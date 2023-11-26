I moved from America to Germany for a free education and almost got deported. This is one of the best things that happened to me.

Adriana Stein moved to Germany in 2016 to pursue a free master’s degree.

After studying for 6 months, she failed the German language test and lost her student visa.

The loss inspired him to become a freelancer and eventually start a marketing agency in Germany.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

College in America can seem like a never-ending financial black hole. In 2016, I received a bachelor’s degree in English and Anthropology from Portland State University. That degree came with a hefty load of student loan debt.

It wasn’t until I studied abroad in Spain and explored Hamburg, Germany as part of a 3-month solo backpacking trip that I realized that getting an education doesn’t have to take the entire world into debt. That some of us do. America. In fact, college education in Germany is not only free for Germans, but it is free for anyone who wants to go and study there.

The prospect of a master’s degree in a foreign country was tempting. After graduating from college, I left my home in Eastern Oregon and moved to Hamburg where I have lived for almost eight years. My decision to move to Germany ultimately led me to a profession I love and I believe has been a stronger financial decision than staying in the US.

As part of the application process, I had to pass a specific German language test

Before moving on, I researched different universities in Hamburg and found the Anthropology Master’s program at the University of Hamburg. When I visited in 2015, the professors were very friendly and helped me complete the online application process, before I graduated from PSU.

I was accepted into the Anthropology master’s program, which was a bilingual program, but as part of the application process I was required to pass a German language test which was scheduled shortly after classes started. I moved to Hamburg in April 2016 and tried my best to settle into a completely new and complex culture and language.

I found an apartment on my own and financed everything with my own savings, which I built up by working during undergrad. I spent six months learning German from scratch at a private German language school.

I failed a language test and found out firsthand how strict the rules can be in Germany

Everything seemed set. I learned a lot of new rules about German life: like how to carefully divide recycling, which can get you a fine if you get it wrong. I also learned how to deal with legally mandated health insurance and the difficult bureaucracy at the German foreigners’ office regarding my visa. I went to expat group meetings to try to learn how things work here and find some friends – this was by no means an easy feat.

It seemed as if I was reaching the top of the mountain when everything changed. The University of Hamburg examination was only for its programs that included German language skills. It also included things like understanding data and calculating statistics – somehow not something I had learned at language school, nor was it relevant to my degree at all.

After taking the exam, I received a letter in the mail indicating that I had failed by three stupid points. That’s when I first discovered how strict German culture and bureaucratic systems can be. I tried to ask for help via a letter from the top professor in the department, asking the admissionsors to allow me to continue in the program, because the three points didn’t really matter – I already got my student visa. Was and was studying in the class. 2 week.

Despite my professor’s best efforts, the admissions department rejected me because “rules are rules.” I had to leave my studies – and with it my student visa Flew out the window.

I had two weeks to find three clients or be deported

Since my language learner visa – which typically allows a 6-month short-term stay in Germany – was expiring and my American degree was not recognized, the Foreign Office (Ausländerbehörde in German) told me that my Had two weeks to find freelance work. German occupation or leave.

I spent the entire 24 hours crying and feeling like I was a complete failure. Then, knowing how little time I had, I leapt into action. Perhaps the pressure of being deported ignited something inside me. I reached out to a German- and English-speaking friend who had the same studies as me and asked her what to do. He pointed me to a German website similar to Craigslist in the US, where I could place short ads promoting my skills.

This advice literally saved me. As a native English-speaker, I soon found a variety of small and medium businesses in Hamburg that had marketing departments that needed my help. I got a job writing content in English and German-to-English translation on an hourly basis. As time passed, my freelance venture became so successful that I became a marketing agency.

There is no direct way to find work in Germany and it has become very lonely

Despite my luck, I don’t think it’s always that easy for everyone to find freelance work in Germany. Success may depend on your citizenship, educational background, language skills and technical skills related to your preferred career. Since freelancing was my only option, that was what I had to focus on.

It was incredibly difficult and stressful to meet freelancing requirements and set up things like health insurance, which vary depending on your visa type and the type of work you do. It was also difficult to find a German tax consultant here due to the complex tax system. That time was very lonely.

But I was always motivated by the thought that having spent so much time and money here, it would feel like a failure to give up.

After pouring my heart and soul into finding my way in Germany, I couldn’t go back to America and start over

In just a few weeks, I went from being a student to the full-time working world and it made me grow up incredibly fast. Germany almost slammed the door in my face, it was one of the best things that happened to me. I discovered my new love for content marketing and SEO.

I now manage my own agency, AS Marketing, where my team of 30 people and I help large companies expand into international markets. I still live in Hamburg, Germany with my husband, whom I met here. Although my family in the US hasn’t come to visit me, I’ve been able to go back a few times – it’s a very long trip to the middle of eastern Oregon.

I miss America a lot, especially the friendships and the freedom to do things your own way

I feel like Germany is a country where you really have to change a lot about yourself and strictly follow the rules to integrate – especially in Hamburg, people can be quite cold.

I also miss Oregon’s vast forests and wide open spaces to drive. Maybe someday I’ll go back, but for now I can appreciate the financial stability and good health insurance that Germany offers.

Either way, for anyone who wants to move to Germany, I would suggest talking with other expats and hearing how they handled things. Don’t waste so much time doing research online, as much of it is wrong and will not apply to your case. Go straight to the Foreigners Office and see what your options are. This will give you the most accurate answer on how to meet their needs.

For me, every unexpected turn in life can be a test of flexibility and adaptability. Failing the German language test and being rejected from my master’s program was difficult, but the resilience I developed was worth it.

Source: www.businessinsider.com