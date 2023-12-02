I Found the Easiest Way to Automate Window Blinds, and It's Solar Powered

A look at the Switchbot Blind Tilt after installation.

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Switchbot has found its place in retrofitting existing home appliances and products, such as door locks, to make them smart. And now the company is creating a blind tilt mechanism with an incorporated solar panel that automates window blinds for you.

This Smart Switchbot Blind Tilt was recently launched after a successful Kickstarter campaign, where it was billed as the world’s easiest smart solar powered blinds.

It’s a small device that attaches to the vertical knob on horizontal blinds, and turns it to open or close the blinds, all from your mobile device or with a voice command to Alexa or Google Home. Is controlled through.

Your phone communicates with the Switchbot Blind Tilt via Bluetooth, but it can also connect over Wi-Fi if you add a Switchbot Hub.

The Blind Tilt comes with its own solar panel, making it an easy, plug-and-play option. You’ll never have to worry about climbing up a chair to charge it or finding a long enough charging cable; I found this to be a simple, hassle-free solution to my blind problems.

Why would you need a smart blind tilt?

Upgrading your existing curtains to make them smart may seem unnecessary for most windows, but if you have windows that are difficult to reach, or you always want to wake up to the morning light and have time to open your curtains, There are no servants for As if you’re royalty, smart blind tilts were made with you in mind.

Of all the things we needed to fix immediately in my 24 year old home, do you know what wasn’t on my priority list? Changing window treatments. I’d love to have sleek, new smart window coverings in every room, but when you’re talking at least $200 to $300 for each window, the cost adds up quickly.

Since spending thousands of dollars on new blinds isn’t a priority for me right now, it was easy to pass up. How hard is it to flick a wand to open your curtains every morning anyway? Well, let me introduce you to my bathroom blinds.

These are the offending blinds above the tub: You can see the Switchbot blind tilts installed.

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Our master bathroom has corner windows that let in a lot of light during the day, but let everyone outside at night see into our shower. Problem? These blinds are right over a large soaker tub, so whenever we wanted to open them, we had to get down into the tub to reach them. We used to do this in the morning, but would forget to turn them off until one of us was already in a separate shower every night, and would call someone else to turn them off so the neighbors wouldn’t get a free show. Could.

We had decided to avoid this hassle by keeping them off all the time and switching on the bathroom lights only during the day. That’s why as soon as the Switchbot Blind Tilt arrived, I knew exactly where it was going: main bathroom blinds.

So I went to install it that very night, thinking it would be the answer to my prayers – I would see the curtains open to let in the morning light while a chorus of angels sang in the background. I was so excited.

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

You see, I’ve actually researched Blind Tilt quite extensively in the past. I’ve tested automated blinds in different homes and when I researched replacing our blinds with smart blinds and was impressed by the exorbitant cost, I decided to look into retrofitting options.

I found that there are very few options for automating existing blinds. And it’s not for lack of trying; At various points in my research, I found countless small companies trying to sell their retrofitting options for blinds. From stick attachments to replacing the entire tilt mechanism on top, there are two things that stood out to me among the various retrofitting options: the reviews are disappointing as to how reliable they are, and the ones that actually work cost over $170. ,

So I’m glad to see that Switchbot, with all its retrofitting experience, is trying its hand at the blind tilt market, especially at 20% off right now.

installation procedure

switchbot

I got two units, one for each window above my tub. When I first unboxed, I immediately grabbed the instructions and began the setup that will definitely change my life. The box includes a blind tilt mechanism, charging cable, solar panel and setup guide.

Compatibility:

Blind stick diameter: 15mm – 40mm

15mm – 40mm Circumference of stick: 47mm – 125mm

47mm – 125mm Size of blinds: Blinds must be less than 9.8 feet wide

Blinds must be less than 9.8 feet wide Charging: If the solar panel does not receive enough sunlight to charge the battery, the unit can be charged with the included cable.

The Switchbot Blind Tilt is basically a small robot that moves your blind stick for you, powered by a battery that is charged by the included solar panel. Because of this mechanism, the unit needs to be held quite tightly to your wand for it to work, so you’ll need to attach an adapter and coupling to your blind’s wand, but to make sure you get the right fit, Switchbot Includes several adapters in the box.

After that, you simply connect the unit to the solar panel and stick the panel with the 3M backing to your window, where it will receive enough sunlight to keep the battery charged and the smart blind tilts operational.

Most Switchbot pieces that need to be attached come with 3M backing.

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

It took me about 10 minutes and zero tools to install the first one, and less than five minutes to install the second one, because now I was familiar with what to do and what to expect, so it was a very simple process. Is.

Once Blind Tilt is installed, simply open the Switchbot app on your phone, go to Add New Device, and your phone will pair with Blind Tilt via Bluetooth. If you have a Switchbot Hub or Hub Mini, you can use it to control Blind Tilt via Wi-Fi, no matter where you are, and add automations. It can also be added to Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Siri shortcuts for voice control.

We have the Hub Mini as well as a Switchbot remote. And, while I was initially disappointed to find that I couldn’t group both of my blind tilts to control them remotely at the same time, Switchbot has added this feature to the app. This means I can control both blinds at the same time via the app or voice control, but also with one of these little wall-mounted remotes.

Eye-sore or eye-opening?

Although it’s not a “seamless” fit, I don’t mind adding a twisting wand to it.

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Yes, you can see it, it doesn’t blend seamlessly into your blinds or replace the blind wand, but it’s not too noticeable or something that bothers me personally. A: My curtains are white, like a blind stick. Two: I don’t think anyone will notice the motor because who will look for it? However, if anyone did notice it, it would be a great opportunity to turn on my phone and demo the blind tilt mechanism.

Could this be the smart blind tilt that changes everything? Switchbot certainly wants that. The company is also known for its Switchbot Curtain, which automatically opens and closes existing curtains, so it seems a natural step to do the same for blinds.

ZDNET’s shopping advice

I admit that I was pleasantly surprised by Switchbot Blind Tilt. Whenever we’ve used it, it’s been responsive and consistent, and it runs fairly smoothly on a schedule: our blinds always open in the morning and close promptly at 6:00 p.m., whether it’s raining or Sunshine – and it continues to be reliable and consistent even now, nearly four months after install.

It is not a loud device, although if you are within a few feet of it you can hear a very low whirring sound. However, I will admit that one time I was bathing my baby in the big tub right below and didn’t even hear the curtains close until I looked up and realized. Life gets so busy that most days we don’t even hear it.

At last, when my curtains opened to me in the morning light I never heard a chorus of angels. Instead, it became an invisible part of my everyday life – something I don’t even notice. And with this kind of retrofitting effort, I think that’s probably the biggest win: It’s so conveniently reliable that you never have to worry about it. It just works.

Source: www.zdnet.com