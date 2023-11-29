'I love you but these pictures are scary'



By Kinta Walsh-cotton For Daily Mail Australia









Australian beauty queen Gabby Epstein alarmed fans on Wednesday when she debuted her very dramatic weight loss.

The lingerie model, 29, who is currently based in Los Angeles, shared a few snaps of her extremely lithe frame to Instagram, prompting a tide of concerned comments.

Long-time fans of the blonde bombshell said Gabby’s latest pictures, in which she flaunted her taut figure in black lingerie, were ‘scary’ and ‘concerning’.

‘Love u Gabby but these pictures scare me,’ one worried follower commented as Gabby donned a pout and showed off her latest transformation.

‘You looked ripped, you’re gorgeous and I’m all for the slender and toned look but I dunno… I hope you’re in a healthy mindset xx,’ another wrote.

Australian beauty queen Gabby Epstein, 29, alarmed fans on Wednesday when she debuted her very dramatic weight loss. Pictured before weight loss last year

Pictured after weight loss

A third added: ‘Yo dawg people are genuinely worried about you. No one is trying to be mean, we’re just concerned.’

Someone else said: ‘Yo I’ve been following her since 2015 and I promise you she is not okay right now.’

Gabby was quick to hit back at the comments about her body, saying she managed to drop so much weight because ‘all I do is workout’.

The lingerie model who is currently based in Los Angeles, shared a few snaps of her extremely lithe frame to Instagram, prompting a tide of concerned comments

‘Please if you don’t have something nice to say, you don’t have to say anything at all xoxo,’ she added.

Despite the slew of negative comments, many fans rallied around the Playboy model and left messages of love and support.

‘Babe you are so beautiful more beautiful than anything on this planet,’ one person wrote.

Long-time fans of the blonde bombshell said Gabby’s latest pictures, in which she flaunted her taut figure in black lingerie, were ‘scary’ and ‘concerning’

Gabby was quick to hit back at the comments about her body, saying she managed to drop so much weight because ‘all I do is workout’. Pictured in 2021

‘Please if you don’t have something nice to say, you don’t have to say anything at all xoxo,’ she added

Despite the slew of negative comments, many fans rallied around the Playboy model and left messages of love and support

‘Beautiful and sexy as always!’ another added, while someone else said simply: ‘Stunning Gabby.’

A fourth continued: ‘You are breathtaking! Don’t listen to all the idiots in the comments.’

With three million followers on Instagram and a huge following on Snapchat, Twitter, and OnlyFans, Gabby is one of Australia’s hottest glamour models.

She has recently appeared on the cover of Playboy and Maxim, and is considered one of the country’s most successful modelling exports.

With three million followers on Instagram and a huge following on Snapchat, Twitter, and OnlyFans, Gabby is one of Australia’s hottest glamour models. Pictured in 2021