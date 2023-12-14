I just opened an investment account for my newborn. Here was my first purchase. The Motley Fool

The most important investment decision you can make is where to start investing. Time is your best friend in investing, and if you start your account when your loved one (or friend) is young, you’ll set them up for the best possible outcome.

I recently did the same for my newborn, in hopes that I could prepare him for college, retirement, or other expenses he’ll face early in adulthood. Some people might think it would be difficult to determine my first investment, but for me it was no easy task.

List of some of the best companies in Nasdaq-100 is given.

My first purchase was for my daughter Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ 0.23%). This ETF tracks the Nasdaq-100, which includes some of the most innovative companies in society today. Take a look at the top 10 holdings in the fund and tell me these companies won’t continue to change the world over the next few decades.

company allotment Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) 11.3% Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) 10.4% Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) 5.7% NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) 4.3% meta platform (NASDAQ: META) 3.7% broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) 3% Alphabet Class A (NASDAQ:Google) 2.9% Alphabet Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) 2.9% Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) 2.8% Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE)

2.2%

This group is a solid choice, and the other components of the Nasdaq-100 are also strong candidates to help propel this investment forward. Within this group there are exciting trends like cloud computing, generative AI, electric vehicles, and more.

But why did I choose other investment options such as QQQ S&P 500 Index Fund or Total Market Fund? The truth is, I didn’t do it. Investment account also includes Vanguard S&P 500 (NYSEMKT:VOO) and Vanguard Total Stock Market (NYSEMKT:VTI) ETFs, which are added for balance.

The Nasdaq-100 was notoriously inflated during the dot-com bust in the early 2000s, and I would want to balance the account with more conservative selections as another tech bubble is likely to arise at some point. Despite that threat, I still think QQQ is the best option out of the three.

QQQ’s performance has been great

Over the past decade, QQQ has outperformed the other two funds.

The dominance stretches even further. If I had taken this same investment approach 18 years ago with $1,000 (to simulate what would have happened if someone did what I was doing), the result would have been the same.

Having your money almost double at the end of the run is incredible, and that’s why I’m choosing to invest in QQQ with more concentration than others. So, if I am confident in its superior performance then why do I not pay full attention to QQQ compared to others?

Well, the technology is pretty hot right now, and that has led to some valuations going up. Although not close to the levels seen during the tech bubble, they are still high. I like to keep the account fairly balanced, so it makes sense to have both options, especially since the S&P 500 doesn’t have the same technical concentration as the QQQ.

There’s nothing wrong with other indices, but owning a share or two of the QQQ is a surefire way to set your kids up for long-term investing success. And it’s also a great way to invest for retirement.

