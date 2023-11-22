I have $1 million in a Roth IRA and will receive $2,250 monthly from Social Security. Can I retire at 62? , SmartAsset

Let’s say you have $1 million in a Roth IRA and you’ll receive $2,250 each month from Social Security when you become eligible for benefits. Will this be enough to allow you to retire at age 62?

The answer to that question may be yes, but there’s a possibility that in retirement you may have to live on a more limited budget than you expected. Still, depending on how you manage your assets, you may outlive your savings. If you have a significant reason for retiring at age 62, this may not be a deal-breaker, but it is a potential reason to consider waiting until full retirement age if that’s a possibility for you. There is option.

A manageable, but tight income

In this scenario, you can expect to live on approximately $67,000 per year, or approximately $5,583 per month. This includes $2,250 from Social Security, while the balance is withdrawn from your Roth IRA using the 4% rule annually.

Kevin Caldwell, CFP, principal at Golden Road Advisors, cautions that there are many significant unknowns in this type of retirement portfolio when it comes to your income. For example, are you married? What state and city do you live in and how will it affect your taxes and other major expenses? How much do you expect the cost of living to increase, and what is your life expectancy? These details really matter.

However, fortunately, an explanation of this situation has already been managed. With a Roth IRA, you’ve largely taken taxes out of the picture. This will increase your effective income significantly.

“The math is easy,” Caldwell said. “There’s basically no tax on it.”

With 4% withdrawals directly from your Roth IRA and only 50% of your Social Security taxed, your taxable income is even less than an individual filer’s standard deduction. The net result is still not incredibly high, especially compared to your potential income before retirement.

Receiving $2,250 in Social Security benefits at age 62 means you’ve come one step closer to maxing out your credits during your working life. Chances are good that your income will be around six figures at this point, making $67,000 per year a significant reduction. But in many areas of the country, this is a livable income, even if it doesn’t allow for much discretionary spending. If you need more help estimating how much income you’ll need in retirement, consider contacting a financial advisor.

The biggest risk is your budget

Chase Buchanan financial advisor Alex Ingrim points out how many of his clients have retired with similar financial situations. While it’s certainly possible, it requires you to keep a handle on your spending. This is especially true when taking into account health care, insurance, housing, inflation, and other factors.

“My biggest concern would be whether someone can stick to this budget, and whether they will actually enjoy early retirement on a lower budget (for many places),” Ingrim said.

This raises two concerns. First, it is not unreasonable to live beyond 90 years of age today. On this budget, you can probably live longer than your savings. A financial advisor can help you estimate how long your savings can last.

Second, sticking to a disciplined budget is neither easy nor fun, and this is doubly true for a married couple. This is where Ingrim is most concerned.

“Retirement is an important transition for many people, and it helps to feel comfortable with the process, both psychologically and financially. “Worrying about your budget every month doesn’t help the transition,” he said. “There’s not much margin for error in this scenario.”

an alternative approach

By retiring at age 62, you may significantly reduce your income potential, and with that, the chances that your money will last. When Caldwell calculated the success rate of this plan — retiring at age 62 with $1 million in a Roth IRA — he ran the numbers twice: once if you started collecting Social Security at age 62. and second if you claim at the age of 67 years.

“If Social Security is taken at 62, the plan works 78% of the time,” he said. “At 67 years old, it works 86% of the time.”

Remember, collecting Social Security at age 62 reduces your lifetime benefits by 30%. But if you wait until full retirement age — 67 for people born in 1960 or later — you’ll collect more than $3,000 per month.

The same is true of your Roth IRA. Delaying retirement until age 67 will give your Roth IRA more time to grow tax-free. According to Vanguard, if you keep your investments in a standard 60/40 portfolio with an average 8.7% annual return, your Roth IRA could be worth up to $1.5 million by age 67.

If you follow the 4% rule, you could withdraw $60,000 annually from your Roth IRA in this scenario. Adding your increased Social Security benefits will increase your retirement income to approximately $96,000 a year, giving you a significantly more comfortable lifestyle than if you retired at age 62.

ground level

Yes, you can potentially retire early at age 62 with $1 million in a Roth IRA and $2,250 in monthly Social Security benefits. But you may need to limit your spending and live a more limited retirement than you’d like. A better option may be to wait until full retirement age, let your portfolio and benefits grow, and then retire in style.

Retirement Planning Tips

A financial advisor can help you create a comprehensive retirement plan. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be difficult. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with three verified financial advisors serving your area, and you can have a free introductory call with one of their advisors to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Taxes play an important role in retirement income planning. By handling federal income taxes early, your Roth IRA effectively significantly increases your retirement income. Here’s a closer look at how Roth IRAs stack up against traditional IRAs.

Photo credits: ©iStock.com/Elayne Massaini, ©iStock.com/Lukechan, ©iStock.com/shapecharge

Source