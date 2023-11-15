Using your retirement savings before age 59.5 typically carries a 10% early withdrawal penalty in addition to the income tax you owe. Using Internal Revenue Service Rule 72

Rule 72T Basics

To employ the Rule 72t strategy, you must calculate annual distributions using one of three IRS-approved methods to determine the payment amount. These SEPPS should continue for five years or until you reach the age of 59.5 years – whichever is higher.

You cannot adjust the payment amount during this time otherwise you will face the penalty you initially avoided. You cannot make additional withdrawals from the account beyond your scheduled payments.

Understanding Substantially Equal Periodic Payments

Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Method: This usually has the smallest annual payments.

Refinement Method: This spreads your balance over life expectancy to generate a larger payout amount.

Annuity Method: It provides a fixed mid-range payment between the RMD and amortization methods.

You should calculate payments based on your life expectancy, so the older you are when you start these, the higher the amount.

a rule 72t example

To get an idea of ​​how Rule 72T might work in a hypothetical case, consider a retirement saver who is 55 and has $800,000 in his retirement accounts when he decides to retire early. Using the amortization method and a 5% assumed interest rate, they can take annual payments of $49,500 from their accounts for the next 10 years until age 65.

By doing so, they will avoid paying the 10% early withdrawal penalty, saving $4,950 for each payment until they reach age 59.5.

Rule 72



While Rule 72

You must still pay income tax on the distribution at your regular rate.

Once started, you cannot stop payments without penalty.

Calculating your exact payment involves complex mathematics.

By withdrawing the money you lose tax-deferred growth.

You cannot contribute to your account once you have initiated a withdrawal.

Given these restrictions, the Rule 72

Rule 72



Rule 72T may provide a way to withdraw retirement funds penalty-free without waiting, but it is not the only way. Other possible options include:

401(k) loans allow you to borrow and repay money from yourself.

Using the Rule at 55, which lets you tap your 401(k) penalty-free after leaving an employer at 55 or later.

Withdrawals for first-time homebuyers, allowing up to $10,000 penalty-free IRA withdrawal to purchase your first home.

Some other exceptions, such as higher education costs and certain medical expenses.

Each approach has its advantages and disadvantages. Hardship withdrawals are still taxed as income but avoid the 10% penalty. 401(k) loans allow access without taxes or penalties but must be repaid. The Rule of 55 only applies to employer plans, not IRAs. A financial advisor can help you consider your options and create a plan for a comfortable retirement.

Rule 72

