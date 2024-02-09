I moved to Montreal to live with a guy I met on Xbox. It was a bigger culture shock than I expected.

This essay is based on a conversation with Melissa Rebelo-Sauvé, a 44-year-old pet caregiver from Massachusetts. The following has been edited for length and clarity.

I lived almost my entire life in Massachusetts, until I met my husband, Mark, six years ago. He’s from Montreal, and we met online while playing Grand Theft Auto on Xbox.

At first, we were just chatting during games and meeting online to become teammates. This evolved into chatting outside of games, video chatting, and eventually meeting in person.

I started going to Montreal regularly to meet him. Now we live here together and I love it.

First of all Montreal reminds me a lot of Boston

I lived in Boston for three years and I love that Montreal feels the same way.

The drive is about five hours each way, so I usually spend two weeks here at a time. During the pandemic, I had to quarantine whenever I crossed the border, so I started spending more time here.

When it came time to move in together, I knew I wanted to move to Montreal. My husband is very close to his family, who live a short distance away. As I started coming here regularly, I also started making friends here.

We got married and I applied for permanent residence

We got married in July 2020, but marrying a Canadian does not automatically grant Canadian permanent residence (PR). It took me about 17 months to get a PR. I was traveling here and there until I got my papers, which I got in August 2022.

The process in Quebec is more complicated than in other provinces. I used an immigration attorney to make sure it was all done correctly. The fee was about $3,000, but it was worth every penny. Other expenses, including my biometrics and physical, were approximately $1,500.

I’m a pet sitter, so once I get my PR, I can start pet sitting and walking dogs here. I use Rover, Pawshek, Possum Concierge, and local Facebook groups to find people looking for pet care.

Quebec is different from the rest of North America

The culture shock was more than I expected. There are many people in Quebec who do not speak English at all, only French. Many languages ​​are spoken in Montreal, but if you go outside the city, you probably won’t come across the English language. He still amazes me.

While I was driving back and forth, I listened to a lot of news radio in French to help my language skills.

Immigrants have access to a program where they are paid to take French courses for 30 hours a week, which is what I signed up for. I can now interview potential pet sitters in French, and my husband and I speak French at home as well.

I’m much more confident now, and sometimes when I think I’m going to say something in English, the first language that comes to mind is French.

i love fashion and food

Enjoying Rebelo-Sauvé poutine. Courtesy of Melissa Rebelo-Sauvé

It’s always interesting to watch people in Montreal. People wear good clothes even in winter. Locals enjoy the cold by dressing up and playing winter sports and festivals.

Then there’s the food – it’s so good that I walk miles every day to justify eating more. Bakeries are abundant and incredible. Before coming here, I’d never actually eaten a croissant; Now, they are my default food. I’m a vegetarian, and there’s a lot of great vegetarian food here.

It is quite affordable to live here

Even though Montreal is undergoing gentrification, property prices are more reasonable than in Massachusetts. We rent an apartment and keep an eye on the market looking for a place to buy.

In Springfield, Massachusetts, where I lived, a 2-bedroom apartment costs about $1,500 a month. Here’s a similar property for a few hundred dollars less.

Food prices are largely the same, and healthcare is far more affordable.

I love my new life here, but there are some things from home that I miss

Thanksgiving here occurs in early October. It’s somewhat like stereotypical American holidays in the rest of Canada, but in Quebec, it’s just an extra day off.

I always get FOMO seeing all my family and friends posting their Thanksgiving photos on Facebook. Even when I try to recreate it here, it’s not the same thing.

I return to the US about every six weeks. My best friend is like a sister to me, and I miss her and her kids and some other very important people in my life.

I miss Thomas’s English Muffins, Frank Pepe’s Pizza in Connecticut, and good Mexican food. I miss some of my grandparents’ furniture that I decided to leave behind. I miss being close to the ocean.

But actually, I love it here. When I cross the Champlain Bridge in Montreal after a trip to America, I feel like I’m back where I’m supposed to be.

