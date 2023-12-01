I made $400k last year and have $600k in retirement savings, but my spouse doesn't work. How can I save more for retirement? , SmartAsset

It’s common for even very high earners to feel strapped, especially if you live in an expensive area like New York, San Francisco or Boston. The cost of living close to your job will almost certainly be higher, especially since you’re competing with other six-figure earners. Depending on your area, you could easily get $200,000 or more in student loans. And the long hours demanded by many lucrative jobs can cause a surprising amount of stress. Often, one spouse will take care of the home and children to balance the family economy.

This dynamic may require special consideration for long-term planning. If you’re thinking ahead and your retirement savings aren’t where you’d like them to be, there are strategies you can adopt to accelerate your savings and get ahead. Speak to a financial advisor today for advice on your individual situation.

If you’re young, invest aggressively

The more time you have to save and invest, the better off you will be.

For example, let’s say you are 45 years old. In that case you will not have any problems to solve. Take your $600,000 starting point, work until age 70 and continue making the standard 10% contribution to an S&P 500 fund. At that rate you could retire with about $10.4 million in the bank, giving you $416,000 per year at a 4% withdrawal rate.

If You’re Older, Save Aggressively

On the other hand, let’s say you are 60 years old. With 10 years of savings, the same plan could generate savings of approximately $2.2 million. At a 4% withdrawal rate this would generate $88,000 per year, which is enough for some people to live comfortably, but you would fall short depending on your income during your working years.

So your plan here will depend almost entirely on how old you are.

If possible, retire later so that your investments have time to grow. And adjust your approach based on your age. The younger you are, the more you can compensate for an underfunded portfolio with aggressive investment strategies. Your portfolio has time to grow and recover from market downturns.

The older you are, the less time it takes for your portfolio to grow and recover from a recession. Instead, you can compensate with the safer option of aggressive budgeting and increased savings. If you’re unsure about the best strategy for maximizing your retirement savings, talk to a financial advisor about your situation.

Maximize Contributions with a Spousal IRA

Don’t forget that your spouse receives annual retirement contributions, even if they don’t work. If you haven’t already done so, have your spouse open an IRA (ideally a Roth IRA) and max out their annual contributions. While IRAs typically require an individual to contribute their own earned income, a spousal IRA allows a working spouse to contribute on behalf of the non-working spouse.

The limits on IRAs are relatively low, but still useful. For example, in 2023, you can invest up to $6,500 per year in an IRA. If you made this contribution to an S&P 500 fund every year for the next 25 years, you could save about $709,000.

In this case, don’t forget to contribute own Ira. Given your income, it’s likely you have a workplace 401(k), which is good, but you can also invest in an IRA.

Set Retirement Income and Budget Backwards

The power to spend a lot also means you have the power to save a lot if you’re willing to budget.

So take the following steps:

First, figure out the cost of the lifestyle you will enjoy. You also likely have things you can reduce, but not cut out. For example, keep traveling, but fly coach. Set a budget for a good lifestyle, but not a luxurious one. You’ll also want to make some room for the unexpected. A financial advisor can help you come up with a realistic retirement budget. Ultimately, you’ll want to coordinate this budget with a reasonable estimate of your retirement income.

For example, using the 4% rule, if you want to live on $150,000 a year you’ll need a $3.75 million portfolio by retirement. You currently make around $300,000 after taxes (roughly, depending on your state). Even though you have 10 years until retirement, if you set your budget at $150,000 now and contribute another $150,000 to your savings, you could have $3.9 million by retirement. You will now have a comfortable income and that income will be secure for years to come.

Bottom-line

The high-income, high-spending lifestyle is more common than you think, but it can cause trouble when you want to retire. The good news is that you have the power to save a lot, but depending on your age, this may mean that you have to significantly rethink your budget and lifestyle today so that you can live comfortably in the future.

money investment tips

With this type of money, it’s useful to start thinking about your finances in terms of “assets” rather than income. Wealth management is the practice of letting money make money and watching those assets grow over the long term. This can be very helpful for someone with a good income.

A financial advisor can help you create a comprehensive retirement plan. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be difficult. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with three verified financial advisors serving your area, and you can have a free introductory call with one of their advisors to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Photo Credit: ©iStock.com/Shapecharge

Source