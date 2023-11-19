Years ago, I was checking out at Costco when I was asked if I wanted to upgrade my Basic membership to Executive membership. Since I was starting to shop at Costco more often, I decided to take a risk. And it’s been paying off big time ever since. Last year, I earned over $100 cashback on my Costco membership without making any particularly big purchases.

How does a Costco Executive Membership work?

An Executive membership at Costco costs more than a Basic membership. Right now, you have to pay $120 for the former and only $60 for the latter. Despite that higher cost, the Executive membership is quite popular. As of the end of Costco’s last fiscal quarter, the company had 32.3 million executive members.

The primary benefit of the Executive Membership is to earn 2% back on your Costco purchases. These include online purchases and travel packages booked by you.

An Executive membership requires just over $3,000 in annual Costco spending to make financial sense. That’s because you’re spending an extra $60 on that subscription, and 2% of $3,000 is $60. So to put it another way, $3,000 is your break-even point, and if you spend a little more, you’re going to come out ahead financially with an Executive membership.

How I Got Over $100 Back from Costco

In the past, I’ve made big purchases at Costco – things like laptops and TVs. But these are not items I buy regularly. If anything, they’re things I buy every few years.

In fact, last year, I didn’t make any particularly big purchases at Costco. But still, I managed to get over $100 back on my Executive membership just by shopping at the store weekly and spending about $100 to $150 per trip.

While some people go to Costco occasionally to stock up on some bulk items, I shop there weekly. Costco is my favorite source for things like milk and dairy products, sandwich meats, produce, and snacks (which my kids eat a lot of). And a lot of my Costco purchases replace regular supermarket purchases, only at lower prices.

So, let’s say I go to Costco 50 weeks a year and spend $100 each time, so that’s $5,000 in spending, and 2% of that is $100. Since my weekly rent sometimes exceeds $100, it’s easy to see why my annual reward last year was a little over $100.

Does Executive Membership make sense to you?

If you consider yourself an occasional Costco shopper, a basic membership may make the most sense. But if you shop at Costco on a regular basis, chances are you’ll come out ahead financially with the Executive Membership.

However, don’t just guess at a decision. Go to customer service at Costco and ask to see what your total spending was over the last 12 months. This is information that the customer service representative can get by opening your account.

If that total exceeds $3,000, payment will be required to get the upgraded membership. If that total is low, stick with the Basic membership, unless you expect to start spending more at Costco in the coming year for some specific reason. And if you’re on the right track, you might want to take a chance on the Executive Membership — especially since Costco will let you downgrade at any time and refund you the difference if you don’t earn enough cash back. Your $60 upgrade fee.

When I upgraded my Executive membership at Costco, I was hesitant at first. I see now that that move was a reckless one for my personal finances. Run the numbers to see if you’re in a similar boat and could benefit from an upgraded membership like me.

