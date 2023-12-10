I moved to Silicon Valley and left after 2 years. In my rush to join the bandwagon, I overlooked some important aspects.

Wendy Wang moved to Silicon Valley in 2020 and said the experience was like a roller coaster.

She said it was a steep learning curve for her and her spouse and it felt like a never-ending race.

Wang returned to Pennsylvania after two years due to the highly isolated lifestyle.

As noted, this essay is based on a conversation with Wendy Wang, a small business owner in Warminster, Pennsylvania. It has been edited for length and clarity.

People consider Silicon Valley a technological dream world. When I went there on a work assignment, I saw it from a different perspective.

I was initially attracted by the innovative aura and breathtaking landscapes of Silicon Valley. The idea of ​​being surrounded by a vibrant tech culture and the promise of unlimited opportunities seemed like a perfect next step.

I moved in with my spouse, and it was a big change for both of us. The pace of life was much faster than before – work days were longer, expectations were higher and competition was fierce. It was a tough learning curve.

My experience in the valley was like a rollercoaster ride

I moved there to work as an international trade specialist for a tech startup. My role involved managing and optimizing our product’s global supply chain, and I worked at the startup’s headquarters where a team of developers, marketers, and supply chain experts worked together.

My coworkers were passionate and motivated, but their focus on individual performance was intense. It tarnished any harmony that existed between us.

Despite my spouse and I both having good full-time positions, a significant portion of our combined income – about 40 to 50% – went to rent and other living expenses. We found a two-bedroom apartment in Sunnyvale, one of the most expensive neighborhoods in Silicon Valley. The rent was $3,500 per month, not including utilities and other living expenses.

This left little room for savings, let alone the possibility of buying a house. The median home price at that time was approximately $1.7 million, as of 2020. Rent wasn’t much better, with the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom around $2,800.

This financial stress became a constant in our lives, adding to the stress of demanding jobs. A monthly public transportation pass was about $96, double the National average , A gallon of milk that used to cost about $2.50 in most of the country was closer to $4. A simple oil change for your car could cost you $90; A haircut can easily cost $60 or more.

The intense pressure to constantly be ‘on’ harms both my mental and physical health

It felt like a never-ending race, where even if you were leading, you couldn’t slow down for fear of being overtaken. In an attempt to fit in, I threw myself into different activities: I attended networking events, went to tech meetings, and made an effort to connect with my neighbors.

But the sense of community I was accustomed to in Pennsylvania was missing. The conversation seemed transactional. It felt as if everyone was so busy in their own world that it became difficult to form meaningful relationships.

One time I was working late at the office, as is normal, and I needed help with a stubborn problem. In any other setting, this would be the moment where I could reach out to a colleague for a fresh perspective or help.

But no one responded to my plea for help. I looked around and realized that everyone was so engrossed in their work that there was no conversation, no small talk – it seemed as if we were all islands in a sea of ​​technology, connected by work but personal. were separated at the level.

After two years of this intense, isolated lifestyle, we returned to Pennsylvania

Coming back felt like wearing a comfortable pair of old shoes. There’s a real warmth to people’s interactions in Warminster. Everyone knows your name and asks about your day, and there’s a supportive and collaborative feeling among local businesses.

Living without constant financial worries has given us the freedom to enjoy life, and I have been able to establish and grow my business and pursue my passion for outdoor furniture. The slow pace and fairly low cost of living has allowed me to buy a beautiful four-bedroom house with a backyard. Our mortgage is lower than our California rent.

Unlike the urban sprawl and year-round Mediterranean climate in Sunnyvale, Warminster has all four seasons and plenty of open spaces and parks. My backyard, where I can relax and reconnect with nature, has been a blessing.

I hope my story can serve as a cautionary tale for people considering moving to Silicon Valley

In my rush to join the bandwagon, I overlooked some important aspects. I wish I could explore affordable housing options outside the main city. I would also have tried to create a support system before moving on, to help ease the transition and provide a safety net. I should have sought out communities that shared my interests and tried to find a mentor who had taken a similar step.

The challenges my husband and I faced in Sunnyvale were instrumental in my decision to start my own business in Pennsylvania. I learned the importance of balance, community, and staying true to my values ​​even under extreme pressure. Success and happiness are not just about career advancement, they are about maintaining a healthy work-life balance and nurturing meaningful relationships.

Despite the challenges, my time in Silicon Valley was not entirely disappointing. It’s a place of great opportunities, but it’s also a place where you can easily lose yourself in the race.

Source: www.businessinsider.com