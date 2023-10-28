Kali Rene wants to stay in FaZe Clan.

As the only active female member of the eSports organization, Kelly streams first-person shooter games like Apex Legends and Call of Duty to her audience of nearly 600,000 Twitch followers. In an interview with Decrypt’s GG, Kali shared his thoughts on livestreaming, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and the future of FaZe Clan.

“I’m just hoping I don’t get kicked out,” Kelly told Decrypt when asked her thoughts on GameSquare’s recent acquisition of FaZe Clan.

The leading esports brand, which was valued at $400 million before going public in a $725 million SPAC merger last year, was valued at just $16 million in the deal following FaZe’s unfortunate turn as a public company. Co-founder Richard “Banks” Bengston will become CEO, while fellow co-founder Thomas “Temper” Oliveira will serve as FaZe Clan chairman under the new governance.

“No, but actually, I think it’s great,” Kelly said of the deal. “Certainly Banks and Temper and all the guys like that, being involved in FaZe and a huge support system were huge fans of mine. They definitely understand the company and the creators.

“I feel like that’s what the community specifically wants,” he said. “This will not only be great for the members of the organization as a whole, [but] The owners and the entire community.”

FaZe Banks with Kelly and Temper. Image: Faze Kali

However, being a female creator comes with unique challenges. Cases of pervasive sexism and harassment have been well-documented in the gaming and esports industries, where women are more likely to be viewed as fake, incompetent, or less skilled than their male peers.

“A lot of people think, ‘Oh, because you’re a girl, a lot of e-boys will come to you to get you in the game,’ when that’s actually a big misconception,” Kelly told Decrypt. “Being a woman in gaming I feel like a lot of people don’t want to play with women.”

“People don’t take women seriously, especially in competitive games like Apex,” she said.

Despite this added pressure, Kelly actually considers games like Call of Duty’s multiplayer arcade mode to be one of the most relaxing games to stream, explaining that she often listens to music while playing games. However, her secret to staying sharp at the game isn’t an objective trainer — it’s adequate rest.

One thing that confuses me about the COD beta is how do you release OG maps but you don’t have OG spawns??? Lmao. The game would look really cool if spawn made sense – FaZe Kali (@KaleiRenay) 15 October 2023

“I sleep,” Callie said. “A lot of sleep. And yes, that’s about it, seriously.

As for Modern Warfare III, FaZe streamer – who reportedly played the recent beta for 15 hours straight – shared that Activision’s latest installment is a turn for the better in the “CoD cycle” where players love and hate. Swing in the middle. game.

“But I actually think it was very funny, the prank was very funny,” Kelly said. “And I’m hoping that the developers will listen to the community, because I think this could be a really great year for everyone.”

When it comes to crypto and NFTs, is Kelly looking for a niche like FaZe’s new CEO, who recently made bank on social crypto platform Friend.tech?

“As a community, everyone hates NFTs,” Kelly said, referring to the broader gaming space. “I know that when Dr. Disrespect revealed his game and he brought out the fact that it would have NFTs, the resistance from the community was like, ‘Please no.’ And I’m definitely into that. It’s your money, do whatever, but I don’t care about NFTs. I don’t do crypto, I don’t do anything like that. I stay far away from it.’

Edited by Andrew Hayward

