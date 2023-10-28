‘I hope I don’t get kicked’: FaZe Kali on FaZe Clan, Call of Duty and the future of ‘eBoys’ – Cryptosaurus
FaZe Banks with Kelly and Temper. Image: Faze Kali
Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates delivered to your inbox.
One thing that confuses me about the COD beta is how do you release OG maps but you don’t have OG spawns??? Lmao. The game would look really cool if spawn made sense
– FaZe Kali (@KaleiRenay) 15 October 2023
Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates delivered to your inbox.
Source: decrypt.co
Source: cryptosaurus.tech