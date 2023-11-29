I invested $2 million with my financial advisor and pay a 1% fee. Am I paying too much? , SmartAsset

It’s fairly common to pay a 1% annual fee to a financial advisor to manage a $2 million investment portfolio, but that doesn’t mean it’s the right amount for every investor. Even seemingly small financial advisor fees can seriously erode long-term returns when compounded over years or decades. A 1% annual fee on a $2 million portfolio earning 7% could cost you more than $375,000 over 10 years. You may be able to achieve better performance by choosing a less expensive advisor or otherwise getting a lower fee rate. The key is to identify the specific services you are receiving in exchange for those fees and carefully evaluate whether the performance of your portfolio and the advisory relationship justify the costs from a mathematical and personal perspective.

Understanding Financial Advisor Fees

According to a 2021 study by Advisor HQ, the average financial advisor fee is 1.02% for $1 million in assets under management (AUM) as an annual fee. However, advisors and firms have their own fee schedules, so these may vary. These types of fees typically include investment management, portfolio monitoring, and performance reporting services, so they are usually based on asset levels. For things like financial planning and other services, hourly and fixed fees are more common, although percentage-based fees may still apply.

Advisors with more years of experience, advanced expertise or special certifications such as a certified financial planner (CFP) can sometimes charge more. The exact fee percentage will also typically vary depending on the overall account size and the specific mix of services provided.

For example, an advisor may offer a tiered fee schedule where the percentage rate decreases as asset volume increases. In other words, on the first $1 million in a portfolio, the annual fee may be 1.2%, while assets over $2 million are only charged a rate of 0.8%. This structure allows companies to serve clients across the wealth spectrum, while also being incentivized to help those clients continue to accumulate wealth.

Some consultants also customize the service offering and associated fees to match the client’s needs. An advisor may charge a lower percentage, but skip the financial planning and instead focus on investment management. Others may set up a comprehensive service bundle that includes financial planning, tax preparation, estate planning review, insurance analysis and other, more specialized offerings. In those cases, the fee paid may be higher, but it is intended to include full-scope financial guidance rather than just investment portfolio oversight.

Why do fees matter in the long run?

While a 1% annual fee may seem like a small price to pay for professional investment guidance and financial planning, it can substantially reduce portfolio returns over a long-term horizon. Even small differences in fees add up to massive amounts when compounded year after year for decades.

Below is an example of how different financial advisor fee levels might affect the final value of a $2 million portfolio with a 7% average annual return over 10 years. This may explain why even small changes in financial advisor fees can make a substantial difference to returns over the long term. For context, without taking out any fees from the $2 million portfolio above, at that rate and time frame it would grow to $3,934,303.

Annual Advisory Fee Rate Portfolio value over 10 years (7% return with fees) Difference from portfolio value without fees 0.5% $3,741,955 -$192,348 1% $3,558,112 -$376,191 1.5% $3,382,439 -$551,864 2% $3,214,611 -$719,692

Finding a fee rate that works for you

Paying higher financial advisor fees does not guarantee receiving better investment performance or service. On the other hand, paying lower financial advisor fees does not mean that you will automatically receive higher overall returns. If you manage your portfolio without professional help, you will save on fees but will not have access to the services that a financial advisor can provide.

If you want professional help from a financial advisor, first focus on paying a reasonable fee for the scope of services you require. This also includes avoiding paying for services you cannot use. For example, you may have a strong retirement plan and don’t need financial planning services in your retirement years. However, be sure to clearly understand what personalized offerings are included in exchange for the fees paid and negotiate respectfully if you feel the costs seem unfair or outweigh the benefits.

On the other hand, if your situation demands fairly simple, automated portfolio management rather than holistic financial and investment planning, you may want to check out lower-cost options like robo-advisors. However, like most major financial decisions, take the time to fully consider all the pros, cons, and alternatives before settling on any option. And remember to periodically review your fee arrangements to ensure they continue to meet your evolving needs over time.

ground level

A 1% annual fee on a multi-million dollar investment portfolio is roughly similar to the fees charged by many financial advisors. But this is not inherently a good or bad thing, but should weigh into your decision about whether or not to use an advisor’s services. Additionally, carefully determine what specific services you realistically need and what specific services you will receive in exchange for the fees paid.

