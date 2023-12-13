I Make Up to $9K Per Month Doing Side Jobs on TaskRabbit: 4 Tips to Make the Most as a Tasker

©Vanessa Garcia

Vanessa Garcia first found out about TaskRabbit in 2017 when her friend told her about the platform, and she decided to try it out as a way to earn some extra income while pursuing her acting career. .

“I thought it was amazing that you could get paid to put together IKEA furniture,” she said. “Once I signed up for TaskRabbit, I discovered there was so much more you could do — everything from personal assistant work to event planning and staffing.”

Although she initially signed up for TaskRabbit as a way to find weekend gigs, it soon became Garcia’s primary source of income while she continued acting and auditioning in Los Angeles. Now, Garcia earns up to $9,000 per month through the platform.

Here are his best tips for making the most money as a Tasker.

provide a range of skills

If you want to earn more money then don’t limit yourself to just one or two types of tasks.

“I offer 25 different skills on the app,” Garcia said. “These range from personal assistant work to project coordination/management, organization to furniture assembly, event staffing and entertainment – ​​to name a few!”

go above and beyond

Reviews on the platform can go a long way, so doing whatever you can to entice a customer can have a big impact.

“It’s easier said than done, but I’ve really benefited from the professionalism and going above and beyond for my clients,” Garcia said. “If there was something I wasn’t 100% sure about, I would do my research and make sure I could complete whatever task was asked of me.”

In addition to excellent reviews, this can also lead to personal referrals.

“I think ‘word of mouth’ is very important,” Garcia said. “I have been referred to other clients because of the phenomenal work I have done for my clients.”

Choose the highest paying jobs

Depending on your skill set, you may be able to be offered work that is considered higher paying.

“I’ve heard from other Taskers that plumbing has become a great job to earn at a very high rate,” Garcia said. “Other examples include mounting, interior design, cleaning, etc.”

However, you don’t need to have special skills to earn high hourly rates.

“Transparently, any job can be very high paying,” Garcia said. “This will ultimately depend on the high quality of work you can provide. For my part, I can charge $60 to $100 per hour for a job.”

Work your way up to higher rates

While Garcia now charges up to $100 per hour as an experienced Tasker, she recommends keeping your rates low when you’re starting out.

“If you want to eventually have work as your main source of income then be patient – ​​you will get there!” He said. “Just maintain professionalism and enjoy the work you do. In terms of setting your own rates, I recommend new Taskers start at a minimum of $20 per hour, because if you set your rate higher without ratings or reviews, it becomes a little harder to get hired. Is. As Taskers receive more positive reviews, they may consider increasing their rates.

