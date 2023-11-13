‘I hate spending money – I refuse to go on holidays and try not to eat out more than £10 a day.’

how i spend it

I hate spending money and I do it almost every day.

I grew up comfortably in Dublin, but that didn’t stop me collecting coins from the ground and, occasionally, deciding to have a drink with friends in the pub.

As a university student I worked, saved and paid for my undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Sociology and Information Communications, and Intellectual Property Law and Data Protection Law respectively.

A month after graduation, I moved to London to start a legal job but I strongly disliked the office culture. I quickly moved into graphic design, a skill I learned editing a student newspaper at university. I don’t regret this move because I enjoyed what I read and what I do now.

My frugal ways are inspired by the following idea: Imagine what one could do with £1, now imagine what one could do with £1,000.

The latter undoubtedly has more potential, however, I haven’t found anything I really want to do with my money. I refuse to go on holidays and strongly dislike spending more than £10 a day.

I believe that whatever I don’t spend should be put into high-interest savings accounts or investments. Sadly, I don’t meet this standard as some of my savings are being used in fixed-term savings accounts.

My goal for 2024 is to put a large portion of my savings into long-term accounts while avoiding taxes until I figure out what I want to do.

vital statistics

age

29

pre-tax salary

£40k

monthly salary after tax

£2,402 after tax, plus company pension.

monthly rent

£800 including bills. I live in Holland Park, which is in Zone 2, but the Tube is charged the Zone 1 rate – this is important to me as I spend less than if I lived further away.

I live with two other people, an elderly woman and her adult son. I rarely see any of them, it’s great.

student loan

nobody

monthly subscriptions

Spotify at €11.99. It’s in euros because it’s linked to an Irish bank account and long after university I was still able to get student price, although it ended about a year ago. Its review is going on. I refuse to buy wireless headphones because they’re too expensive, so I only listen to music with my wired headphones at home.

travel to work

£112 accounting for 20 days travel

monthly disposable income

£1,490

monthly savings

Whatever hasn’t been spent, i.e. about £1,000 to £1,200

Day 1: Monday

I go to work paying £2.80 one way for the tube. This is very wasteful value for money as stations are often closed due to so-called “staff shortages” and unhelpful drivers who refuse to inform passengers that the next stop is closed until they close the doors. Take.

I often have to walk seven minutes to the nearest station, which means I don’t always get the same service for my money. I have a bike but London’s roads are dangerous and even more so when it gets darker, so I don’t use it much.

I drink several half cups of crappy tasting coffee at work, but it’s free. Skipping breakfast, I have my first meal of the day around 1:30 pm. For lunch I decided to buy a nicely packed egg mayo and cress sandwich from Sainsbury’s for £1.75.

This sandwich would cost almost double in other stores.

After work, I take the tube again, which costs another £2.80.

In search of ingredients for dinner, I went to Marks & Spencer, spending £7.15.

This seems excessive for what I found; Minced beef, carrots, and harissa paste.

I’m disappointed because after using onions, vegetable stock and potatoes from the home pantry to make a low-key spicy cottage pie, I’m surprised that such staple ingredients are so expensive. I ran it for four or five parts at a collective cost of about £10.

Before leaving work, I noticed a small hole in my jumper at the left elbow. I’ve made a mental note to sew it this weekend. I have a limited capsule wardrobe but I would like to start the process of looking for a new jumper this week. I usually buy one to two new jumpers a year.

Total cost: £14.50

Day 2: Tuesday

TfL empties my bank account at a daily cost of £5.60.

For lunch, I went to Mark’s and hummed and ate a vegetable samosa at a price of £2.20 and two sausage rolls for £1.10, all this considering a lesser prepared meal at a price of £3.12. If my memory serves me correctly, that brings the food used down to around £2.80.

Seeing the inflated prices makes me feel like I’ve been duped, like I don’t even care!

Anyhow, I found a small quiche Lauren for £2.20 and decided to compare the chickpeas in samosas and quiches. It’s not a big deal, at 400 grams, it should be exactly the same.

After work, I met my friend who has gone to London. He says we should go to a restaurant and take the tube.

I hate this idea and suggest we should walk. I justify this by saying that it is a short walk, but more importantly, it avoids unnecessary expense.

We don’t have any restaurant in mind, I suggested going to a small Japanese restaurant but I couldn’t remember its name or location. I tried to find a free Wi-Fi hotspot, but the usually reliable St Martin’s Church in Trafalgar Square wasn’t working. I refuse to pay for data, and I’ve only done so twice.

Unable to check on my phone, I checked on my friend’s phone but with no luck. We wandered around based on our false memories and after some time we entered an Italian restaurant. He paid.

After taking the tube home, I went to Tesco Express to observe the price of sugar. If the price was right I was going to buy some, because my landlady had given me some strawberries which I was going to make into jam.

Sugar was £1.10 which was bad but bearable so bought it. Note: I did not pay for a lemon, as it would be needed when making the jam as there was already a lemon in the apartment.

Total cost: £8.90

Day 3: Wednesday

TfL takes my £5.60 (I’d like to pay them in bulk for the next five years, at least then I wouldn’t have to read spending notifications on my phone every night!).

When I decided to buy ready meals at the lower price again Marks charged me £3.12. I forget what it was, but it wasn’t spaghetti related because eating it at the office using the free little wooden cutlery at checkout is no fun.

I arranged for free cutlery as I only have one knife, two forks and a spoon at home so I don’t have extra stuff to bring to the office. I would consider buying more as unnecessary expense.

Total cost: £8.72

Day 4: Thursday

I took a day off to attend a free keynote for the software I use. On my days off, I buy a small black Americano from Starbucks, one of their more affordable drinks, yet surprisingly expensive (for me) at a price of £3.25.

But the thought that I could get free coffee at a convention crosses my mind and I’ve stopped buying Starbucks. And I was right, there was. Encouragingly, I also saw some staff setting up an array of sandwiches for lunch upon entry. After presentations, I have two cups of coffee and three sandwiches before attending other presentations. I also take a large chocolate chip cookie with me when I go.

Earlier in the week, I noticed a hole in the left elbow of my jumper, so I looked for a new lambswool jumper in Marx and Uniqlo, priced at £40 and £34.90 respectively.

I am interested in the gray color offered by Marx because it is a darker gray than other colors available on the market. Despite being more expensive, it looks a lot like the 2015 charity shop purchase I made from the Hackett jumper, which cost me €4.

I’ve since been looking for a lambswool crew neck that’s closer to charcoal than a light gray jumper. I didn’t buy the jumper because I wanted to find a store that had the right size to try it on, and then potentially get a discount if I ordered it online. But research has started.

The only thing I paid today was the tube tax.

Total cost: £5.60

Day 5: Friday

I have another day off and will start it with a trip to Starbucks (£3.25) and then return home.

Later I went to Tesco to collect ingredients for dinner: two chicken breasts, a head of broccoli and large eggs, for a total of £6.20. I intend to use the leftover harissa with the chicken to make egg fried rice.

I am surprised by the price of broccoli (90p) which can vary in size, I only buy it if the cuts are extra large. But it’s still not as bad as the price of fruits, which in my mind are nothing more than glorified vegetables, they’re so expensive you need a mortgage.

I have a Clubcard but strict rules apply; I never use it on any discounted product that I don’t normally buy, and I refuse to scan it unless I’m buying a product on offer.

I made two portions of egg fried rice with chicken and a day’s worth of plain rice.

The good news is that I didn’t use a tube.

Total cost: £9.45

Day 6: Saturday

I’m working at the weekend, so I go to the office and, you guessed it, use the Tube (£5.60).

No food was purchased because I ate at home before leaving and I had leftovers for dinner

Total cost £5.60

Day 7: Sunday

I’m back at work, so once again I’m having to pay for the Tube.

At work, I know I’ll need something to go with the leftover rice I have to eat today.

I went to Tesco after work and wasn’t sure what to buy, but I knew I didn’t want meat as it was only a portion. I consider buying pre-cooked chicken, but I immediately turn away from it at a much more expensive price than two raw chicken breasts.

Strangely, in the fridge I saw some chicken liver pate worth £1.50. I have a loaf of bread that is getting old so hoping to turn it into toast and eat a patty with it. I decided it would be best to make more egg fried rice from leftover eggs and add some vegetables I had lying around in the apartment.

Total cost: £7.10

Total weekly cost: £59.87 (of which, regrettably, 56 per cent was for the tube).

