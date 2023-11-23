Image source: Olaf Crack via Shell PLC

shell (LSE:SHEL), a global energy giant, is interesting to watch against the backdrop of industry transformation, As we look at the intersection between traditional energy demands and the rising tide of renewable resources, I love the look of this FTSE 100 Huge for the next few years.

financial Strength

Shell’s financial metrics provide a window into its market position and future prospects. Based on its latest results, its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is almost 7 times. But this figure is interesting compared to the industry average of 10.1 times.

Shell’s revenue last quarter was approximately $405 billion, reflecting its strong market presence. However, when navigating through its discounted cash flow calculation (DCF), the company’s valuation may be 23% lower. In fact, both P/E and DCF point to undervaluation.

transition to renewable energy

In recent years, Shell has earmarked substantial investments for renewable energy projects. This strategy shift is not just in response to growing eco-awareness, but reflects the overall direction of the market. For example, the company’s $63 billion commitment this year to renewable ventures such as wind and solar power highlights its resolve in shaping a sustainable energy future.

Next year, earnings in the energy sector are expected to decline by an average of 8.2%, but at least Shell is expected to decline by only 3.3%. Still, a decline is a decline, but I see it as the price of transition. And if the company can emerge as a leader again, it will be poised for a very lucrative future.

A decision for investors

Investors need to consider the dual identity of the company. On the one hand, there’s the stability and dividend (4.1% yield) associated with a giant like Shell. On the other hand, the transition to renewable energy is fraught with uncertainties. Will Shell’s renewable investments offset the projected decline in fossil fuel demand? This question is a big one for its shareholders.

Of course, while the company’s move toward green energy is admirable, its deep roots in oil and gas are hard to ignore. These segments will not disappear in the near future and will continue to contribute significantly to profits. Striking a balance between its traditional operations and renewable ventures amid economic uncertainty will be important to watch in the coming years.

There is likely to be volatility in many sectors of the market in the coming months and years, but one thing that will be under the microscope as net-zero strategies progress is the energy sector. With demand for electricity growing exponentially, I want to invest in companies that are innovative enough to survive, but strong enough to survive.

Am I buying?

Shell’s journey reflects the challenges and opportunities of the wider energy sector. Investors should keep an eye on the progress of Shell’s strategy to deal with this changing landscape. Understanding the implications of this renewable transition is important to assess its long-term feasibility. As the FTSE 100 and world markets generally evolve, so too should our investment strategies. I like how strong this company looks as it prepares to reinvent itself, and will buy some shares at the next opportunity.

The post I like these FTSE 100 giants for 2024 appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

Gordon Best has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any stocks mentioned. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com