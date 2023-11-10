I look for top dividend stocks. Should I buy high yielding Taylor Wimpey?

Image Source: Getty Images

home builders like Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW) has an excellent reputation as a reliable and generous dividend share. That’s why I bought this special FTSE 100 Share for your own portfolio in 2017.

But as the builder continued to offer above-average dividend yields, I wasn’t tempted to add more of its shares to my Stocks and Shares ISA. For the record, its dividend yield for 2023 and 2024 is an impressive 8.2%.

However, could recent good news indicate that trading conditions are about to improve? And should I buy more Taylor Wimpey shares after these developments?

Good News, Part 1

Property prices have been falling as interest rates continue to rise and the UK economy has faltered. But the latest data from Halifax is fueling speculation that the market may finally be stabilising.

While average home prices were down 3.2% year over year in October, prices rose 1.1% from September. This broke the streak of six consecutive monthly reversals.

Good News, Part 2

In other encouraging news this week, Savills predicted that the current recession “out from under“Around mid-2024. This will come as mortgage rates drop in anticipation of interest rate cuts at the end of the year, the estate agency said.

It was also added that “Although affordability is likely to improve gradually, this will boost buyer confidence and the first shoots of recovery will become visible,

However…

Although there was some good news in these reports, there were also some details that suggest homebuilders will continue to struggle.

Halifax also said that “Buyer demand…remains weak overall“Prices are rising in October due to a lack of supply as potential sellers keep their properties off the market.

The building society also said it does not expect house prices to continue rising until 2025. Meanwhile, Savills thinks average prices will fall by a massive 3% next year.



I’m concerned that the housing market could perform even worse over the next few years given the ongoing threat of sticky inflation, which means interest rates could remain high for a long time. The apparent decline in Britain’s economy will also impact domestic sales.

Should I buy Taylor Wimpey shares?

Taylor Wimpey’s dividend forecasts are already looking fragile. And as suggested above, any bad market conditions will make them even more vulnerable.

Currently, an annual dividend of 9.4p per share is predicted for next year, in line with last year’s reward. But these estimates are ahead of projected earnings of 9.2p and 9.1p for 2023 and 2024 respectively.

On the plus side, Taylor Wimpey has a strong balance sheet that should help it meet these forecasts. Net cash actually rose slightly more to £654.9 million in the year to June.

But a mix of persistently weak demand and rising manufacturing costs could put its balance sheet under increasing pressure and test its ability (and its appetite) to pay out larger dividends.

The long-term outlook for UK housebuilders remains strong. As Savills’ table shows, home values ​​are likely to rise strongly once the current market troubles subside. But right now, I would prefer to buy other UK stocks to generate passive income over the next few years.

Royston Wild holds positions in Taylor Wimpey plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any stocks mentioned. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

