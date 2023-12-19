I moved to Canada for 'Utopia'. But the reality is that it offers only half as much as New York City.

The essay is based on a conversation with Steve Clark, a 47-year-old music producer who moved to Canada from the US earlier this year. The essay, which also includes quotes from emails between Clark and Bi, has been edited for length and clarity.

I moved to Toronto last April from New York City, where I grew up. I’m a Queens kid, grew up in the city and was living in Crown Heights with my daughter. I’m a music producer, but I also manage artists and work on film and TV projects.

In New York, we were lucky to live in a building owned by a family member, so we got a discount. A three-bedroom, one-bathroom in the heart of Crown Heights for $2,000 a month. it was a dream. Steps away from the Brooklyn Museum, steps away from the Children’s Museum. Last year, that family member told me he was thinking about selling the building. I’d been thinking about living somewhere other than the US for years, so I took this as a sign.

Three years ago, I lost my wife. I was beginning to realize how difficult it was to raise children alone in New York. I reconnected with an old friend in Toronto, who turned out to be my girlfriend, and she suggested I move here.

Toronto is a vibrant city

Clarke wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs jacket in his new city. Courtesy of Stephen Clark

My girlfriend helped me negotiate a six-month lease on a newly constructed high-rise building with a wonderful apartment, two bedrooms, two bathrooms. The apartment is on the 45th floor, for only $3,000 CAD, or about $2,200 USD.

I love that Toronto is a very walkable city. There are great food stores and nice little neighborhoods like Leslieville or Riverside, which remind me of Tribeca.

Surprisingly, I got good pizza.

My groceries are cheap. I remember complaining to my dad before we left New York City that a can of Cream of Wheat cost $8.99. I bought one yesterday for $3.99. I found a whole rabbit at the supermarket for $7.99 – in the meantime, try buying some oxtails at that price in New York.

My daughter went to camp this summer and I paid $700 for two months. She did a lot of work – swimming, trips every week, visiting the science centre. In New York it would have been worth thousands of dollars.

But the culture here sometimes seems programmed. New York City is a cultural city by default. Whether you go to Bed-Stuy or the Brooklyn Museum – there’s always something going on. There are cultural activities in Toronto, but they are not as strong. A lot of my Canadian friends get upset when I explain this to them, but it’s true.

The level of housing here is still very high and I don’t think it’s worth it

Clark told Business Insider that Toronto has a very competitive housing market. Safwat Gabbar

Initially I was attracted to the similarities between New York and Toronto, especially the idea of ​​providing a great environment for my child. However, as an outsider looking in, the perceived utopia is, in fact, covered in smoke and mirrors.

There is a real housing crisis in Toronto.

While looking for my next apartment, I thought about going and trying to buy. So I started seeing what I could find. But I’m not a resident yet, so there’s a 30% tax rate for non-residents, which won’t go away for two years.

But even when he’s gone, what’s left to buy? Prices for two-bedroom or three-bedroom apartments start at $1 million. I started showing my girlfriends places in the suburbs, but why would I buy something that still cost $800,000 to move back into the city. And you’re not even getting half of what New York has to offer.

If someone in New York asked me if they should move to Toronto, I would be very transparent with them. My blessing is that I already have friends and people I know here. If I didn’t do that, I’d probably be like, “Hmm, what am I here for?”

I think I’ll stay in Toronto for the next two years, then I’ll move to Barcelona.

Source: www.businessinsider.com