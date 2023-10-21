I moved from California to Tennessee for my husband's job. We can save money after all, but it's a huge culture shock.

Vered Deleuve moved from Palo Alto, California to Memphis, Tennessee for her husband’s job.

She was hesitant at first and found it challenging to adjust to suburban life and find restaurants.

In nine months, he has learned to embrace the slower pace of life and the surrounding nature.

Told this essay is based on conversation Vered DeLeeuw , 52-year-old food blogger in Memphis, Tennessee. The following has been edited for length and clarity.

I moved to Palo Alto with my husband in 1999. We had recently been married and were living in Tel Aviv when he got a job offer to lead a software-development team at a California company. He’s a software engineer, so saying yes to working in Silicon Valley was an easy decision for both of us.

I was excited for a big change in my life. I was a lawyer but gradually I was losing love for this profession. I thought moving to California would give me an opportunity to rethink my career, and it did.

Shortly after we arrived, I became pregnant and decided not to return to work. Instead, I started one food blog And over time turned it into a full-time job.

We lived in the Silicon Valley area for over 20 years

I thought it was a wonderful place. Many of the people I met there were also foreigners – we had friends from Israel, India and Europe. We enjoyed going to the theater, eating at a variety of restaurants, and exploring the unique neighborhoods of nearby San Francisco.

Nine months ago, my husband was offered a new job as Managing Director of the Memphis Hub the Alchemist , a startup accelerator. This time, I was reluctant to move forward because I didn’t know much about Memphis, but I support my husband and his company’s mission, so I said yes.

There has been a big change from Palo Alto to Memphis. Here’s how the transfer has been.

Life in Memphis is more relaxed than the hustle and bustle of Silicon Valley

Many people have a lot at stake professionally in Silicon Valley, as do start-up founders eager to make it. Because of this, there is a constant sense of urgency. We had dinner at 6 pm because everyone goes to sleep early and gets up early for work.

The pace of life in Memphis feels much more relaxed and slower. At first, it drove me crazy, but now I don’t think it’s such a bad way to live. The people I’ve met here don’t seem as stressed or stressed out as people in Silicon Valley.

Crime is on the rise and it is very noticeable

When I drive into downtown Memphis, it’s hard for me to see anything but that city overwhelmed by guilt , When we make plans with friends at night, we usually go to areas like Germantown because we feel safe.

I was not used to living in a city with such a high crime rate. felt like palo alto generally safe place to live But Memphis has become an even more dangerous place to live However, I feel safe where I live in the suburbs.

The kind and welcoming people are my favorite part of living here

In California, the people I knew mostly kept to themselves and were polite but distant. The people I have met in Memphis are warm and friendly. We’ve been here less than a year and have already developed very close friendships. There is a strong sense of community.

The Southern charm and hospitality are genuine. People will smile, wave at you from across the street, and make small talk in the elevator.

“Ma’am,” “Sir,” and “you all” are used as signs of respect and friendliness. It seems polite to address a woman as “ma’am”, especially if she is older than me. My heart melts when young teens address me as “ma’am” and my husband as “sir.”

I’ve also noticed that the people I’ve met here are very loyal to their families and often prefer to live near their parents or grandparents. I come from a world where young people leave home for college and never look back. Families live together here and I deeply admire and envy that.

Memphis didn’t win me over right away

When I drove around Silicon Valley, I saw great urban architecture and lots of cool bars, restaurants, and stores. The first few days in Memphis, I felt like all I saw were strip malls and huge parking lots.

My husband and I love to eat at modern, sit-down venues with a lively atmosphere and a creative chef in the kitchen who cooks innovative, high-quality food. At first, we struggled to find options like this in Memphis, but after a few months we started finding our favorite restaurants.

live music scene There is a big advantage here. Even local restaurants in the suburbs have live music on weekends. That entertainment never gets old.

We live in a big house here that was much less expensive than a comparable house in Palo Alto. Daily life is also much more affordable. Groceries, restaurants and even utilities are less expensive and there is no state income tax in Tennessee.

The low cost of living allows us to save much more each month than in California, where we can barely save anything.

It took me a few months to find the charm of Memphis

Deleuve is going for a morning walk on a nature trail around her suburban neighborhood. Courtesy of Vered DeLeeuw

I joined Nextdoor and local Facebook groups to learn about hot spots and events and meet new people.

After getting over the initial shock of living here, I began to immerse myself in the city. I met neighbors, found a local theater, and discovered a favorite barbecue spot. If you have an open mind about a city, it slowly makes the place feel like home.

We discovered a beautiful nature trail near our house and now we walk there daily. It’s very peaceful here, the air is clean, and we get to see lots of wildlife, including deer, rabbits, and turtles on our daily walks.

I don’t know if we’ll live here forever, but I’d be happy to live here for the next few years.

