While Chris Pratt might now be considered for having a well-built physique, it wasn’t always the same case for him. Apparently, the Guardian of the Galaxy actor once had a bit of a larger, less muscular physique, during his initial years in Hollywood.

Certainly, Chris Pratt himself wasn’t quite comfortable or happy with his physicality. Admitting that he didn’t feel good about how much weight he had gained, Pratt mentioned how his weight gain had affected his s*x life. However, later on, after being called out for his choice of words, the actor took a U-turn on his own confession.

Chris Pratt’s Weight Gain Affected Him Physically And Mentally

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt always didn’t look the way he did in the Guardian of the Galaxy franchise. Prior to his Marvel movie, the actor once sported a bit bulkier physique, during his initial years in the entertainment industry. However, the actor wasn’t quite bothered about it, until things changed and his weight began overwhelming him.

Chris Pratt’s weight gain started to affect him in more ways than he could ever imagine. The actor confessed to Men’s Health, how his change in physicality started affecting him both physically as well as mentally. But unfortunately, Pratt failed to control his weight as it began fluctuating over the years.

“I was impotent, fatigued, emotionally depressed. I had real health issues that were affecting me in a major way. It’s bad for your heart, your skin, your system, your spirit.”

“I’d gone back and forth, lost weight for Moneyball, got fat again, then trimmed down for Zero Dark Thirty, then gained it all back again for Andy.”

But eventually, the actor decided it was enough for him to go through this constant fluctuation. Thus, Chris Pratt finally got his weight gain under control.

Chris Pratt Clarified His Choice of Words After Getting Trolled

After the Marvel actor managed to control his weight and got in shape, Chris Pratt confided that his previous choice of words about the effects of weight gain might’ve been questionable. Witnessing trolling from netizens and getting called out for claiming how weight gain made him impotent, Pratt started justifying his remarks.

Shortly after his interview with Men’s Health, the actor told Access via CBS News, that he wasn’t aware of what “impotent” meant when he said that. Trying to take a U-turn on his own words, Chris Pratt clarified that he wasn’t trying to offend anyone with his remarks.

“I’m not sure I knew what ‘impotent’ meant when I said it. I had a lower s*x drive, to be honest with you. Everything about my spirit was dull. I didn’t feel great, and I think people will relate to that.”

“I don’t want to ever come out against sounding like I’m talking smack about people who have issues with their body weight, or don’t have issues with their body weight.”

Pratt handled the trolling with professionalism and gave a clear justification of why he said what he said. And in the end, he even apologized in case he had hurt or offended anyone with his comments.

