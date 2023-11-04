I have a very high income but my credit is very bad: My advice about money is this

Courtnyk/Getty Images

Most people in the working world strive for a higher income, whether to fulfill their dreams, support themselves and their families, or achieve a certain status in life. That effort can bring financial benefits as well as debt problems. OpLoans explains that your “credit score” is not concerned with how high your income is, but rather your ability to pay off your debts. There is a misconception that your credit score increases with your income, but the reality is that this is not the case.

Expert opinion regarding high income and bad credit

I spoke to four experts and asked the following questions:

What brought you to this place of having high earnings but bad credit? What kind of financial challenges are you currently facing as a result? What advice would you give to people who make a good salary but struggle with bad credit?

Here’s what they had to say about their own experiences with high incomes and bad credit.

rapid growth in business

Eric Lamm of Los Angeles, California, founder of Exploding Ideas, explained that although he is extremely ambitious, with ambition also comes the need to make more prudent financial decisions.

“I reached high earnings by pursuing ambitious ventures, often using debt to fuel rapid growth. Had success, but missed payments due to inconsistent cash flow, which hurt my credit. Today, the challenges I face like stringent loan terms, unfavorable interest rates and doubts while negotiating business terms are all because of my creditworthiness. For those with a good paycheck but bad credit, budget carefully, set aside funds for liabilities and consider credit repair services. A healthy credit score can be just as valuable as a big paycheck.”

Overall, Lam advised that rapid business growth can also come with consequences if your steps to financial success are not carefully planned.

risky investment

Mobility Nest CEO Cameron Heinz of Pendleton, Indiana, said his credit score became unfavorable due to risky investments and the changing market.

“Initially, ambitious but risky investments in new technologies boosted my business’s revenues, yet unexpected market fluctuations and regulatory changes adversely impacted my credit. Currently, it has been challenging to obtain favorable financing options due to my compromised credit. This limits business expansion and requires expensive borrowing, hindering growth opportunities. I suggest prioritizing creating a careful budget and focusing on paying off high-interest debts.

Heinz further explained that open communication with creditors for revised payment terms could be beneficial. Exploring alternative financing sources and seeking professional financial guidance can also help improve your financial health.

financing a business

Billy Parker, managing partner of Gift Delivery, Peterborough, England, United Kingdom, said taking out a loan to finance a business can have long-term consequences.

“My current situation is the result of a combination of factors. I have always been a high earner, but I have also had to take out large amounts of debt to finance my business. As a result the credit score has been damaged. I face many financial challenges as a result of my poor credit score. I have to pay high interest rates on loans, and I am often denied access to credit cards and other financial products. I also have to pay higher insurance premiums, which can be a significant burden. My advice to people who make a good salary but struggle with bad credit is to focus on paying off their debt as quickly as possible.

Continuing his point, Billy said that it is important to create a budget and stick to it and avoid taking on more debt than you can afford to repay. Additionally, it is important to check your credit.

Score regularly and dispute any errors found.

being an entrepreneur

Ron DeWitt of Miami, Florida, president of The Gold Information Network, said being an entrepreneur can have its benefits and risks.

“I am a lifelong entrepreneur. Being an entrepreneur comes with ups and downs. I’ve made a lot of money, but I’ve also taken risks that didn’t pay off, which created financial challenges and hurt my credit score. I have faced challenges like calls from debt collectors, difficulty getting a loan, and feelings of embarrassment. My advice is that if you are earning well but struggling with bad credit, don’t get stuck in the past.’

DeWitt continued by recommending that people talk to an attorney to understand their legal options when it comes to bad credit. “Keep living your life and stay positive. Over time, you can work on fixing your credit,” DeWitt said.

Steps You Can Take to Avoid and Fix Bad Credit

Money.com states that a “good” credit score is at least 670-739. Here are some steps you can take to avoid bad credit, fix bad credit, and keep your score high:

Consistently make on-time payments: Consistent, on-time loan and credit card payments exemplify your ability to pay back the money you borrow without any problems or delays. This results in a higher overall credit score and can help boost a lower credit score.

Pay off your outstanding balances: Paying off your debt is often a fast way to raise your credit score. When accounts are paid in full the loan balance will be reported to the credit bureaus as $0. In turn, your credit utilization ratio will go down helping you earn a higher score.

Don’t close old accounts: The case is that the older your accounts and credit lines are, the deeper your credit history and the higher your credit score. It is best practice not to close accounts and instead ensure that all accounts are in good standing and paid in full.

Avoid frequent credit inquiries: Applying for new loans, credit cards, or other lines of credit always involves the lender pulling your credit history, which is known as a hard inquiry. It’s best to minimize the number of hard inquiries on your credit history because too many of them make it appear to lenders that you are desperate for credit, which lowers your credit score.

