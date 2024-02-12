I left my baby in economy so I could fly business class - I feel so bad but it was so comfortable

She wanted to escape the Miles Cry Club.

A UK mother has shared opinions online after revealing she flew first class on a transcontinental journey while her 11-month-old baby and boyfriend were in coach.

“Am I terrible for abandoning both of them in the economy?” Alice Koechlin asked in the caption of the TikTok clip, which has been viewed 350,000 times online.

The mother of one decided to treat herself while she and her daughter, Prim, and boyfriend Rob were on an 11-hour flight from Paris to Los Angeles. Koechlin said she felt she deserved a celebration in the sky and it was one of the rare flights where she was not with her child.

“I never flew with anyone else, it was just me and Prim,” the passenger described in the clip. “So the idea of ​​helping with this flight was wonderful.”

Koechlin said, “The idea of ​​baby-free flight was like music to my ears.” @ellcochlin/tiktok

Koechlin said she was amazed at how much she managed to do everything herself, from packing the stroller to caring for Prim.

“The idea of ​​baby-free flight was like music to my ears,” he said. “I love that girl with all my heart but let me tell you, it’s not easy taking a long flight alone with a baby.”

The accompanying footage shows Koechlin saying goodbye to her lover and child, who is shown sleeping on the floor, before appearing in her spacious business pod looking like a modern Roman Empress. She even treats herself to a lavish feast of macarons and risotto and pats herself down with hot towels.

Naturally, his extreme separation plans may seem selfish, like treating his other half like a babysitter at an altitude of 30,000 feet.

Koechlin’s boyfriend Rob and baby Prime in economy. @ellcochlin/tiktok

However, Koechlin rationalized his actions by claiming that Robb had never flown with Prime and had actually wanted to do so.

He said that he has no jealousy as they like to spend their money in different ways.

“I love jewellery, put me in business class any day,” Koechlin described. “Rob would never spend money on business class because he finds it wasteful.”

She added, “He would rather spend money on restaurants where I would never do that.”

Despite her reasoning, many TikTok viewers were insensitive towards her spa day in the sky, arguing that it was inconsiderate of her partner and child.

“That’s… crazy,” one rejected party wrote.

“I think you two should do this [have] Be there for each other and share responsibility,” another suggested, to which Koechlin responded, “He offered me a comfortable flight. I’ve done it many times, I don’t see any problems.

“Wow, the child sleeping on the floor…. When she has a bed with a totally comfortable seat,” said a third.

In fact, flight experts claimed that it was imprudent as well as dangerous. “Cabin crew is here – please do not put a child in the seat,” said a Samaritan. “Unexpected turbulence can cause serious impact and in case of decompression the oxygen mask will not be able to reach the child.”

However, others appreciated Koechlin’s pampering session during the flight.

“You’ve spent so much time raising a baby alone, I think you’ve definitely earned it!” A guard shouted.

Another wrote, “Father has the same rights and responsibilities as mother! So you let him do his duty!!!”

Source: nypost.com