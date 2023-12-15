Euronews catches up with former world number one tennis star Simona Halep as she awaits the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s findings on the doping scandal she believes could spell the end of her illustrious career.

Simona Halep has reached the top of world tennis by winning two Grand Slam titles. But now he is facing the biggest fight of his life as he has been found guilty of taking power drugs.

In this episode of Interview, the Romanian tennis star talks about mental health, legal battles, friendships coming to an end and her dream of getting cleared to compete at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Watch the conversation in the video player above, or read the full interview below,

Tokunbo Salako, Euronews, It’s been quite a year for you. A year out of the game. If you can, tell me what is your mental state at this moment?

simona halep: Well, it’s been over a year actually, and every day it feels very painful, very emotional, sad, because I know I’ve done nothing wrong and I know I’m clean. Am. So it was a shock when I got the letter that my urine test, only the urine test came back positive, there was actually a very small amount of substance, banned substance. I have always been against doping and, you know, I have been vocal about it, so in my entire life the thought of doing something like this had never even crossed my mind. So this was a shock. I struggled with the emotional part because it’s been so heavy on my shoulders and seeing it so much in public, it was really affecting my mental health.

Tokunbo Salako, Euronews, Well, you’ve got a huge amount of support online, which is no surprise, considering you’re one of the most popular sports stars in the world, but you also have a lot of critics. How did you react to that?

simona halep: Well, the support has been amazing. The fans who are supporting me unconditionally means a lot. It means a lot to see people, even though I’m facing the worst moment of my life as an athlete, know that I’m clean. I got a lot of messages, nice messages and the best part is that I never encountered anyone who said anything negative to me. So they were all positive, and that gave me the strength to keep fighting every day, to clear my name and show that I did nothing wrong. Even the players, who are rivals, showed their support and I really appreciate it because it means a lot. We are fighting in the court and when you are in the worst situation, they are there and support you. And also legends. I got such great support from tennis legends and they were also speaking about me publicly and it means a lot. They were supporting me completely and it’s great, it’s huge. Everything helps me stay strong in these difficult times and fight to clear my name.

Tokunbo Salako, Euronews, We’ve also asked the International Tennis Integrity Agency that, you know, three different panels of experts have said that you knowingly took this performance enhancing drug. What will be your defense?

simona halep: Well, yes, he said so. But it is quite clear that it was a contamination. Three days before the positive urine test, my blood and urine were negative. So I was told right at the beginning that it was a very small amount of this substance, a banned substance, and I could not dope in those three days. It was not my intention and never my intention to do anything wrong or disrespectful towards this game, because I have respected everything I have done and dedicated my life to it. My principles are not like that, so I never thought about cheating in tennis. Two things that… contamination, I think it’s too strong for me. And second, blood, I had several tests and they were all negative. That’s why they never found anything wrong in my blood. So with these two things, I feel confident in going to CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) and facing him.

Tokunbo Salako, Euronews, However, do you trust this process?

simona halep: Yes, I think that’s too long to wait for an athlete, a professional athlete. I accepted that I have nothing to do against it and now I am waiting for February when I will finally have my final decision.

Tokunbo Salako, Euronews, Some of the criticisms that have been leveled against you, and some of them have also come against your team, are Patrick Mouratoglou, probably the most high-profile tennis coach in the world. He has now come forward last month and said, accepting responsibility, ‘Yes, our team got it wrong.’ You had this contaminated collagen. How is the relationship between you and him now?

simona halep: It is true that he went out. I wish he could have done this a little earlier. I have stopped working with the academy some time ago. I just, you know… when I found myself in this situation, it was difficult to handle because I’ve always trusted my teams, previous teams and everyone I work with because I felt like that trust. It’s better for you to do. A chance to perform to your maximum. And I have always been ready to learn from people. That’s why you hire people, because you need information, you need to get better. So I always trusted it and now my trust has been broken a little. And in the future, I don’t know what it will be like, if I can trust again. And maybe I have to learn, because that’s my philosophy in life, if you hire someone and you work with that person, you have to trust.

Tokunbo Salako, Euronews, And when was the last time you two talked?

simona halep: Not too soon. Like a few months ago.

Tokunbo Salako, Euronews, If the arbitration court’s decision goes against you, will it effectively be the end of your career?

simona halep: I think so, yes, because at least four years is a lot for my age. And for an athlete who has done this work every day for 25 years and dedicated his life to tennis and the sport, I don’t know what it’s going to be like, but it’s devastating if it’s going to be four years, and I Don’t know how I’ll handle this. Probably, this will be the end of my career, yes. And for something I didn’t do and isn’t my fault, it’s even more devastating.

Tokunbo Salako, Euronews, Well, you will certainly remain a national hero in your native Romania and beyond. A lot of people will be watching this interview, young people will be watching this interview. What message would you like for them?

simona halep: Well, all I can say for children is that they have to dream big. I think that’s the most important thing, to see yourself with big trophies. Of course, you never know what’s going to happen in life, but if you dedicate yourself to the game, if you’re disciplined, if you work hard, and if you have passion, big passion for this game. So I guess you are. One day, able to lift those trophies. I did it and I can share it with them. They have to have the courage to believe in themselves and move forward. I know some days are hard because you don’t feel like going there. You feel tired, you feel tired, you feel sad sometimes. But if you push yourself and go on the court those days, that’s a huge step. And I wish them all the best to believe in themselves, to develop self-confidence.

Tokunbo Salako, Euronews, Now before I let you go, if we look to the future and the Court of Arbitration for Sport decision is positive in your favour, will you come back here to Paris, perhaps for the Olympics?

simona halep: Absolutely. it’s my dream! I know it doesn’t have great chances, but I’m dreaming of it because Paris is my dream city. I won Roland Garros here when I was a junior, so everything started very quickly, and it will be amazing to get back on the court, no matter what. But I just want to be on the court because that’s where I belong and I think I want to do it again.

Tokunbo Salako, Euronews, Simona Halep, thank you for this interview.

simona halep:Thank you for listening to me and talking to me too.

