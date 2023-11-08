I liked ChatGPT even more after OpenAI's developer conference

I’ve been following ChatGPT closely for most of a year because that’s the nature of my work. Generative AI is a huge technological innovation, and OpenAI has changed the technological landscape this year alone. We’re still talking about ChatGPIT in 2023, and the biggest names in tech have had to react.

I’m also a fan of ChatGPT because it’s so helpful, and I’ve put the AI ​​chatbot to good use more than once. I’ve described simple things you can do with chatbots that are incredibly useful, like using Chatbot to shop for the best running shoes or training for a half-marathon. All of this was possible with the free, most basic version of ChatGPT that is not currently connected to the Internet.

I didn’t think I could like ChatGPT more than I already do. But OpenAI’s first DevDay event on Monday did it for me.

OpenAI’s big ChatGPT announcements leaked well in advance of the event. We knew GPT-4 Turbo with 128K references and cheap prices were coming in at ChatGPT. We also learned that ChatGPT will let you create your own custom GPT versions after the DevDay event.

I saw no reason to watch the Devde program live on Monday, thinking the press releases would be good enough. But a few hours after Sam Altman came on stage to guide developers through OpenAI innovations, I watched a 45-minute keynote. I thought, I have to do this because it’s part of my job. Generative AI is expected to play a big role in my future, so I will be following it closely and understanding it.

I was expecting a dry press event, like I’ve seen many times before. If you’ve been watching Google I/O and Microsoft Build events for as long as I have, you know what I mean. Even Apple’s recent events aren’t as entertaining as they used to be.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is interviewing Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Image Source: YouTube

Instead, I found Altman’s way of delivering ChatGPT news incredibly refreshing. Of course, it was a rehearsed press event, like a keynote opening a developer conference. And I wouldn’t say that Altman will be the next Steve Jobs or anything hyperbolic like that. But it can’t be denied that OpenAI’s CEO delivered an exciting keynote.

You could see Altman’s passion shine through when he made big announcements. He got to work right off the bat, quickly covering ChatGPT’s accomplishments over the past year and moving on to new features coming to the generative AI chatbot.

Within 15 minutes, Altman covered ChatGPT’s first year of performance and delivered all the GPT-4 Turbo news. He then hosted Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on stage.

But rather than give Microsoft a little time to bore a wider audience with Azure developments for ChatGPIT that are exciting but not for your regular viewer at home, Altman and Nadella conversed. They were definitely scripted, but funny in parts and really easy to follow.

Twenty minutes later, Altman moved on to the second big part of OpenAI’s announcement: custom GPTs that anyone will be able to create.

Some will be more simple, others more complex. But they will make the ChatGPT experience even better, as they will handle highly specialized tasks. OpenAI will also have a storefront for these GPTs.

OpenAI’s store for custom GPTs based on ChatGPT. Image Source: YouTube

Also interesting was the Assistant API segment that concluded the show, highlighting ways to integrate ChatGPT (or specific GPT) into future apps. On that note, I may have been wrong when I said that ChatGPT desperately needed its own hardware. Yes, OpenAI should create a physical device running ChatGPT natively. But ChatGPT has a great future thanks to these GPT and Assistant innovations.

Before I knew it, the incident had happened. In 45 minutes, Altman and company draw my attention to a subject that isn’t necessarily easy or intuitive. Apple’s Scary Fast MacBook event a week ago was more fun to watch.

It’s one thing to watch an iPhone or MacBook launch event and quite another to sit through Apple’s iOS announcements. They are two of the most popular and most watched technology events in the world. The ChatGPT program for developers sounds even more boring than it is, on paper. But it was not like that at all. After OpenAI’s first DevDay, I’m sure I’ll be watching the next DevDay live.

More importantly, as a ChatGPT user, Devde’s opening keynote made me feel like OpenAI is at the forefront of generative AI innovation. In contrast, Google’s AI segment at I/O 2023 and the Pixel event gave me the impression that Google is hesitant to play catchup with ChatGPT, even in instances where it shows off individual AI features Which were not available from OpenAI’s chatbot.

To understand what I mean, you can watch Altman’s keynote speech below:

