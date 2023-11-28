I guess we'll just have to trust this guy, huh?

The ousted tech CEO’s triumphant return to his company is enough of a Silicon Valley cliché that they made it part of an HBO sitcom literally called silicon Valley, Thomas Middleditch’s character wants to create a consumer-facing product, and his startup’s board of directors wants to sell the businesses, and Middleditch’s character is fired and on and off until the board agrees to do that. Whatever he wants gets done. He probably comes back after a few weeks, although it’s hard to say since it’s not real. More famously, Steve Jobs left Apple in 1985 after a board conflict that resulted in his ouster. (Whether it was a complete firing is a matter of some debate.) Jobs are needed. 12 years, and Apple’s decision to buy the company he had started in the meantime, to come home in 1997.

I’ve been thinking about that time for the past few days: Apple did Steve Jobs, and when Jobs disagreed with his bosses, it took him more than a decade to get the company running again. There was someone named Sam Altman at OpenAI, who was quite famous, but certainly most people hadn’t heard of him until a week and a half ago. OpenAI’s unusually structured board of directors decided it did not like Altman and fired him. Altman’s exile period was five days.

Altman’s firing mechanics are special and unique, and have precise logic. still Not sure beyond broad strokes. But what seems crystal clear is that Altman has juice. He has amassed his influence as employees of the potentially $80 billion company threatened to walk out if Altman was not around, making OpenAI much less valuable. Obviously, this makes Altman a powerful figure in the tech field. But OpenAI’s position in the artificial intelligence war between a group of the world’s most powerful companies makes it something else: someone that regular people need to care about.

It’s a strange thing, but we might all be better off if Sam Altman were as capable a CEO and as good a person as OpenAI’s employees think he is.

The overriding consensus from Altman’s firing and reappointment is that the rich won. (“AI now belongs to the capitalists,” says The New York Times. “Money always wins,” says The Atlantic.) Meta, Google and Microsoft were already in this business, and before last week few people thought seriously about it. that capitalist interests No Decide much of the future direction of AI. But OpenAI’s directors finally opened the door, if only briefly, to an important point. A nonprofit board was in charge of a for-profit (but limited-profit) company. Altman wanted OpenAI to evolve. He wanted to take the sports car out on the highway and see if it could really rumble, believing that growing the business was either valuable for its own sake or necessary to unlock OpenAI’s greater potential. . It seems that four of the six OpenAI board members wanted the company to proceed more cautiously. So few details of his conversation with Altman have become public that it is difficult to assess who is right.

but this Is It is clear who won (Altman) and which ideological approach (regular capitalism, rather than some mundane, restrained ideal of morality). Capitalism) will take the day. If Altman’s camp is right, the creators of ChatGPT will innovate more and more until they bring to light AI innovations we haven’t even thought about yet. If the now-former board members (who were ousted as part of a deal to bring back Altman) are right, we’ll get to see terminator Manifest in real life. There has always been debate, exaggerated for effect, over how fast to proceed in the development of general artificial intelligence. The significance of OpenAI’s board members not being fired for obvious gain is that other big players in AI development were already on the other team. Since the board defeated Altman and lost, any notion of OpenAI becoming some kind of permanent bulwark against capital’s dominance over AI has become less realistic. But one interesting thing about this story is that capitalism is a… whole Wins were achieved, no specific company won. That void makes Altman, who already feels pretty important right now, even more important.

As the saga unfolded, the organizational chaos at OpenAI looked poised to become a knockout victory for Microsoft. The computer giant already has a large share of OpenAI’s profits. He remains the owner of the piece, no matter what its value. But Microsoft was going to hire Altman and a large number of his OpenAI employees, and extract some of the most valuable assets from a company in which it had already invested (and could already use the intellectual property ). As Ben Thompson argued in Stratechery, Microsoft was, in a sense, willing to acquire OpenAI at a price below the cost of some of the OpenAI headcount under Altman’s leadership. Microsoft will get access to OpenAI talent in a way that won’t raise any antitrust red flags — a valuable thing for a company that fought regulators almost to the death for a big video game deal. Altman and all of Altman’s people will be Microsoft people, beholden to Microsoft’s objectives. Instead, after five days of employee outrage, Altman returned to the big chair at OpenAI.

Altman expresses the same concerns about AI that everyone else has. (He’s spoken to Congress about many of them, including the rapidly growing car fire that fueled misinformation ahead of the US presidential election.) Altman is certainly making a lot of money for his AI business. They are insisting on raising money, but they are not doing so. at least Talks As if someone was grappling with serious questions about controlling machines. (A more cynical and not unreasonable view is that, going forward, Altman would like competitors to have to go through maximum red tape to capture what OpenAI has built.)

Executives at established tech giants can have their own honest examination of where all this is going. Most of them were CS dorks before running the most valuable businesses in the world. They’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how their products could change society, if for no other reason than risk management. But no one who is serious believes that their companies will go anywhere other than profit maximization in the long run. They have to do this, because public companies are beholden to shareholders. (There’s a compelling argument that because the largest shareholders of big companies are diverse institutional investors and index funds who want the entire economy to do well, acting with some social responsibility to save the world from ruin is the only way big companies can serve their shareholders.) But it is not included as a priority in decision making in big companies.)

However, AI is a specialized area, as the public remains skeptical of companies as stewards of such world-changing technology. Republicans, Democrats, and independents all agree, according to an Ipsos poll in July, which said 83 percent of Americans “don’t trust companies that develop AI systems responsibly.” The biggest companies are familiar with this image problem, because they don’t live under rocks, and are Die Must be seen as responsible social actors. The biggest coup ever taking place was the army of Google public relations employees. 60 minutes To tour the company’s campus and sit down with a worried-looking Sundar Pichai, who spoke calmly and eloquently about Google’s urgency in handling AI responsibly. CBS journalist Scott Pelley described Google as sitting somewhere in the “optimistic middle” between AI doomsayers and utopians, and that it was the best corporate communications act of the year. Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and other tech CEOs have also tried to move forward in a similar manner. They may all believe it, but they’re running a branding campaign because they know people will naturally think they’re going to destroy the world.

The shocking drama over OpenAI isn’t as silly as it looks

Read more

Altman has a substantially lighter public relations burden, if for no other reason than that most people had no opportunity to develop an opinion of him until a few days in advance. But more than any other person, he has been the face of the AI ​​boom of the past year. He came out of it with a very good reputation – a reputation that may or may not last, but which made Microsoft eager to tout its collaboration not only with OpenAI but also with Altman. especially, And when he was fired, OpenAI employees were in danger of revolt. It’s possible that this is all it takes in a cutthroat arms race to get ahead in the AI ​​business One Altman, the celebrity, has both the industry credibility and the public image that will make ordinary people trust his products.

One reason to follow Altman’s journey from here is that OpenAI is already a leader in an important, emerging industry. The second thing is that, while there probably won’t be a single person who can urge businesses to pump the brakes a bit on the future AI issue, Altman is a better bet than anyone else. Having been replaced by the board that tried to punish him, Altman has plenty of leeway to occasionally take a principled stand, or not, while making billions of dollars. Their colleagues in public companies are more constrained. (Another indication of Altman’s standing is that when he testified before Congress last spring, the lawmakers questioning him were actually Him. This hearing wasn’t some soundbite-filled circus with politicians conveniently dunking on it, because Altman just isn’t the kind of unpopular lightning rod that could make it worthwhile.)

There is a big problem with your car’s tires Sam Bankman-Fried is going to jail. What about Gabe Bankman-Fried? What Elon Musk Gets Wrong About His “Favorite Philosopher” “Forever Chemicals” are in a lot of things. Can you do something about it?

The letter that those employees wrote to OpenAI’s old board of directors, demanding Altman’s reinstatement and threatening to step down, was interesting in what it said, but what didn’t happen was also interesting. . Employees were angry over the manner of Altman’s ouster and the perceived lack of transparency on the board. He showed extreme loyalty to Altman but did not explain why. The letter mentions a long list of stakeholders who should be considered. One was “the people” and one was “our mission.” OpenAI’s stated mission is “to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.”

A good paraphrase of the employee’s letter goes something like this: “OpenAI employees think Altman is a great boss, and they work at OpenAI to make positive change in the world, and they have taken a stand on Altman’s behalf to protect him. A philanthropist could usher in artificial intelligence, or at least give society a fighting chance in the coming war against the machines. The poor explanation is more cultural, to the effect that “Altman thinks he’s the smartest person in the room.” is a smart guy, and everyone who works for him believes the same, and he’s as much of a goldmine as the human body, and all the employees have stock options and career aspirations. We won’t know which version is correct for some time.

Source: slate.com