, and is a warmer shot overall. But I still like the OnePlus and its flatter, more natural colors. Both phones also did a good job of removing my glasses frames from the background, which many phones struggle to do.

OnePlus used to have problems with the effectiveness of its cameras, but the OnePlus 12 shows how far it has come. However the iPhone 15 Pro Max is a bit more versatile overall.

OnePlus 12 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Performance

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the OnePlus 12 is as good a chip as you could ask for in a new Android phone. But when it’s put up against the A17 Pro that powers the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it has a tough time.

The OnePlus 12 achieved strong results in the lab, especially on graphics benchmarks, and it never struggled during real-life testing. But the iPhone 15 Pro Max still wins in the Geekbench CPU benchmark scores and our Adobe Premiere Rush test, which requires the phone to upconvert a 4K video clip to 1080p.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

row 0 – cell 0 oneplus 12 iPhone 15 Pro Max Geekbench 6 scores (single-core/multicore) 2,188/6,525 2,783/6,945 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Unlimited (Score/FPS) 5,073 / 30.3 3,481 / 20.8 Adobe Premiere Rush Transcode Time (minutes:seconds) 0:55 0:24

In terms of memory, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has 8GB of RAM, while the OnePlus 12 has 12GB or 16GB. This doesn’t impact performance as much in an Android vs Android comparison due to Apple’s chips working differently.

What matters equally for both is the storage capacity. Both phones offer 256GB of default storage as well as a 512GB option, with the iPhone also selling a 1TB version. However, the OnePlus upgrade to 512GB is much cheaper, costing only an extra $100 (total $899), while Apple charges an extra $200 (total $1,399) for the same on-board storage space.

OnePlus 12 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Battery and charging

In this comparison, we have OnePlus’s 5,400 mAh battery versus Apple’s 4,441 mAh battery. Both phones get incredible battery life, but the OnePlus’ capacity advantage means it lasts longer.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

row 0 – cell 0 oneplus 12 iPhone 15 Pro Max Battery life (hours: minutes) 17:41 14:02 Recharge after 15 minutes (%) 60 (80W) 20 (20W) Recharge after 30 minutes (%) 100 (80W) 41 (20W)

OnePlus’s 80W (or 100W outside the US) wired charging and 50W wireless charging standard make the 12 some of the fastest refueling out of all the smartphones you can buy today. With an 80W charger, the OnePlus 12 fills up to 60% in 15 minutes and up to 100% in half an hour.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max offers 20W wired charging speeds or 15W with its wireless MagSafe charger. The fast 20W standard powers the iPhone up to 20% in 15 minutes and up to 41% in 30 minutes, which is a long way behind the OnePlus.

OnePlus 12 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Software and specifications

OnePlus offers the 12 with OxygenOS 14.0 based on Android 14 pre-installed, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with iOS 17 as standard.

These are two very different operating systems, but each has some unique features. For example, iOS 17 offers standby smart display mode, live voicemail, the Check In security toolkit, and more flexibility in creating stickers for your messaging apps, among other enhancements.

Android 14 on the other hand is an update that focuses on small productivity changes like smart file sharing and copy/paste and an overhauled lock screen customization system. Then on top of that there’s a sprinkling of OnePlus-specific features like the widget shelf, the Zen Mode app to help you focus, Google’s Magic Compose to add some AI fun to your messaging, and emoji features coming soon. Are.

OnePlus promises that the 12 will get four years of full updates and five years of security updates, which is a reasonable slate of software updates but not as large as some other Android manufacturers. Apple doesn’t have any formal update policy, but you can usually expect five or six years of iOS updates for a given iPhone.

OnePlus 12 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Verdict

When we put the numbers on our head-to-head findings, we see that the iPhone 15 Pro Max comes out on top, but at a serious literal cost. The value offered by OnePlus in comparison is on another level, even if there are some rough edges, or good elements that the iPhone can do better.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

oneplus 12 iPhone 15 Pro Max price (15 points) 15 11 Design (10 marks) 7 8 Performance (15 points) 11 13 Cameras (20 points) 15 18 Performance (15 points) 11 14 Battery and Charging (10 points) 10 7 Software and Special Features (15 points) 11 13 Total (out of 100) 80 84

There’s basically no competition when it comes to battery life or charging – it’s the OnePlus 12 ’round the clock. But OnePlus’s worst test results for performance and display power, its lack of water resistance, and its shorter update window mean the iPhone 15 Pro Max is probably the better phone for most people – assuming it’s affordable for you. .

