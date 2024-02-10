I live in a small 300 square feet house with my husband and 2 children. It seems luxurious compared to our suburban life.

Heather Gresser lives in a cob house in rural North Carolina.

She lives with her husband and children, who are 11 and 13 years old.

The family is off the grid and relies on solar power and rainwater harvesting.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

This essay is based on a conversation with Heather Gresser. It has been edited for length and clarity.

Ten years ago I was living a normal suburban life on the outskirts of Denver. My husband, Casey, and I were both teachers. We lived in a four-bedroom house with a small courtyard where our two children loved to play.

Today our lives look completely different. We live completely off the grid in a 300-square-foot house that we built from straw bales and cob, a natural building material made from clay, water, and other organic materials. We rely on solar energy for electricity and rain collection for water, and we use drop toilets to create “drop toilets”. humanity “- Compost made from human waste.

We have left the traditional world behind. But along the way we have created a lifestyle far more luxurious and free than that of living in the suburbs.

I started trying to live more consciously when the kids were little

Our journey started in an unexpected place: a Netflix documentary. My kids are now 11 and 13, but I started learning from documentaries about the effects of chemicals and plastics when they were younger. I started by making small changes to my traditional life – removing plastic, then cleaning with household solutions like vinegar and water.

After a while, I realized that I could only go so far while staying in a traditional environment. Casey and I felt that the only way to truly live by our values ​​was to create a home. It didn’t seem impossible, so we started researching.

We traveled the country and settled in North Carolina

We are quite generous. During the 2016 election, many people vowed to change their lives if Trump was elected. We really followed it.

We decided to go to Costa Rica to learn how to live off the grid. But when we got there, we immediately realized that many of the immigrants living that lifestyle had imperialist attitudes. I wanted to be physically healthy by living off the grid, but not at the expense of my morality.

We returned to America and spent four months looking for a place that felt like home. We wanted a place warm enough to farm, with abundant water, approved building codes, and lots of space. We ended up on 16 acres of land in North Carolina, about an hour from Winston-Salem.

We are off the grid but use our neighbors and community

After purchasing our land, we started construction. Our house has two 12-by-12-foot structures. There’s a kitchen, and a bedroom, where Casey and I sleep at floor level and the kids have bunk beds above us. Both structures are connected to our greenhouse.

The family’s home is made of natural elements, and they collect water from the roof. Courtesy Source

I teach adult education part-time, while Casey picks up occasional substitute jobs. We don’t have as many bills as traditional families. We use solar panels to power our fridge and charge our computers, phones and e-readers. We collect water from the rooftop and pump it using an old-fashioned hand crank.

Eventually we hope to grow all our own food, but we’re not even close to that yet. We shop at the local farmer’s market and order a few things like coconut milk and cassava flour on Amazon – although we’re trying to cut down on that. Whenever possible, we exchange what we need.

The pace of our days is easy but there is a lot of work

Our days are slow. Everything we do is motivated by either desire or need. We don’t do anything just because we “should.”

Usually, we sleep in and everyone reads for an hour in bed. We homeschool or unschool our kids, which means sometimes they learn for 20 minutes, sometimes as long as two hours. It takes a lot of time to prepare meals, and there is always some family-building project going on. When we go to the library we use our phones for WiFi and download shows from Disney+ and Netflix.

We are very close to our neighbors, including one neighbor who lets us keep some food in her freezer; In return, we do yard work for him. The children take music lessons and my daughter goes horse riding. On days when we have to teach lessons or go into town to get groceries, we feel rushed, and kids often say they don’t know how normal families do it.

I’m a concerned person, so I often think about the impact it has on children. Yet they assure me that they have all the socialization they need or want. We tell them that they can go to school any time. If they want to try an activity, we make it happen.

I will always live like this. The labor involved feels like a luxury and a privilege. We are finalizing plans for an 800 square foot house, which will seem very big to us. We can’t wait for visitors to come and show them the unique life we’ve created.

Source: www.businessinsider.com