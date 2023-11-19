I moved to Portugal after falling in love with my tour guide. It was a lonely and humbling experience.

After meeting his girlfriend in 2017, Germán Amado started living part-time in Lisbon.

He was alone in Portugal while his girlfriend was at work and photography equipment was more expensive.

His advice for living abroad is to learn the language and know how you will use your money.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

This is a narrated essay based on a conversation with Germán Amado professional photographer in Denver who lived part-time in Lisbon for three years. It has been edited for length and clarity.

In 2017, I started traveling around the world because I wanted to find a place to live outside of Denver after my divorce. I moved from place to place in search of festivals and other activities – like the Lantern Festival in Taiwan and Holi in India.

At the end of the summer, I landed in Lisbon. I had a great time there, and while I was exploring, I went on a free walking tour and saw this tour guide. Once I met her I fell in love with her instantly.

After spending a few days together, I told her I thought Lisbon was a nice place to live. She told me that if I moved to Lisbon, she would love to have me there with her. We were together since then.

Lisbon. german amado

I’m a photographer, and fall is my busy season, so I returned to Colorado for the photo shoots I had scheduled for the rest of the year. I went back to Lisbon in early 2018.

We continued that dance for about three years: I would leave Colorado during its slow season and go back to Lisbon. When I return to Colorado, she will come live with me. I spent about seven months of the year in Lisbon.

i grew up in mexico

I regularly visit Mexico, where I grew up, and travel frequently, so I was familiar with living in different places. But I realized how big a difference there is between going somewhere for a week or two and going somewhere for a visit. You might think, “I can have so much fun here. This is great,” but living in that place is very different.

The first year was difficult. My girlfriend had to go to work every day, so I had to think about what I would do alone all day. As a freelancer, I take care of my business on the computer when I’m traveling, so there’s no communal aspect. I felt lonely when I had to entertain myself.

When she came home from work and on weekends, we would tour the city like tourists and walk around the area. We also connected with various expat and digital-nomad communities to make friends.

Although I speak Spanish, I had difficulty with Portuguese, which is closely related. Because I’m a photographer, I have to use technical, specific terms and communicate them. Eventually, I learned the language and it became easier.

I miss the comforts of home

In America, you have Amazon, which is available 24 hours a day. Or you can go to 7-Eleven at 3 in the morning and get a USB cable if you need it. It doesn’t work that way in other countries. Most electronics – hard drives, lenses, etc. – were also slightly more expensive.

As the years went on, I became more prepared and started bringing backup batteries, memory cards, and even a lens-cleaning kit, among other items, so I could clean and maintain my equipment myself. I can do it.

There will always be an opportunity to learn in a new place – no matter where I go.

My advice for moving to another country is this

If anyone is planning on moving to another country, I recommend getting good internet service and finding a way to watch your favorite shows and movies. A lot of streaming services don’t work overseas or have different titles. You may spend a lot of time at home in the beginning, so find a way to watch shows and movies you enjoy.

I also suggest learning a few phrases in the language of whatever country you’re visiting – it’s always helpful and people love it. You may cross out a few words, but the person will probably laugh it off and tell you the correct pronunciation.

It is also important to think about money. Check bank charges for withdrawing money from ATM. Also, look into money-transferring services so you know what options you have — I used Wise because Venmo and Zelle are only usable with a US phone number.

My partial stay in Portugal ended in 2020

My relationship and my time in Portugal ended after three years, but I have no regrets. I learned Portuguese and because of that I also learned some Romanian, which opened my mind.

Living abroad is humbling. It enables you to see the world and other people’s issues and problems differently than America does.

My last trip to Portugal was in July 2020. I thought we would separate and get back together, but by the time we were separated, we broke up. After the breakup, I moved to Mexico for about six months, and I plan to continue traveling.

I have a great system now where I leave Denver right after Christmas, go back to travel around the world, come back in mid-April for my nephew’s birthday, and again from April to early September. I find time till. It works perfectly.

Source: www.businessinsider.com