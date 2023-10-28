‘I hope I don’t get kicked’: FaZe Kali on FaZe Clan, Call of Duty and the future of ‘eBoys’ – Decrypt

Kali Rene wants to stay in FaZe Clan.

As the only active female member of the eSports organization, Kelly streams first-person shooter games like Apex Legends and Call of Duty to her audience of nearly 600,000 Twitch followers. in an interview with decryptKGG, Kelly shares his thoughts on livestreaming, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and the future of FaZe Clan.

“I’m just hoping I don’t get kicked out,” Kelly said. decrypt When he was asked by GameSquare for his thoughts on the recent acquisition of FaZe Clan.

The leading esports brand, which was valued at $400 million before its $725 million SPAC merger went public last year, was valued at just $16 million in the deal following FaZe’s unfortunate turn as a public company. Co-founder Richard “Banks” Bengston will be CEO, while fellow co-founder Thomas “Temper” Oliveira will serve as FaZe Clan chairman under the new regime.

“No, but actually, I think it’s great,” Kelly said of the deal. “Certainly Banks and Temper and all the guys like that, they were huge fans of me being involved in FaZe and a huge support system. They definitely understand the company and the creators.

“I feel like that’s what the community specifically wants,” he said. “This will not only be great for the members of the organization overall, [but] The owners and the entire community.”

FaZe Banks with Kelly and Temper. Image: Faze Kali

However, being a female creator comes with unique challenges. Cases of pervasive sexism and harassment have been well-documented in the broader gaming and esports industries, where women are more likely to be viewed as fake, incompetent, or less skilled than their male peers.

“A lot of people think, ‘Oh, because you’re a girl, you’re going to have a lot of e-boys coming to take you to the game,’ when that’s actually a huge misconception,” Kelly said. decrypt, “Being a woman in gaming I feel like a lot of people don’t want to play with women.”

“People don’t take women seriously, especially in competitive games like Apex,” she said.

Despite this added pressure, Kelly actually finds games like Call of Duty’s multiplayer arcade mode to be one of the most relaxing games to stream, explaining that she often listens to music while playing games. However, her secret to staying sharp in the game isn’t an objective trainer — it’s adequate rest.

“I sleep,” Callie said. “Lots of sleep. And yes, that’s about it, seriously.

As for Modern Warfare III, the FaZe streamer – who reportedly played the recent beta for 15 hours straight – shared that Activision’s latest installment is a turn for the better in what it calls the “CoD cycle”, where players love And swing between hatred. game.

“But I actually think it was a lot of fun, the banter was a lot of fun,” Kelly said. “And I’m hoping the devs listen to the community, because I think this could be a really great year for everyone.”

When it comes to crypto and NFTs, is Kelly looking for a niche like FaZe’s new CEO, who recently made bank on social crypto platform Friend.tech?

“As a community, everyone hates NFTs,” Kelly said, referring to the broader gaming space. “I know that when Dr. Disrespect revealed their game and they brought out the fact that it would have NFTs, the resistance from the community was like, ‘Please no.’ And I’m definitely on board with that. It’s your money, do whatever, but I don’t care about NFTs. I don’t do crypto, I don’t do anything like that. I stay far away from it.

Edited by Andrew Hayward

