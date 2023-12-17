I Made $5.7 Million in Personal Net Sales in My First Year With This Single Sales Productivity Hack

The opinions expressed by entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It was the middle of 2019, and I found myself at an uncertain crossroads in my career. After a long, fruitful stint as a VP of Sales in the wireless industry, a merger left me out with no golden parachute, fallback plan or even a canoe to navigate the changing waters of the job market. Gave.

As the urgency increased, I had to quickly secure something to replace my income. This helped secure one of the few opportunities before – a commission-only solar sales position. I was surprised to hear about the earning potential.

With no prior experience in solar energy, I would be lying if I said I wasn’t a little nervous. But one thing was certain: I have always risen to challenges and was ready to begin the upgrading process in a rapidly growing new industry.

For me, the process of promotion is what has always energized me, not the reward at the end of it. What’s the fun in placing a dead gazelle in front of a lion? It’s the chase, the adrenaline of proving myself to myself and exceeding my own expectations that keeps me excited and climbing to new levels (well, sure, and maybe the need to succeed so that my family can stay out of homelessness. In case it doesn’t happen, we have to do with this also.)

Still, I knew my previous sales experience had equipped me with the skills and resourcefulness to win, but what I didn’t yet fully appreciate was the impact of a single productivity hack that was commission-only. The setting would be explosive for my results. I credit this hack with reaching the number one spot on the earnings leaderboard and destroying the company record for highest earnings ever.

power of penance

Sales doesn’t mean spouting off a product pitch and relying on luck to get a customer to purchase. Great salespeople, the ones who truly excel, understand that closing a sale requires a unique blend of tenacity, finesse, and strategic thinking. However, being a great salesperson doesn’t automatically make you a great closer. You see, great closers are great salespeople, but great salespeople are not always great closers. Disruptive salespeople require a different mindset – the mindset of closing every customer you interact with. Seems unrealistic? Perhaps. But this mindset is what separates the extraordinary from the average.

Obviously, you won’t close every deal – that’s an unrealistic expectation. But the power of the “keep every customer close” mentality gives you the ability to take your performance to incredible heights. This mindset can turn one or two extra sales a week, which you otherwise thought would be impossible, into doubling your sales results for the month.

But the question is, how do you develop this mindset? It depends on unwavering belief in your abilities and a constant commitment to fighting for each sale as if it is your last – no half-assed efforts, no surrendering when obstacles arise. It’s not about increased confidence; It’s about resilience, perseverance, a strong will to succeed, and the use of a simple hack.

Best Productivity Hacks for Clojure

This hack is not some underground, newly developed technology or some secret script hidden from the public in the underground tombs of Egypt. No, it’s much simpler but even more powerful. This is what I call “success amnesia.”

Success amnesia is the practice of mentally resetting after each victory. It’s about leaving past accomplishments behind and approaching each new opportunity as if you are under severe financial stress, regardless of the reality. It’s like convincing yourself that you’re going to your next appointment as if you’re three months behind on rent and can’t even buy a pint of milk for your two-year-old – no matter what. You just earned $20,000 in commission on your last placement four hours ago.

Success amnesia is the intentional forgetting of past victories, a deliberate reset that enables you to bring relentless determination to each new opportunity. It’s the amnesia of success that fuels your hunger to succeed, increases your persistence, and compels you to disrupt the status quo in every interaction.

If you take away one thing from my story, it’s this: The amnesia of success can single-handedly change your sales DNA, strengthening aspects of it with flexibility and an appetite for disruption. It was this single mindset shift that paved the way for him to generate $5.7 million in personal sales or $320,000 in commissions in his first year in the solar industry, despite having no prior experience in the industry. With the right mindset, relentless determination, and the powerful tool of Success Amnesia, you can easily position yourself at the forefront of your industry and incorporate this practice into your sales force.

