I live in Texas and I'm not surprised so many people are moving here - I'm surprised where they're choosing to settle.

In the early 2000s, my parents and I, originally from Liberia, moved to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. We spent a few years in Massachusetts, where the winters were colder and the cost of living more burdensome.

Texas became a haven for my parents – young immigrants attempting to make their mark in a country that sometimes felt overwhelmingly unfamiliar and daunting. For them, the state represented many things: a place where they could actually save money and move, but it also contained some of the values ​​of hard work and community that they had left across the Atlantic.

Nearly two decades later, my parents have achieved a lot. He sent me and my brother to college, started his own appliance-repair business, and even built his dream home — all in DFW.

Given the success he’s had in Texas, it’s no surprise to me that the state is attracting so many people’s attention. Texas benefits between 2021 and 2022 670,000 new residents According to census bureau data – Second largest of any state, behind only Florida. Recent transplants to Texas share in interviews with Business Insider what inspired their move More affordable home and rental prices , political freedom , slow pace of life even more.

As a Texan, it’s not surprising that these factors have attracted hundreds of thousands of people to the state over the years. What troubles me even more is how, exactly, transplants to Texas are pursuing the American dream and how it has changed since my family touched its soil.

State flag of Texas. PA Thompson/Getty Images

Instead of relocating to the state’s largest cities, newcomers and longtime residents are increasingly choosing places viewed as secondary cities or suburbs — areas like New Braunfels, the Texas hill country between San Antonio and Austin. Located in the center of, and 30 minutes west of, Katy, Houston.

Census data comparing Texas city populations between 2020 and mid-2022 shows that smaller places, including New Braunfels and Katy, saw their populations increase. Meanwhile, major metros like Austin, Houston and Dallas saw minimal growth — and sometimes even declines in net population.

I set out to find out the reason.

Texas’s big cities are losing their allure for some people

Many of my friends and I had aspirations of moving from our small college town to Dallas or Austin – cities that, at the time, seemed larger than life to us.

However, after graduation, many people who move to these big cities either return to their smaller hometowns or put down roots in the suburbs surrounding those dense metropolises.

They’re looking for affordability and a more enjoyable way of life – ingredients that can be hard to find in Texas’s big cities.

Austin, Texas. evan simons

Take Austin, for example. What is driving the increase in the number of new residents? The blossoming Big Tech scene And the surge in remote work across the country has reshaped its essence. Once known for its laid-back atmosphere and plenty of mom-and-pop shops, some now believe the city has too many cookie-cutter buildings, expensive restaurants, and traffic jams that detract from its “small town” status. reduce the attractiveness of. Housing costs have also increased with the arrival of high-income transplants, pricing from locals and discouraging prospective home buyers who once aspired to ownership in the city.

Each month, the home-listing site Redfin analyzes the number of people in cities across the U.S. who look for properties within their city, compared to those who look for a home outside where they already live. Are. Redfin sees the comparison as an indicator of whether more people are looking to stay or leave the city.

Austin? Redfin reported in October that for the first time on record, more people are dreaming of getting outside.

Home buyers gravitate to Texas small towns

The cultural and economic changes seen in Austin are being seen in large cities throughout Texas.

As a result, many home buyers are looking for a more affordable and practical home secondary city Like Katy and New Braunfels. Both areas are among the fastest-growing cities in the US, according to census data.

The concept of the American Dream has historically considered homeownership an important milestone. Over the past few months, I’ve talked to several home buyers who said they have a great opportunity to pursue the home ownership element of the (very expensive) American dream in Texas, and especially in the secondary cities.

Darling and his boys in front of their home in Katy. Courtesy of Kiana Darling

In October, I interviewed 29-year-old Keyanna Darling The single mom who moved in with Katy earlier this year. Before our conversation, Katy – a city west of Houston known for, among other things, great schools – wasn’t really on my radar. It only caught my attention after hearing it mentioned in Drake’s 2020 pop hit. Desire ,

Darling told me that before she moved to Katy, she lived in an upscale apartment in downtown Houston that cost $2,900 a month. Then he started worrying about the safety of his family.

“There were apartments and cars vandalized and the homelessness situation was just crazy,” he said. “I felt like I couldn’t walk my dog ​​outside.”

After visiting a friend in Katy, she was inspired to move to the city herself, believing it to be relatively cheap. real estate He was given a better chance at becoming a homeowner than Houston.

“My friend was younger than me, so I thought if she could buy a house there, I could too,” she said.

Darling was right. In August, she bought a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home for $324,000.

She told me that moving to Katy not only gave her the opportunity to build generational wealth for her children, but it also gave her neighbors who felt like family.

“Katy is very diverse and I really like that,” Darling said. “Being a black single mom, the fact that I have so many different neighbors, who come from all different backgrounds and races and are really nice people, is huge.”

Janelle Crossan and her son moved from Costa Mesa, California to New Braunfels, Texas in November 2020. Courtesy of Janelle Crossan

Just this week, I met with California native Janelle Crossan, a 44-year-old single mom who also chose to live the small-town life in Texas. They chose New Braunfels, a city midway between Austin and San Antonio known for its German heritage and prestigious Schlitterbahn Waterpark ,

She said, “I realized that many of the things I wanted to get away from in California were also big city things, so I decided to try something new.” “I just wish my whole life were different. I made my break in New Braunfels, and I love it here.”

Crossan, a divorced woman struggling to make ends meet in the city of Mesa, California, was also looking for an affordable place to buy a home and “a beautiful and good place to raise children.” After moving to New Braunfels in 2020, Crossan bought his first home for $240,000.

“I paid $1,750 for rent in a crappy little apartment in California,” Crossan told Business Insider’s Erin Snodgrass earlier this year. “Now, three years later, my entire payment, including mortgage and property taxes, is $1,800 per month for my three-bedroom house.”

After reviewing all the evidence I found my answer.

Glimpses of possibility and opportunity, the same American dream that my parents saw, are now attracting movers to smaller places, where movers believe lower costs of living and close-knit communities are more attainable.

Diving into the census data with the help of BI economic data editor Andy Kiersz, I noticed that the Texas towns and cities with the highest population growth are actually outside the big cities. Outside my family’s home of DFW, the population has more than doubled in Josephine, Caddo Mills and Celina. In Liberty Hill, outside Austin. and in Fulshear, outside Houston.

It’s not surprising to me that so many Americans are chasing the American dream in Texas. despite challenges such as higher property taxes , divisive politics And a ancient energy grid the state remains one desirable place to live ,

Perhaps, at least to me, what is more interesting is the rise of what could be called the underdog cities of Texas. It highlights how much things have changed since my parents arrived in Texas to pursue their dreams more than two decades ago.

Source: www.businessinsider.com